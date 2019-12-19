Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund

Stock

EWN

Price as of:

$33.43 -0.01 -0.03%

Industry

Other

iShares MSCI Netherlands Index Fund (EWN)

EWN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.83%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.28

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EWN DARS™ Rating

EWN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

67,759

Open Price

$33.37

Day's Range

$33.3 - $33.43

Previous Close

$33.44

52 week low / high

$25.33 - $33.77

Percent off 52 week high

-1.01%

EWN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EWN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EWN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EWN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.138574

2019-06-17

$0.733241

2018-12-18

$0.12921

2018-06-19

$0.501231

2017-12-19

$0.180025

2017-06-20

$0.352838

2016-12-21

$0.309126

2016-06-22

$0.345998

2015-12-21

$0.144399

2015-06-25

$0.314039

2014-12-17

$0.080628

2014-06-25

$0.468833

2013-12-18

$0.082616

2013-06-27

$0.305131

2012-12-18

$0.03589

2012-06-21

$0.39336

2011-12-20

$0.134606

2011-06-22

$0.415361

2010-12-21

$0.054583

2010-06-23

$0.267105

2009-12-22

$0.115247

2009-06-23

$0.308887

2008-12-23

$0.349252

2008-06-25

$0.7558

2007-12-20

$1.02974

2006-12-20

$0.454819

2000-08-24

$0.2257

1999-08-25

$1.774

1998-12-22

$0.4056

1998-08-25

$1.5653

1997-12-23

$0.1337

1997-08-25

$0.8279

1996-12-23

$0.014

1996-08-26

$0.332

EWN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EWN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EWN

Stock not rated.

EWN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-24.93%

-56.04%

1years

EWN

EWN

EWN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EWN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

EWN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1386

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7332

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1292

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5012

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3528

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3091

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3460

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1444

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3140

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0806

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4688

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0826

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3051

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0359

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3934

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1346

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4154

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0546

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2671

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1152

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3089

Unknown

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3493

Unknown

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7558

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0297

Unknown

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4548

Unknown

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2257

2000-08-14

2000-08-24

2000-08-28

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7740

1999-08-10

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4056

1998-12-09

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5653

1998-08-13

1998-08-25

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1337

1997-12-16

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8279

1997-08-20

1997-08-25

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0140

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1996-12-26

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3320

1996-08-20

1996-08-26

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

EWN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

