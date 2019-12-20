Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund

Stock

HEDJ

Price as of:

$70.72 +0.1 +0.14%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)

HEDJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.48%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.34

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HEDJ DARS™ Rating

HEDJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$70.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

157,300

Open Price

$70.52

Day's Range

$70.49 - $70.73

Previous Close

$70.62

52 week low / high

$54.49 - $71.49

Percent off 52 week high

-1.08%

HEDJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HEDJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HEDJ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HEDJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HEDJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.085

2019-06-24

$1.065

2018-06-25

$1.4584

2018-03-20

$0.08213

2017-12-26

$0.1857

2017-09-26

$0.02

2017-06-26

$1.15

2017-03-27

$0.09

2016-12-23

$0.21691

2016-09-26

$0.16

2016-06-20

$1.06

2016-03-21

$0.13344

2015-12-21

$0.20569

2015-12-21

$2.28944

2015-12-21

$1.5077

2015-09-21

$0.04167

2015-06-22

$0.96932

2015-03-23

$0.06293

2014-12-19

$0.36599

2014-12-19

$0.76527

2014-12-19

$1.25269

2014-09-22

$0.08009

2014-06-23

$0.68176

2014-03-24

$0.09499

2013-12-24

$0.11882

2013-09-23

$0.17894

2013-06-24

$0.72924

2013-03-22

$0.01177

2012-09-24

$0.19326

2012-06-25

$0.71643

2012-03-26

$0.17057

2011-12-21

$0.25869

2011-09-26

$0.08222

2011-06-22

$1.05709

2010-12-22

$0.11632

2010-09-20

$0.21377

2010-06-28

$1.19468

2010-03-29

$0.12907

HEDJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HEDJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HEDJ

Stock not rated.

HEDJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-39.95%

-77.93%

1years

HEDJ

News
HEDJ

Research
HEDJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HEDJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HEDJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0850

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0650

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4584

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0821

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1857

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1500

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2169

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0600

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1334

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5077

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$2.2894

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2057

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0417

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9693

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0629

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2527

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.7653

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3660

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0801

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6818

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1188

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1789

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7292

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0118

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7164

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1706

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2587

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0822

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0571

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1163

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2138

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1947

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1291

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Initial

Regular

Quarter

HEDJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X