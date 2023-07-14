Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR SSGA Global Allocation ETF

Active ETF
GAL
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.6186 -0.16 -0.4%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
GAL (ETF)

SPDR SSGA Global Allocation ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.6186 -0.16 -0.4%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
GAL (ETF)

SPDR SSGA Global Allocation ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.6186 -0.16 -0.4%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR SSGA Global Allocation ETF

GAL | Active ETF

$40.62

$229 M

3.89%

$1.59

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$229 M

Holdings in Top 10

77.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.8
$35.85
$41.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 110.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR SSGA Global Allocation ETF

GAL | Active ETF

$40.62

$229 M

3.89%

$1.59

0.35%

GAL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR SSGA Global Allocation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 25, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    6210000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Martel

Fund Description

SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Adviser” or “SSGA FM”) primarily invests the assets of the Fund among exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide balanced exposure to domestic and international debt and equity securities. The Fund typically allocates approximately 60% of its assets to equity securities, though this percentage can vary based on the Adviser's tactical decisions. The Adviser's investment process relies on proprietary quantitative models as well as the Adviser's fundamental views regarding factors that may not be captured by the quantitative models. The allocations to each asset class will change over time as the Adviser's expectations of each asset class shift. The Fund's indirect holdings by virtue of investing in ETPs representing these asset classes consist of a diversified mix of domestic and international, including emerging market, equity securities across all market capitalizations, investment-grade and high yield government and corporate bonds (high yield bonds are commonly known as “junk” bonds), inflation protected securities, mortgage pass-through securities, commercial mortgage backed securities, asset backed securities, commodities and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund, through its investments in ETPs, will generally invest at least 30% of its assets in securities of issuers economically tied to countries other than the U.S. and will generally hold securities of issuers economically tied to at least three countries, including the U.S. In determining if a security is economically tied to a non-U.S. country, the Fund generally looks to the country of incorporation of the issuer as listed on Bloomberg L.P., a widely recognized provider of market information. However, the Adviser may determine a security is economically tied to a non-U.S. country based on other factors, such as an issuer's country of domicile, where more than 50% of an issuer's revenues are generated or where an issuer's primary exchange is located. As a result, a security may be economically tied to more than one country. 
ETPs in which the Fund invests include exchange-traded funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) (“Underlying ETFs”), exchange traded commodity trusts; and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”). The Fund may invest in ETPs that are qualified publicly traded partnerships (“QPTPs”). In addition, the Fund may invest in certain ETPs that pay fees to the Adviser and its affiliates for management, marketing or other services. In addition, the Fund may invest in cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). 
Read More

GAL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -7.5% 18.5% 29.55%
1 Yr 10.5% -13.2% 144.1% 3.51%
3 Yr 6.1%* -7.9% 25.7% 1.47%
5 Yr 4.8%* -9.6% 24.4% 3.03%
10 Yr 5.5%* -6.1% 9.1% 1.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -34.7% 92.4% 10.96%
2021 5.9% -6.1% 19.5% 7.56%
2020 3.0% -7.5% 11.8% 35.93%
2019 4.6% 0.1% 14.9% 4.08%
2018 -1.6% -12.6% 0.0% 13.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.7% -11.9% 18.5% 99.60%
1 Yr -5.1% -13.2% 144.1% 96.50%
3 Yr 7.5%* -7.9% 25.7% 2.19%
5 Yr 6.3%* -9.6% 24.4% 1.67%
10 Yr 7.0%* -6.1% 11.0% 1.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -34.7% 92.4% 10.96%
2021 5.9% -6.1% 19.5% 7.70%
2020 3.0% -7.5% 11.8% 35.93%
2019 4.6% 0.1% 14.9% 4.08%
2018 -1.6% -12.6% 0.2% 46.42%

GAL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GAL Category Low Category High GAL % Rank
Net Assets 229 M 658 K 207 B 74.18%
Number of Holdings 21 2 15351 77.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 203 M 660 K 48.5 B 63.77%
Weighting of Top 10 77.86% 8.4% 105.0% 28.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF 20.29%
  2. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 19.56%
  3. SPDR SP 500 ETF Trust 17.36%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF 6.07%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF 5.89%
  6. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF 5.84%
  7. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF 5.38%
  8. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF 5.04%
  9. SPDR Portfolio SP 600 Small Cap ETF 4.06%
  10. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 3.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GAL % Rank
Stocks 		58.65% 0.00% 99.40% 55.09%
Bonds 		26.61% 0.00% 116.75% 88.47%
Cash 		11.22% -16.75% 81.51% 8.14%
Other 		3.48% -2.51% 25.19% 12.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 27.92% 57.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 99.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAL % Rank
Financial Services 		13.48% 0.00% 38.77% 68.71%
Technology 		13.39% 0.00% 44.21% 86.80%
Industrials 		10.63% 0.00% 24.37% 42.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.65% 0.00% 19.36% 53.47%
Real Estate 		9.64% 0.00% 65.01% 9.80%
Healthcare 		9.36% 0.00% 29.35% 87.62%
Basic Materials 		8.64% 0.00% 33.35% 4.35%
Energy 		8.33% 0.00% 85.65% 11.70%
Utilities 		5.82% 0.00% 99.55% 13.06%
Consumer Defense 		5.78% 0.00% 19.93% 76.87%
Communication Services 		5.27% 0.00% 23.67% 87.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAL % Rank
US 		31.58% -1.65% 98.67% 90.77%
Non US 		27.07% 0.00% 37.06% 1.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAL % Rank
Government 		62.20% 0.00% 97.26% 3.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		29.64% 0.14% 100.00% 8.96%
Corporate 		8.12% 0.00% 98.21% 93.76%
Securitized 		0.03% 0.00% 92.13% 85.89%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 99.19%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 99.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAL % Rank
US 		18.36% 0.00% 62.18% 91.99%
Non US 		8.25% 0.00% 84.73% 15.47%

GAL - Expenses

Operational Fees

GAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.01% 17.63% 82.52%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.83% 48.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

GAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 110.00% 0.00% 343.00% 83.19%

GAL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GAL Category Low Category High GAL % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.89% 0.00% 8.31% 3.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GAL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GAL Category Low Category High GAL % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.16% -2.34% 19.41% 12.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GAL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GAL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Martel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2014

7.61

7.6%

Mike is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Head of Portfolio Management in the Americas for SSGA's Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, he is responsible for the design and management of multi-asset class strategies geared towards meeting the investment objectives of a broad and diverse client base. His work with clients includes aligning assets with long and short-term investment objectives, tactical asset allocation, and employing overlay strategies to enhance return and better manage risks. Prior to this role, Mike led ISG's Exposure Management Team. He has been working in the investment management field since 1992. Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross and Master degrees in both Finance and Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Jeremiah Holly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Jerry is a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager with the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, Jerry is responsible for managing a variety of multi-asset class portfolios, including tactical asset allocation strategies and derivatives-based overlay strategies. He is actively involved in the investment research that underpins the team's views across capital markets and also plays a key role in articulating those perspectives and ideas to clients. Before joining the Investment Solutions Group, Jerry was a member of the firm's Consultant Relations department supporting asset allocation and fixed income investment strategies. Prior to joining SSgA in 2005, Jerry worked as a Research Analyst at Chmura Economics & Analytics - an economic research firm in Richmond, Virginia. Jerry graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of both the Boston Security Analysts Society and CFA Institute. Jerry also serves on the Board of Directors for Tutoring Plus of Cambridge, a nonprofit tutoring and mentoring organization based in Cambridge, MA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×