Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF

Stock

GTO

Price as of:

$54.42 -0.07 -0.13%

Industry

Other

Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

GTO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.99%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.09

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

GTO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$54.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

30,640

Open Price

$54.55

Day's Range

$54.41 - $54.61

Previous Close

$54.51

52 week low / high

$50.0 - $55.91

Percent off 52 week high

-2.63%

GTO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GTO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

GTO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GTO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.09048

2019-10-21

$0.08694

2019-09-23

$0.11237

2019-08-19

$0.10394

2019-07-22

$0.11762

2019-06-24

$0.11007

2019-05-20

$0.11097

2019-04-22

$0.11405

2019-03-18

$0.12237274

2019-02-19

$0.11853

2019-01-22

$0.15072

2018-12-26

$0.32827

2018-12-26

$0.62778

2018-12-24

$0.25108

2018-11-19

$0.15385

2018-10-22

$0.14267

2018-09-24

$0.17538

2018-08-20

$0.07239

2018-08-02

$0.14543

2018-07-03

$0.14427

2018-06-04

$0.12681

2018-05-02

$0.11356

2018-04-03

$0.1344

2018-03-02

$0.0923

2018-02-02

$0.1184

2017-12-28

$0.0787

2017-12-28

$0.1978

2017-12-28

$0.0412

2017-12-04

$0.0909

2017-11-02

$0.0857

2017-10-03

$0.1148

2017-09-01

$0.0582

2017-08-01

$0.064

2017-07-03

$0.1192

2017-06-01

$0.1065

2017-05-01

$0.1087

2017-04-03

$0.1436

2017-03-01

$0.1134

2017-02-01

$0.1619

2016-12-28

$0.1365

2016-12-28

$0.3075

2016-12-01

$0.1155

2016-11-01

$0.0688

2016-10-03

$0.1164

2016-09-01

$0.1283

2016-08-01

$0.1203

2016-07-01

$0.1174

2016-06-01

$0.1189

2016-05-02

$0.1094

2016-04-01

$0.0991

GTO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GTO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GTO

Stock not rated.

GTO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.94%

-58.66%

2years

GTO

News
GTO

Research
GTO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GTO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

GTO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0905

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0869

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1124

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1039

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1176

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1101

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1141

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1224

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1185

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1507

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6278

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3283

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2511

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1539

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1427

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1754

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0724

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1454

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1443

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1268

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1136

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.1344

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1184

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0412

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1978

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0787

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0909

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1192

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1065

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1087

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1436

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1134

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1619

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3075

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1365

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1155

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1164

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1203

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1174

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1189

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0991

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

GTO

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

