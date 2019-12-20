Best Dividend Stocks
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Stock

FNDA

Price as of:

$40.31 +0.13 +0.32%

Industry

Other

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

FNDA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.88%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FNDA DARS™ Rating

FNDA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

214,600

Open Price

$40.27

Day's Range

$40.27 - $40.41

Previous Close

$40.18

52 week low / high

$30.98 - $40.42

Percent off 52 week high

-0.27%

FNDA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FNDA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FNDA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FNDA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FNDA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.1889

2019-09-25

$0.1511

2019-06-26

$0.1407

2019-03-20

$0.075

2018-12-28

$0.01

2018-12-12

$0.2105

2018-09-25

$0.1488

2018-06-26

$0.1081

2018-03-16

$0.0695

2017-12-27

$0.0058

2017-12-18

$0.1745

2017-09-18

$0.1103

2017-06-26

$0.0914

2017-04-03

$0.1109

2016-12-19

$0.1166

2016-10-03

$0.1148

2016-06-27

$0.1026

2016-03-21

$0.0692

2015-12-21

$0.103

2015-09-28

$0.1047

2015-06-29

$0.0868

2015-03-30

$0.0781

2014-12-22

$0.0948

2014-09-29

$0.0811

2014-06-30

$0.0772

2014-03-31

$0.064

2013-12-23

$0.0698

2013-10-01

$0.021

FNDA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FNDA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FNDA

Stock not rated.

FNDA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

23.29%

38.16%

5years

FNDA

FNDA

FNDA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FNDA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

FNDA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1889

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1511

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1407

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2105

2018-12-11

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1488

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1081

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0695

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0058

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1745

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1103

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0914

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1109

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1166

2016-12-16

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1148

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1026

2016-06-24

2016-06-27

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0692

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1030

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1047

2015-09-25

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0868

2015-06-26

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0781

2015-03-27

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0948

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0811

2014-09-26

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0772

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0698

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0210

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FNDA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X