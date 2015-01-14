Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Preferred Portfolio

Stock

PGX

Price as of:

$15.02 +0.02 +0.13%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (PGX)

PGX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.15%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.77

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PGX DARS™ Rating

PGX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,121,500

Open Price

$15.0

Day's Range

$15.0 - $15.02

Previous Close

$15.0

52 week low / high

$13.12 - $15.13

Percent off 52 week high

-0.73%

PGX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PGX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PGX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PGX's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.06421

2019-10-21

$0.06418

2019-09-23

$0.06689

2019-08-19

$0.06796

2019-07-22

$0.06744

2019-06-24

$0.06642

2019-05-20

$0.065

2019-04-22

$0.06689

2019-03-18

$0.06862

2019-02-19

$0.06788

2019-01-22

$0.06701

2018-12-24

$0.07285

2018-11-19

$0.067

2018-10-22

$0.06704

2018-09-24

$0.067

2018-08-20

$0.067

2018-07-23

$0.069

2018-06-18

$0.067

2018-05-21

$0.06702

2018-04-23

$0.06916

2018-03-19

$0.06932

2018-02-20

$0.06936

2018-01-22

$0.06797

2017-12-18

$0.068

2017-11-20

$0.06813

2017-10-23

$0.07189

2017-09-18

$0.07078

2017-08-15

$0.06975

2017-07-14

$0.07106

2017-06-15

$0.07129

2017-05-15

$0.07076

2017-04-13

$0.06957

2017-03-15

$0.06918

2017-02-15

$0.07

2017-01-13

$0.07002

2016-12-15

$0.07275

2016-11-15

$0.07014

2016-10-14

$0.06808

2016-09-15

$0.07057

2016-08-15

$0.07

2016-07-15

$0.07

2016-06-15

$0.07435

2016-05-13

$0.0715

2016-04-15

$0.07311

2016-03-15

$0.07279

2016-02-12

$0.07148

2016-01-15

$0.07167

2015-12-15

$0.07208

2015-11-13

$0.07175

2015-10-15

$0.07024

2015-09-15

$0.07209

2015-08-14

$0.07373

2015-07-15

$0.07381

2015-06-15

$0.07392

2015-05-15

$0.07358

2015-04-15

$0.07328

2015-03-13

$0.07249

2015-02-13

$0.07312

2015-01-15

$0.07332

2014-12-15

$0.07293

2014-11-14

$0.07232

2014-10-15

$0.07217

2014-09-15

$0.074

2014-08-15

$0.07313

2014-07-15

$0.07312

2014-06-13

$0.07371

2014-05-15

$0.07402

2014-04-15

$0.0731

2014-03-14

$0.07263

2014-02-14

$0.0736

2014-01-15

$0.07373

2013-12-13

$0.07385

2013-11-15

$0.07402

2013-10-15

$0.074

2013-09-13

$0.076

2013-08-15

$0.076

2013-07-15

$0.076

2013-06-14

$0.07501

2013-05-15

$0.07523

2013-04-15

$0.07748

2013-03-15

$0.0778

2013-02-15

$0.07809

2013-01-15

$0.07808

2012-12-14

$0.07807

2012-11-15

$0.0791

2012-10-15

$0.07586

2012-09-14

$0.07883

2012-08-15

$0.0774

2012-07-13

$0.0798

2012-06-15

$0.08107

2012-05-15

$0.08112

2012-04-13

$0.07878

2012-03-15

$0.07963

2012-02-15

$0.07981

2012-01-13

$0.07961

2011-12-15

$0.07596

2011-11-15

$0.07411

2011-10-14

$0.07469

2011-09-15

$0.07934

2011-08-15

$0.07591

2011-07-15

$0.07564

2011-06-15

$0.07816

2011-05-13

$0.07775

2011-04-15

$0.07956

2011-03-15

$0.0802

2011-02-15

$0.0778

2011-01-14

$0.0779

2010-12-15

$0.09783

2010-11-15

$0.07253

2010-10-15

$0.07981

2010-09-15

$0.07776

2010-08-13

$0.07888

2010-07-15

$0.07799

2010-06-15

$0.07641

2010-05-14

$0.07762

2010-04-15

$0.07877

2010-03-15

$0.077

2010-02-12

$0.0782

2010-01-15

$0.0801

2009-12-15

$0.14329

2009-11-13

$0.08033

2009-10-15

$0.08049

2009-09-15

$0.0805

2009-08-14

$0.0835

2009-07-15

$0.08309

2009-06-15

$0.08151

2009-05-15

$0.0914

2009-04-15

$0.08179

2009-03-13

$0.08897

2009-02-13

$0.09448

2009-01-15

$0.10051

2008-12-15

$0.11707

2008-11-14

$0.125

2008-10-15

$0.07614

2008-09-15

$0.1008

2008-08-15

$0.11874

2008-07-15

$0.11752

2008-06-13

$0.11767

2008-05-15

$0.11778

2008-04-15

$0.11678

2008-03-14

$0.1178

2008-02-15

$0.118

PGX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PGX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PGX

Stock not rated.

PGX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.46%

-6.00%

0years

PGX

PGX

PGX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PGX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

PGX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0642

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0642

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0669

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0669

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0679

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0693

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0694

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0711

2017-07-13

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

2017-04-12

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2017-01-12

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0701

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2016-10-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

2016-02-11

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0718

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0702

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2015-03-12

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2015-02-12

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0733

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

2014-11-13

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2014-06-12

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2014-03-13

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0736

2014-02-13

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0737

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

2013-12-12

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-10-14

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-09-12

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2013-06-13

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0781

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0781

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0781

2012-12-13

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0791

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2012-10-12

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0788

2012-09-13

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2012-07-12

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0788

2012-04-12

2012-04-13

2012-04-17

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2012-01-12

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2011-10-13

2011-10-14

2011-10-18

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0793

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2011-08-12

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

2011-07-14

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2011-05-12

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2011-04-14

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2011-02-14

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2011-01-13

2011-01-14

2011-01-19

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0978

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2010-11-12

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2010-10-14

2010-10-15

2010-10-19

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

2010-08-12

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2010-07-14

2010-07-15

2010-07-19

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2010-05-13

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0788

2010-04-14

2010-04-15

2010-04-19

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2010-02-11

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

2010-01-14

2010-01-15

2010-01-20

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1433

Unknown

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0803

Unknown

2009-11-13

2009-11-17

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

Unknown

2009-10-15

2009-10-19

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

Unknown

2009-09-15

2009-09-17

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

Unknown

2009-08-14

2009-08-18

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

Unknown

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

Unknown

2009-06-15

2009-06-17

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0914

Unknown

2009-05-15

2009-05-19

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0818

Unknown

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

Unknown

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0945

Unknown

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

Unknown

2009-01-15

2009-01-20

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1171

Unknown

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

Unknown

2008-11-14

2008-11-18

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1008

Unknown

2008-09-15

2008-09-17

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1187

Unknown

2008-08-15

2008-08-19

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

Unknown

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1177

Unknown

2008-06-13

2008-06-17

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1178

Unknown

2008-05-15

2008-05-19

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1168

Unknown

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1178

Unknown

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

Unknown

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-02-29

Initial

Regular

Monthly

PGX

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

