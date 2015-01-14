Best Dividend Stocks
Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF

Stock

CVY

Price as of:

$23.42 -0.01 -0.04%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

CVY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.49%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.82

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


CVY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,435

Open Price

$23.43

Day's Range

$23.42 - $23.48

Previous Close

$23.43

52 week low / high

$18.27 - $23.5

Percent off 52 week high

-0.34%

CVY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CVY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

CVY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CVY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.20457

2019-06-24

$0.18256

2019-03-18

$0.1873

2018-12-24

$0.16478

2018-09-24

$0.25022

2018-06-26

$0.20734

2018-03-26

$0.2303

2017-12-26

$0.2159

2017-09-26

$0.2261

2017-06-26

$0.2179

2017-03-27

$0.2224

2016-12-23

$0.2201

2016-09-26

$0.2433

2016-06-24

$0.2231

2016-03-24

$0.2211

2015-12-24

$0.2506

2015-09-24

$0.2838

2015-06-24

$0.2543

2015-03-25

$0.2824

2014-12-24

$0.487

2014-09-24

$0.316

2014-06-24

$0.31

2014-03-25

$0.292

2013-12-24

$0.31

2013-09-24

$0.321

2013-06-24

$0.37

2013-03-22

$0.324

2012-12-24

$0.319

2012-09-24

$0.284

2012-06-25

$0.314

2012-03-26

$0.265

2011-12-23

$0.277

2011-09-26

$0.295

2011-06-24

$0.276

2011-03-25

$0.259

2010-12-27

$0.247

2010-09-24

$0.225

2010-06-24

$0.262

2010-03-25

$0.221

2009-12-24

$0.222

2009-09-24

$0.228

2009-06-24

$0.216

2009-03-25

$0.287

2008-12-24

$0.354

2008-09-24

$0.353

2008-06-24

$0.337

2008-03-25

$0.327

2007-12-26

$0.34

2007-09-24

$0.293

2007-06-25

$0.26

2007-03-26

$0.25

CVY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CVY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CVY

Stock not rated.

CVY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.39%

-4.03%

0years

CVY

News
CVY

Research
CVY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CVY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

CVY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2046

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1826

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1873

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1648

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2502

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2073

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2303

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2159

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2261

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2179

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2224

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2201

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2433

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2231

2016-06-23

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2211

2016-03-23

2016-03-24

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2506

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2838

2015-09-23

2015-09-24

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2543

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2824

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4870

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3160

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2920

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3210

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3240

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3190

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2840

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3140

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2770

2011-12-22

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2760

2011-06-23

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2590

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2470

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2620

2010-06-23

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2210

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2220

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2280

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2160

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2870

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3540

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3530

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3370

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3270

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2007-12-24

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2930

2007-09-21

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2007-06-22

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

CVY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X