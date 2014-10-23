Best Dividend Stocks
WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund

Stock

DON

Price as of:

$37.92 +0.09 +0.24%

Industry

Other

DON

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.85%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.08

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DON DARS™ Rating

DON

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

73,803

Open Price

$37.88

Day's Range

$37.83 - $37.93

Previous Close

$37.83

52 week low / high

$29.88 - $37.93

Percent off 52 week high

-0.03%

DON

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DON has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DON's Upcoming Dividend

DON

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DON's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$0.09

2019-10-22

$0.05

2019-09-24

$0.095

2019-08-27

$0.095

2019-07-23

$0.05

2019-06-24

$0.115

2019-05-28

$0.085

2019-04-23

$0.06

2019-03-26

$0.065

2019-02-19

$0.035

2019-01-22

$0.01

2018-12-24

$0.10698

2018-11-20

$0.07

2018-10-23

$0.06

2018-09-25

$0.11918

2018-08-21

$0.065

2018-07-24

$0.085

2018-06-25

$0.105

2018-05-22

$0.045

2018-04-24

$0.015

2018-03-20

$0.0897

2018-02-20

$0.03

2018-01-23

$0.015

2017-12-26

$0.13094

2017-11-21

$0.035

2017-10-24

$0.018333333333333333

2017-09-26

$0.03666666666666667

2017-08-21

$0.015555555555555555

2017-07-24

$0.022222222222222223

2017-06-26

$0.035

2017-05-22

$0.014444444444444444

2017-04-24

$0.005

2017-03-27

$0.03666666666666667

2017-02-17

$0.016666666666666666

2017-01-23

$0.008333333333333333

2016-12-23

$0.03631555555555555

2016-11-21

$0.021111111111111112

2016-10-24

$0.018333333333333333

2016-09-26

$0.03333333333333333

2016-08-22

$0.023333333333333334

2016-07-25

$0.02666666666666667

2016-06-20

$0.021666666666666667

2016-05-23

$0.021666666666666667

2016-04-25

$0.023151111111111112

2016-03-21

$0.01219

2016-02-22

$0.010585555555555556

2016-01-25

$0.011293333333333334

2015-12-21

$0.032684444444444447

2015-12-21

$0.03990666666666667

2015-11-23

$0.01928777777777778

2015-10-26

$0.013333333333333334

2015-09-21

$0.02666666666666667

2015-08-24

$0.01888888888888889

2015-07-27

$0.012913333333333334

2015-06-22

$0.027777777777777776

2015-05-22

$0.02

2015-04-20

$0.01492111111111111

2015-03-23

$0.015514444444444445

2015-02-23

$0.013222222222222222

2015-01-26

$0.0032455555555555553

2014-12-19

$0.03611333333333333

2014-11-21

$0.023333333333333334

2014-10-27

$0.02317111111111111

2014-09-22

$0.023253333333333334

2014-08-25

$0.018333333333333333

2014-07-21

$0.016666666666666666

2014-06-23

$0.018333333333333333

2014-05-23

$0.013184444444444445

2014-04-21

$0.013888888888888888

2014-03-24

$0.017222222222222222

2014-02-24

$0.017222222222222222

2014-01-27

$0.017222222222222222

2013-12-24

$0.021826666666666668

2013-11-22

$0.017222222222222222

2013-10-21

$0.017222222222222222

2013-09-23

$0.017222222222222222

2013-08-26

$0.015555555555555555

2013-07-22

$0.015555555555555555

2013-06-24

$0.015

2013-05-24

$0.015

2013-04-22

$0.015

2013-03-22

$0.007222222222222222

2013-02-19

$0.01588888888888889

2013-01-22

$0.01588888888888889

2012-12-24

$0.042486666666666666

2012-11-26

$0.041855555555555556

2012-09-24

$0.05233444444444445

2012-06-25

$0.04685888888888889

2012-03-26

$0.047495555555555555

2011-12-21

$0.02652222222222222

2011-09-26

$0.04475333333333333

2011-06-22

$0.03688444444444444

2011-03-21

$0.03253888888888889

2010-12-22

$0.05255

2010-09-20

$0.034452222222222224

2010-06-28

$0.03457444444444444

2010-03-29

$0.03789555555555556

2009-12-21

$0.03782222222222222

2009-09-21

$0.0295

2009-06-22

$0.03125555555555556

2009-03-23

$0.031462222222222225

2008-12-22

$0.05678222222222222

2008-09-22

$0.04681

2008-06-23

$0.050722222222222224

2008-03-24

$0.055785555555555554

2007-12-17

$0.054413333333333334

2007-09-24

$0.03913666666666667

2007-06-25

$0.048134444444444445

2007-03-26

$0.03362777777777778

DON's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DON

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DON

Stock not rated.

DON

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

60.82%

34.02%

5years

DON

DON

DON

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DON

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

DON

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0900

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1070

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1192

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-25

2018-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0897

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1309

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0183

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-25

2017-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0367

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

2017-08-18

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0222

2017-07-21

2017-07-24

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0144

2017-05-19

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

2017-04-21

2017-04-24

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0367

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0083

2017-01-20

2017-01-23

2017-01-25

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0363

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0211

2016-11-18

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0183

2016-10-21

2016-10-24

2016-10-26

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0333

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0233

2016-08-19

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0267

2016-07-22

2016-07-25

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0217

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0217

2016-05-20

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0232

2016-04-22

2016-04-25

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0122

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0106

2016-02-19

2016-02-22

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0113

2016-01-22

2016-01-25

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0399

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0327

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0193

2015-11-20

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2015-10-23

2015-10-26

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0267

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0189

2015-08-21

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0129

2015-07-24

2015-07-27

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0278

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0149

2015-04-17

2015-04-20

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0155

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0132

2015-02-20

2015-02-23

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

2015-01-23

2015-01-26

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0361

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0233

2014-11-20

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0232

2014-10-24

2014-10-27

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0233

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0183

2014-08-22

2014-08-25

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

2014-07-18

2014-07-21

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0183

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0132

2014-05-22

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0139

2014-04-17

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2014-02-21

2014-02-24

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2014-01-24

2014-01-27

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0218

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2013-11-21

2013-11-22

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2013-10-18

2013-10-21

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

2013-08-23

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

2013-07-19

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-05-23

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-04-19

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0072

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0159

2013-02-15

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0159

2013-01-18

2013-01-22

2013-01-24

2013-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0419

2012-11-23

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0523

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0265

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0448

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0369

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0526

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0345

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0346

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0379

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0295

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0568

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0468

2008-09-19

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0507

2008-06-23

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0558

2008-03-20

2008-03-24

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0544

2007-12-17

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0391

2007-09-21

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

2007-06-22

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0336

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

DON

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

