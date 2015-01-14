Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Global X SuperDividend ETF

Stock

SDIV

Price as of:

$10.05 +0.52 +5.46%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

SDIV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.99

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SDIV DARS™ Rating

SDIV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

839,400

Open Price

$9.91

Day's Range

$9.82 - $10.28

Previous Close

$9.53

52 week low / high

$8.02 - $18.27

Percent off 52 week high

-44.99%

SDIV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SDIV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SDIV

Compare SDIV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SDIV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SDIV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SDIV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-03

$0.0825

2020-03-04

$0.1222

2020-02-05

$0.1222

2019-12-30

$0.1222

2019-12-04

$0.1222

2019-11-05

$0.1222

2019-10-03

$0.1222

2019-09-05

$0.1252

2019-08-05

$0.1252

2019-07-03

$0.1302

2019-06-05

$0.1352

2019-05-03

$0.1352

2019-04-03

$0.1352

2019-03-05

$0.1352

2019-02-05

$0.1352

2018-12-28

$0.1352

2018-12-06

$0.1352

2018-11-05

$0.1352

2018-10-03

$0.1352

2018-09-06

$0.1352

2018-08-03

$0.1352

2018-07-05

$0.1352

2018-06-05

$0.1337

2018-05-03

$0.1282

2018-04-04

$0.1227

2018-03-05

$0.1227

2018-02-05

$0.1227

2017-12-28

$0.1227

2017-12-01

$0.1227

2017-11-01

$0.1205

2017-10-02

$0.1205

2017-09-01

$0.1205

2017-08-01

$0.1205

2017-07-03

$0.1205

2017-06-01

$0.1205

2017-05-01

$0.1205

2017-04-03

$0.1205

2017-03-01

$0.1205

2017-02-01

$0.1205

2016-12-28

$0.1205

2016-12-01

$0.1205

2016-11-01

$0.1205

2016-10-03

$0.1205

2016-09-01

$0.1205

2016-08-01

$0.1205

2016-07-01

$0.1205

2016-06-01

$0.1205

2016-05-02

$0.1205

2016-04-01

$0.1205

2016-03-01

$0.1205

2016-02-01

$0.1205

2015-12-29

$0.1205

2015-12-01

$0.1205

2015-11-02

$0.1205

2015-10-01

$0.1205

2015-09-01

$0.1205

2015-08-03

$0.1205

2015-07-01

$0.1205

2015-06-01

$0.1205

2015-05-01

$0.1205

2015-04-01

$0.1205

2015-03-02

$0.1205

2015-02-02

$0.1205

2014-12-29

$0.045631

2014-12-29

$0.116883

2014-12-01

$0.1205

2014-11-03

$0.1205

2014-10-01

$0.1205

2014-09-02

$0.1205

2014-08-01

$0.1205

2014-07-01

$0.1205

2014-06-02

$0.1205

2014-05-01

$0.1205

2014-04-01

$0.1205

2014-03-03

$0.1205

2014-02-03

$0.1205

2013-12-27

$0.1235

2013-12-02

$0.1235

2013-11-01

$0.1235

2013-10-01

$0.1335

2013-09-03

$0.1335

2013-08-01

$0.1385

2013-07-01

$0.1385

2013-06-03

$0.1385

2013-05-01

$0.1407

2013-04-01

$0.1451

2013-03-01

$0.1317

2013-02-01

$0.144893

2012-12-27

$0.303295

2012-12-03

$0.130323

2012-11-01

$0.055839

2012-10-01

$0.194657

2012-09-04

$0.116798

2012-08-01

$0.119109

2012-07-02

$0.177828

2012-06-01

$0.157563

2012-05-01

$0.108562

2012-04-02

$0.213375

2012-03-01

$0.062928

2012-02-01

$0.03311

2011-12-28

$0.275

2011-12-01

$0.089369

2011-11-01

$0.058513

2011-10-03

$0.27701

2011-09-01

$0.097316

2011-08-01

$0.080529

2011-07-01

$0.101055

SDIV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SDIV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SDIV

Stock not rated.

SDIV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.95%

-35.94%

0years

SDIV

News
SDIV

Research
SDIV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SDIV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SDIV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0825

2020-04-02

2020-04-03

2020-04-06

2020-04-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2020-03-03

2020-03-04

2020-03-05

2020-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2020-02-04

2020-02-05

2020-02-06

2020-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2019-12-05

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-06

2019-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1252

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1252

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1302

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-06-06

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-06

2019-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-06

2019-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

2018-12-06

2018-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-04

2018-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1352

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1337

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-06

2018-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1282

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1227

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1227

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-06

2018-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1227

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-06

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1227

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1227

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1169

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0456

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1235

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1235

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1235

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1335

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1335

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1385

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1385

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1385

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1407

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1451

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1317

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1449

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3033

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1303

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1947

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1168

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1191

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1778

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1576

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1086

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2134

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0331

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2750

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0894

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2770

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0973

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-13

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SDIV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange traded fund that is an index that tracks the performance of 100 equally weighted companies that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the world.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X