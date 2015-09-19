Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

Stock

FDD

Price as of:

$13.94 +0.03 +0.22%

Industry

Other

FDD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.60%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.22

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FDD DARS™ Rating

FDD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

94,700

Open Price

$13.95

Day's Range

$13.92 - $13.97

Previous Close

$13.91

52 week low / high

$11.6 - $13.97

Percent off 52 week high

-0.21%

FDD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FDD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FDD's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

FDD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FDD's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0556

2019-09-25

$0.0886

2019-06-14

$0.4525

2019-03-21

$0.0617

2018-12-18

$0.0549

2018-09-14

$0.0883

2018-06-21

$0.4046

2018-03-22

$0.0549

2017-12-21

$0.0449

2017-09-21

$0.0454

2017-06-22

$0.2643

2017-03-23

$0.0271

2016-12-21

$0.0799

2016-09-21

$0.0622

2016-06-22

$0.4091

2016-03-23

$0.028

2015-12-23

$0.0546

2015-09-23

$0.0829

2015-06-24

$0.3497

2015-03-25

$0.043

2014-12-23

$0.0655

2014-09-23

$0.1003

2014-06-24

$0.3338

2014-03-25

$0.0618

2013-12-18

$0.0983

2013-09-20

$0.0376

2013-06-21

$0.3331

2013-03-21

$0.0316

2012-12-21

$0.0691

2012-09-21

$0.0769

2012-06-21

$0.4186

2012-03-21

$0.0464

2011-12-21

$0.0676

2011-09-21

$0.1706

2011-06-21

$0.3496

2011-03-22

$0.0737

2010-12-21

$0.0714

2010-09-21

$0.1938

2010-06-22

$0.2966

2009-12-22

$0.06

2009-09-22

$0.0786

2009-06-23

$0.3588

2008-12-23

$0.1555

2008-09-22

$0.2866

2008-06-23

$0.7626

2007-12-21

$0.241

FDD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FDD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FDD

Stock not rated.

FDD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-27.32%

-63.10%

1years

FDD

News
FDD

Research
FDD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FDD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

FDD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0556

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0886

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4525

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0617

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0549

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0883

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4046

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0549

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0449

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0454

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2643

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0271

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0799

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4091

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0546

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0829

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3497

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0430

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0655

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1003

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3338

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0618

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0983

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0376

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3331

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0316

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0691

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0769

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4186

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0464

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0676

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1706

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3496

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0737

2011-03-21

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0714

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2966

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0786

2009-09-21

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3588

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1555

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2866

2008-09-19

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7626

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2410

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FDD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

