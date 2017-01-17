Best Dividend Stocks
O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF

Stock

OUSA

Price as of:

$36.7 +0.05 +0.14%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)

OUSA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.81%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.02

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OUSA DARS™ Rating

OUSA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

46,700

Open Price

$36.73

Day's Range

$36.7 - $36.8

Previous Close

$36.65

52 week low / high

$28.34 - $36.8

Percent off 52 week high

-0.27%

OUSA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OUSA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OUSA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OUSA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OUSA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.085099

2019-10-30

$0.063451

2019-09-27

$0.081163

2019-08-29

$0.083196

2019-07-30

$0.059927

2019-06-27

$0.052483

2019-05-30

$0.049536

2019-04-29

$0.069547

2019-03-28

$0.070789

2019-02-27

$0.080658

2019-01-30

$0.042709

2018-12-27

$0.115449

2018-11-29

$0.077441

2018-10-30

$0.081878

2018-09-27

$0.107168

2018-08-30

$0.075864

2018-07-30

$0.061753

2018-06-26

$0.072051

2018-05-30

$0.071747

2018-04-27

$0.069617

2018-03-28

$0.079032

2018-02-27

$0.061137

2018-01-30

$0.046026

2017-12-22

$0.144531

2017-11-15

$0.06874

2017-10-16

$0.069791

2017-09-15

$0.060394

2017-08-15

$0.025943

2017-07-17

$0.028588

2017-06-15

$0.064511

2017-05-15

$0.018713

2017-04-17

$0.059724

2017-03-15

$0.074688

2017-02-15

$0.043087

2017-01-17

$0.026405

2016-12-23

$0.092994

2016-11-15

$0.06737

2016-10-17

$0.06598

2016-09-15

$0.061061

2016-08-15

$0.026462

2016-07-15

$0.040264

2016-06-15

$0.099665

2016-05-16

$0.018196

2016-04-15

$0.046983

2016-03-15

$0.073109

2016-02-16

$0.022009

2016-01-15

$0.023804

2015-12-24

$0.091246

2015-11-16

$0.049176

2015-10-15

$0.059988

2015-09-15

$0.069249

2015-08-17

$0.023461

OUSA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OUSA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OUSA

Stock not rated.

OUSA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.98%

11.10%

3years

OUSA

News
OUSA

Research
OUSA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OUSA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OUSA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0851

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2019-10-29

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

2019-08-28

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2019-07-29

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0495

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0807

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0427

2019-01-29

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1154

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0819

2018-10-29

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1072

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-02

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

2018-05-29

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2018-03-27

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0611

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-01-29

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1445

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0687

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0604

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0259

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0286

2017-07-14

2017-07-17

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0187

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2017-04-13

2017-04-17

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0431

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0264

2017-01-13

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2016-10-14

2016-10-17

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0611

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0265

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0403

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0182

2016-05-13

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2016-02-12

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0238

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0492

2015-11-13

2015-11-16

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

Unknown

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

Initial

Regular

Monthly

OUSA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

