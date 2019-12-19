Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR Global Allocation ETF

Stock

GAL

Price as of:

$40.27 +0.08 +0.2%

Industry

Other

SPDR Global Allocation ETF (GAL)

GAL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.17%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.87

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

GAL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.27

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,311

Open Price

$40.11

Day's Range

$40.02 - $40.28

Previous Close

$40.19

52 week low / high

$33.82 - $40.28

Percent off 52 week high

-0.02%

GAL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GAL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GAL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GAL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.218039

2019-06-25

$0.380332

2019-03-19

$0.122162

2018-12-27

$0.336119

2018-09-24

$0.157322

2018-06-25

$0.284842

2018-03-23

$0.061404

2017-12-27

$0.337346

2017-09-29

$0.120392

2017-06-30

$0.292581

2017-03-31

$0.11613

2016-12-28

$0.357238

2016-09-30

$0.08

2016-06-30

$0.242168

2016-03-31

$0.121715

2015-12-29

$0.053508

2015-12-29

$0.427475

2015-09-30

$0.156663

2015-06-30

$0.279431

2015-03-31

$0.102885

2014-12-29

$0.144868

2014-12-29

$0.383613

2014-12-29

$0.040283

2014-09-30

$0.142875

2014-06-30

$0.33174

2014-03-31

$0.123432

2013-12-27

$0.341506

2013-09-30

$0.112751

2013-06-28

$0.276721

2013-03-28

$0.119841

2012-12-27

$0.338653

2012-09-28

$0.16498

2012-06-29

$0.260114

GAL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GAL

Stock not rated.

GAL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.87%

3.87%

0years

GAL

News
GAL

Research
GAL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GAL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

GAL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2180

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3803

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1222

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3361

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1573

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2848

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0614

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3373

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1204

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2926

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1161

2017-03-30

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

2017-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3572

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-09-29

2016-09-30

2016-10-04

2016-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2422

2016-06-29

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1217

2016-03-30

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

2016-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4275

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0535

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-11

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1567

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2794

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1029

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0403

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3836

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1449

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1429

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3317

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1234

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3415

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1128

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2767

2013-06-27

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1198

2013-03-27

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3387

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-09-27

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2601

2012-06-28

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-12

Initial

Regular

Quarter

GAL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

This ETF is not linked to a specific benchmark.

