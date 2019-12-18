Best Dividend Stocks
VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF

Stock

GRNB

Price as of:

$26.54 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

GRNB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.67%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.71

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GRNB DARS™ Rating

GRNB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,771

Open Price

$26.58

Day's Range

$26.5 - $26.58

Previous Close

$26.54

52 week low / high

$25.31 - $27.13

Percent off 52 week high

-2.17%

GRNB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GRNB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GRNB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GRNB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.059

2019-11-01

$0.0597

2019-10-01

$0.0575

2019-09-03

$0.027

2019-08-01

$0.0271

2019-07-01

$0.0282

2019-06-03

$0.0291

2019-05-01

$0.0275

2019-04-01

$0.0291

2019-03-01

$0.026

2019-02-01

$0.0437

2018-12-27

$0.0315

2018-12-03

$0.0288

2018-11-01

$0.0307

2018-10-01

$0.0207

2018-09-04

$0.0255

2018-08-01

$0.0257

2018-07-02

$0.0243

2018-06-01

$0.0247

2018-05-01

$0.0221

2018-04-02

$0.0254

2018-03-01

$0.0234

2018-02-01

$0.0267

2017-12-27

$0.003

2017-12-27

$0.0202

2017-12-01

$0.1047

2017-11-01

$0.0251

2017-10-02

$0.0212

2017-09-01

$0.0173

2017-08-01

$0.024

2017-07-03

$0.0156

2017-06-01

$0.0241

2017-05-01

$0.0237

2017-04-03

$0.0165

GRNB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GRNB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GRNB

Stock not rated.

GRNB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

128.76%

1years

GRNB

GRNB

GRNB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GRNB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

GRNB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0590

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0271

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0282

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0291

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0275

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0291

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0437

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0288

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0307

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0207

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0255

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0257

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0243

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0247

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0221

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0254

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0234

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0267

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-03

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1047

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0212

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0173

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0241

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0237

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0165

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

GRNB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

