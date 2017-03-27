Best Dividend Stocks
LVHD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.62%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LVHD DARS™ Rating

LVHD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

49,213

Open Price

$33.98

Day's Range

$33.9 - $34.0

Previous Close

$33.93

52 week low / high

$27.38 - $34.08

Percent off 52 week high

-0.23%

LVHD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LVHD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

LVHD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LVHD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.306748

2019-08-08

$0.077551

2019-05-02

$0.284314

2019-03-26

$0.249377

2018-12-26

$0.28125

2018-09-25

$0.306494

2018-06-26

$0.264918

2018-03-26

$0.241951

2017-12-26

$0.274835

2017-09-26

$0.258824

2017-06-26

$0.260195

2017-03-27

$0.254762

2016-12-23

$0.236843

2016-09-26

$0.216667

2016-06-24

$0.1475

2016-03-24

$0.108572

LVHD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LVHD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LVHD

Stock not rated.

LVHD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.03%

12.09%

2years

LVHD

News
LVHD

Research
LVHD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LVHD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

LVHD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3067

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0776

2019-08-07

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2843

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2494

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2813

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3065

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2649

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2420

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2748

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2588

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2602

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2548

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2368

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2016-06-23

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1086

2016-03-23

2016-03-24

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

LVHD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

