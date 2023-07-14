The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is a dividend weighted index designed to provide exposure to European equity securities, particularly shares of European exporters, while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the value of the U.S. dollar and the euro. Shares of European exporters stand to benefit from weakness in the value of the euro as this decreases the relative cost of the goods and services they are exporting. The Index consists of those dividend-paying companies within the WisdomTree International Equity Index, which defines the dividend-paying universe of companies in the industrialized world, excluding Canada and the United States, that are organized and domiciled under the laws of a European country, trade in euros, have at least $1 billion in market capitalization,

and derive at least 50% of their revenue from countries outside of Europe. Countries historically represented in the Index include: Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Finland, Italy, Portugal, Austria and Ireland. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) payment of at least $5 million in cash dividends on shares of common stock during the preceding annual cycle; (ii) average daily dollar trading volume of at least $100,000 for the preceding three months; and (iii) trading of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months.

Securities are weighted in the Index based on dividends paid over the prior annual cycle. Companies that pay a greater total dollar amount of dividends are more heavily weighted. To derive a company’s initial Index weight, (i) multiply the U.S. dollar value of the company’s annual gross dividend per share by the number of common shares outstanding for that company (the “Cash Dividend Factor”); (ii) calculate the Cash Dividend Factor for each company; (iii) add together all of the companies’ Cash Dividend Factors; and (iv) divide the company’s Cash Dividend Factor by the sum of all Cash Dividend Factors. At the time of the Index’s annual screening date, the maximum weight of any single security in the Index is capped at 5% and the maximum weight of any one sector and any one country in the Index is capped at 25% (with the exception of the real estate sector, which is capped at 15%); however, security, sector and/or country weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce a component security’s weight in the Index and reallocate the reduction in weight pro rata among the other securities if, as of the annual Index screening date, a component security no longer meets certain trading volume thresholds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the consumer staples, materials and industrials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.

The Index “hedges” against fluctuations in the relative value of the euro against the U.S. dollar. The Index is designed to have higher returns than an equivalent un-hedged investment when the U.S. dollar is going up in value relative to the euro. Conversely, the Index is designed to have lower returns than an equivalent un-hedged investment when the U.S. dollar is falling in value relative to the euro. The Index applies an applicable published one-month currency forward rate to the total equity exposure of each country in the Index to hedge against fluctuations in the relative value of the euro against the U.S. dollar. If a country that had previously adopted the euro as its official currency were to revert back to its local currency, the country would remain in the Index and the Index would be hedged in such local currency as soon as practicable after forward rates become available for such currency.

Forward currency contracts or futures contracts are used to offset the Fund’s exposure to the euro. The amount of forward contracts and futures contracts in the Fund is based on the aggregate exposure of the Fund and Index to the euro. While this approach is designed to minimize the impact of currency fluctuations on Fund returns, it does not necessarily eliminate exposure to all currency fluctuations. The return of the forward currency contracts and currency futures contracts may not perfectly offset the actual fluctuations of the euro relative to the U.S. dollar.