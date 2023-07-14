SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Adviser” or “SSGA FM”) primarily invests the assets of the Fund among exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide balanced exposure to domestic and international debt and equity securities. The Fund typically allocates approximately 60% of its assets to equity securities, though this percentage can vary based on the Adviser's tactical decisions. The Adviser's investment process relies on proprietary quantitative models as well as the Adviser's fundamental views regarding factors that may not be captured by the quantitative models. The allocations to each asset class will change over time as the Adviser's expectations of each asset class shift. The Fund's indirect holdings by virtue of investing in ETPs representing these asset classes consist of a diversified mix of domestic and international, including emerging market, equity securities across all market capitalizations, investment-grade and high yield government and corporate bonds (high yield bonds are commonly known as “junk” bonds), inflation protected securities, mortgage pass-through securities, commercial mortgage backed securities, asset backed securities, commodities and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund, through its investments in ETPs, will generally invest at least 30% of its assets in securities of issuers economically tied to countries other than the U.S. and will generally hold securities of issuers economically tied to at least three countries, including the U.S. In determining if a security is economically tied to a non-U.S. country, the Fund generally looks to the country of incorporation of the issuer as listed on Bloomberg L.P., a widely recognized provider of market information. However, the Adviser may determine a security is economically tied to a non-U.S. country based on other factors, such as an issuer's country of domicile, where more than 50% of an issuer's revenues are generated or where an issuer's primary exchange is located. As a result, a security may be economically tied to more than one country.

ETPs in which the Fund invests include exchange-traded funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) (“Underlying ETFs”), exchange traded commodity trusts; and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”). The Fund may invest in ETPs that are qualified publicly traded partnerships (“QPTPs”). In addition, the Fund may invest in certain ETPs that pay fees to the Adviser and its affiliates for management, marketing or other services. In addition, the Fund may invest in cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser).