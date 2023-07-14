Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.3%
1 yr return
10.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
Net Assets
$229 M
Holdings in Top 10
77.9%
Expense Ratio 0.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 110.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|29.55%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|3.51%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|1.47%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|3.03%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|1.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|GAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|10.96%
|2021
|5.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|7.56%
|2020
|3.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|35.93%
|2019
|4.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|4.08%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|13.71%
|Period
|GAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.7%
|-11.9%
|18.5%
|99.60%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|96.50%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|2.19%
|5 Yr
|6.3%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|1.67%
|10 Yr
|7.0%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|1.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|GAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|10.96%
|2021
|5.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|7.70%
|2020
|3.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|35.93%
|2019
|4.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|4.08%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|46.42%
|GAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAL % Rank
|Net Assets
|229 M
|658 K
|207 B
|74.18%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|2
|15351
|77.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|203 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|63.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|77.86%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|28.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAL % Rank
|Stocks
|58.65%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|55.09%
|Bonds
|26.61%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|88.47%
|Cash
|11.22%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|8.14%
|Other
|3.48%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|12.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|57.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|99.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAL % Rank
|Financial Services
|13.48%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|68.71%
|Technology
|13.39%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|86.80%
|Industrials
|10.63%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|42.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.65%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|53.47%
|Real Estate
|9.64%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|9.80%
|Healthcare
|9.36%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|87.62%
|Basic Materials
|8.64%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|4.35%
|Energy
|8.33%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|11.70%
|Utilities
|5.82%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|13.06%
|Consumer Defense
|5.78%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|76.87%
|Communication Services
|5.27%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|87.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAL % Rank
|US
|31.58%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|90.77%
|Non US
|27.07%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|1.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAL % Rank
|Government
|62.20%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|3.39%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.64%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|8.96%
|Corporate
|8.12%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|93.76%
|Securitized
|0.03%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|85.89%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|99.19%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|99.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAL % Rank
|US
|18.36%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|91.99%
|Non US
|8.25%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|15.47%
|GAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|82.52%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|48.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|GAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|110.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|83.19%
|GAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.89%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|3.36%
|GAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|GAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.16%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|12.64%
|GAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.434
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.385
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.466
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2018
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2017
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 10, 2017
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2016
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2016
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2015
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2015
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2015
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2014
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2014
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2014
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2014
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2013
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2013
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2013
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2013
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2012
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2012
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2014
7.61
7.6%
Mike is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Head of Portfolio Management in the Americas for SSGA's Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, he is responsible for the design and management of multi-asset class strategies geared towards meeting the investment objectives of a broad and diverse client base. His work with clients includes aligning assets with long and short-term investment objectives, tactical asset allocation, and employing overlay strategies to enhance return and better manage risks. Prior to this role, Mike led ISG's Exposure Management Team. He has been working in the investment management field since 1992. Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross and Master degrees in both Finance and Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2018
3.83
3.8%
Jerry is a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager with the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, Jerry is responsible for managing a variety of multi-asset class portfolios, including tactical asset allocation strategies and derivatives-based overlay strategies. He is actively involved in the investment research that underpins the team's views across capital markets and also plays a key role in articulating those perspectives and ideas to clients. Before joining the Investment Solutions Group, Jerry was a member of the firm's Consultant Relations department supporting asset allocation and fixed income investment strategies. Prior to joining SSgA in 2005, Jerry worked as a Research Analyst at Chmura Economics & Analytics - an economic research firm in Richmond, Virginia. Jerry graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of both the Boston Security Analysts Society and CFA Institute. Jerry also serves on the Board of Directors for Tutoring Plus of Cambridge, a nonprofit tutoring and mentoring organization based in Cambridge, MA.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
