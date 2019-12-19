Best Dividend Stocks
Delek Group Ltd. - ADR

Stock

DGRLY

Price as of:

$13.8 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
DGRLY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DGRLY DARS™ Rating

DGRLY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,300

Open Price

$13.8

Day's Range

$13.8 - $13.8

Previous Close

$13.8

52 week low / high

$11.6 - $19.99

Percent off 52 week high

-30.97%

DGRLY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DGRLY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DGRLY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DGRLY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-19

$0.199521

2019-04-10

$0.231815

2018-12-20

$0.238053

2018-10-01

$0.161325

2018-07-13

$0.195333

2018-05-11

$0.199889

2017-12-13

$0.204794

2017-09-14

$0.445721

2017-06-13

$0.340348

2017-04-18

$0.3303

2016-12-13

$0.310415

2016-09-08

$0.12698

2016-06-16

$0.123459

2016-04-14

$0.15788

2015-12-10

$0.12242

2015-09-09

$0.183802

2015-06-09

$0.238688

2015-04-09

$0.234967

2014-12-10

$0.232465

2014-09-11

$0.247648

2014-04-10

$0.2815

2013-12-18

$0.121342

2013-09-10

$0.276779

2013-06-12

$0.255424

2013-04-08

$0.384408

2012-12-13

$0.106191

2012-09-12

$0.125286

DGRLY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DGRLY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DGRLY

Stock not rated.

DGRLY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

DGRLY

DGRLY

DGRLY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DGRLY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

DGRLY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1995

Unknown

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2318

Unknown

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2381

Unknown

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

Unknown

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1953

Unknown

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1999

Unknown

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2048

Unknown

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4457

Unknown

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3403

Unknown

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3303

Unknown

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3104

Unknown

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1270

Unknown

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1235

Unknown

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1579

Unknown

2016-04-14

2016-04-18

2016-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1224

Unknown

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1838

Unknown

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2387

Unknown

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

Unknown

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

Unknown

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2476

Unknown

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2815

Unknown

2014-04-10

2014-04-14

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1213

Unknown

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2768

Unknown

2013-09-10

2013-09-12

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2554

Unknown

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3844

Unknown

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1062

Unknown

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1253

Unknown

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

DGRLY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

