Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Stock

CDR-PR-B

Price as of:

$25.21 +0.15 +0.6%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CDR-PR-B)

CDR-PR-B

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.



7.23%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.



$1.81

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.



0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.



0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.




Get CDR-PR-B DARS™ Rating

CDR-PR-B

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,018

Open Price

$25.16

Day's Range

$25.15 - $25.23

Previous Close

$25.06

52 week low / high

$22.51 - $27.51

Percent off 52 week high

-8.36%

CDR-PR-B

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CDR-PR-B has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CDR-PR-B's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.



$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.


CDR-PR-B

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CDR-PR-B’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.453125

2019-08-08

$0.453125

2019-05-09

$0.453125

2019-02-07

$0.453125

2018-11-08

$0.453125

2018-08-09

$0.453125

2018-05-10

$0.453125

2018-02-09

$0.453125

2017-11-09

$0.453125

2017-08-09

$0.453125

2017-05-10

$0.453125

2017-02-08

$0.453125

2016-11-08

$0.453125

2016-08-10

$0.453125

2016-05-06

$0.453125

2016-02-10

$0.453125

2015-11-06

$0.453125

2015-08-06

$0.453125

2015-05-06

$0.453125

2015-02-06

$0.453125

2014-11-06

$0.453125

2014-08-06

$0.453125

2014-05-07

$0.453125

2014-02-06

$0.453125

2013-11-06

$0.453125

2013-08-07

$0.453125

2013-05-08

$0.453125

2013-02-06

$0.453125

2012-11-07

$0.453125

2012-08-08

$0.453125

CDR-PR-B's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.


CDR-PR-B

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CDR-PR-B

Stock not rated.

CDR-PR-B

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

CDR-PR-B

News
CDR-PR-B

Research
CDR-PR-B

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CDR-PR-B

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012



CDR-PR-B

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4531

2019-10-21

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2019-07-17

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2019-04-18

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2019-01-22

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2018-10-22

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2018-07-19

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2018-04-12

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2018-01-19

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2017-10-17

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2017-07-20

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2017-04-19

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2017-01-18

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2016-10-24

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2016-07-25

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2016-04-19

2016-05-06

2016-05-10

2016-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2016-01-25

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2015-10-26

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2015-07-15

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2015-04-22

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2015-01-26

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2014-10-30

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2014-07-22

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2014-04-24

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2014-01-29

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2013-10-28

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2013-07-29

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2013-03-07

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2013-01-25

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2012-10-29

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

2012-07-30

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-20

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CDR-PR-B

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

