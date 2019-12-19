Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Experian Plc - ADR

Stock

EXPGY

Price as of:

$33.03 -0.17 -0.51%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Experian Plc - ADR (EXPGY)

EXPGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.84%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.61

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

58.56%

EPS $1.04

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EXPGY DARS™ Rating

EXPGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

38,015

Open Price

$33.09

Day's Range

$33.01 - $33.22

Previous Close

$33.2

52 week low / high

$23.02 - $33.97

Percent off 52 week high

-2.77%

EXPGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1276

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 02

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1276

Unknown

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-02-07

Regular

Trade EXPGY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EXPGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EXPGY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-02

$0.1276

2019-06-27

$0.305

2019-01-04

$0.1232

2018-06-21

$0.2925

2018-01-04

$0.12

2017-06-21

$0.265

2016-12-28

$0.115

2016-06-22

$0.255

2015-12-30

$0.11

2015-06-24

$0.25

2014-12-31

$0.1078

2014-06-25

$0.24

2013-12-31

$0.101

2013-06-19

$0.22

2013-01-02

$0.0945

2012-06-20

$0.1975

2011-12-28

$0.0905

2011-06-22

$0.17

2010-12-29

$0.079

2010-06-23

$0.141

2009-12-30

$0.061

2009-06-24

$0.1165

2008-12-31

$0.0595

2008-01-02

$0.057

2007-06-27

$0.101

2007-01-03

$0.03944

EXPGY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EXPGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EXPGY

Stock not rated.

EXPGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.13%

47.88%

1years

EXPGY

News
EXPGY

Research
EXPGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EXPGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EXPGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1276

Unknown

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3050

Unknown

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1232

Unknown

2019-01-04

2019-01-07

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2925

Unknown

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

Unknown

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-02-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2650

Unknown

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1150

Unknown

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-02-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2550

Unknown

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

Unknown

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2500

Unknown

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1078

Unknown

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2400

Unknown

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1010

Unknown

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2200

Unknown

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0945

Unknown

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-02-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1975

Unknown

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0905

Unknown

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-02-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1700

Unknown

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0790

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1410

Unknown

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0610

Unknown

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1165

Unknown

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0595

Unknown

2008-12-31

2009-01-05

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0570

Unknown

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-02-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1010

Unknown

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0394

Unknown

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-02-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

EXPGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X