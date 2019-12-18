Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio

Stock

BAB

Price as of:

$31.76 -0.13 -0.41%

Industry

Other

Invesco PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (BAB)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.58%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.14

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BAB DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

109,685

Open Price

$31.87

Day's Range

$31.75 - $31.88

Previous Close

$31.89

52 week low / high

$29.31 - $33.15

Percent off 52 week high

-4.19%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BAB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BAB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BAB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.09523

2019-10-21

$0.09668

2019-09-23

$0.09682

2019-08-19

$0.09058

2019-07-22

$0.09862

2019-06-24

$0.09867

2019-05-20

$0.10604

2019-04-22

$0.10429

2019-03-18

$0.10466

2019-02-19

$0.10255

2019-01-22

$0.10418

2018-12-24

$0.10535

2018-11-19

$0.10549

2018-10-22

$0.10515

2018-09-24

$0.1049

2018-08-20

$0.10324

2018-07-23

$0.10498

2018-06-18

$0.10473

2018-05-21

$0.1015

2018-04-23

$0.10415

2018-03-19

$0.10419

2018-02-20

$0.10211

2018-01-22

$0.10082

2017-12-18

$0.09292

2017-11-20

$0.10195

2017-10-23

$0.09907

2017-09-18

$0.09771

2017-08-15

$0.0997

2017-07-14

$0.10023

2017-06-15

$0.10273

2017-05-15

$0.10527

2017-04-13

$0.10386

2017-03-15

$0.1045

2017-02-15

$0.10349

2017-01-13

$0.10303

2016-12-15

$0.097

2016-11-15

$0.097

2016-10-14

$0.09377

2016-09-15

$0.09597

2016-08-15

$0.1

2016-07-15

$0.10343

2016-06-15

$0.10601

2016-05-13

$0.10652

2016-04-15

$0.10789

2016-03-15

$0.10888

2016-02-12

$0.10914

2016-01-15

$0.11499

2015-12-15

$0.11391

2015-11-13

$0.11434

2015-10-15

$0.10906

2015-09-15

$0.1091

2015-08-14

$0.11498

2015-07-15

$0.11512

2015-06-15

$0.11495

2015-05-15

$0.11446

2015-04-15

$0.11481

2015-03-13

$0.1151

2015-02-13

$0.11301

2015-01-15

$0.11608

2014-12-15

$0.11634

2014-11-14

$0.11675

2014-10-15

$0.11279

2014-09-15

$0.11216

2014-08-15

$0.11526

2014-07-15

$0.11669

2014-06-13

$0.11612

2014-05-15

$0.11648

2014-04-15

$0.11859

2014-03-14

$0.119

2014-02-14

$0.119

2014-01-15

$0.119

2013-12-13

$0.119

2013-11-15

$0.11883

2013-10-15

$0.11467

2013-09-13

$0.11567

2013-08-15

$0.11776

2013-07-15

$0.11889

2013-06-14

$0.11641

2013-05-15

$0.11745

2013-04-15

$0.121

2013-03-15

$0.11994

2013-02-15

$0.11658

2013-01-15

$0.11804

2012-12-14

$0.11927

2012-11-15

$0.12239

2012-10-15

$0.107

2012-09-14

$0.13946

2012-08-15

$0.12472

2012-07-13

$0.11995

2012-06-15

$0.11926

2012-05-15

$0.12274

2012-04-13

$0.12541

2012-03-15

$0.12486

2012-02-15

$0.12352

2012-01-13

$0.12258

2011-12-15

$0.12232

2011-11-15

$0.12322

2011-10-14

$0.11982

2011-09-15

$0.12626

2011-08-15

$0.12617

2011-07-15

$0.12478

2011-06-15

$0.12563

2011-05-13

$0.12679

2011-04-15

$0.12653

2011-03-15

$0.12524

2011-02-15

$0.12211

2011-01-14

$0.12595

2010-12-15

$0.12483

2010-11-15

$0.115

2010-10-15

$0.11561

2010-09-15

$0.11647

2010-08-13

$0.121

2010-07-15

$0.12312

2010-06-15

$0.12446

2010-05-14

$0.12909

2010-04-15

$0.125

2010-03-15

$0.1301

2010-02-12

$0.12567

2010-01-05

$0.127

BAB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BAB

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.70%

-8.33%

1years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0952

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0968

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0906

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0986

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0987

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1043

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1047

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1026

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1054

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1055

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1052

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1049

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1032

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1047

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1021

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1008

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0991

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0977

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1002

2017-07-13

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1027

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1053

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1039

2017-04-12

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1030

2017-01-12

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0938

2016-10-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1034

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1065

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1079

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1089

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1091

2016-02-11

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1139

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1143

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1091

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1091

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1151

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1145

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1148

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1151

2015-03-12

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1130

2015-02-12

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1161

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1163

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1168

2014-11-13

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1128

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1153

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1167

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1161

2014-06-12

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1165

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2014-03-13

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2014-02-13

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2013-12-12

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1147

2013-10-14

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1157

2013-09-12

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1178

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1189

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1164

2013-06-13

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1175

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1199

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1166

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1193

2012-12-13

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1224

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1070

2012-10-12

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1395

2012-09-13

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1247

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2012-07-12

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1193

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1227

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1254

2012-04-12

2012-04-13

2012-04-17

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1249

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1235

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1226

2012-01-12

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1223

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1232

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1198

2011-10-13

2011-10-14

2011-10-18

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1263

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1262

2011-08-12

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2011-07-14

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1256

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1268

2011-05-12

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2011-04-14

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1252

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

2011-02-14

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1260

2011-01-13

2011-01-14

2011-01-19

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1248

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2010-11-12

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2010-10-14

2010-10-15

2010-10-19

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1165

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2010-08-12

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1231

2010-07-14

2010-07-15

2010-07-19

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1245

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1291

2010-05-13

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2010-04-14

2010-04-15

2010-04-19

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1301

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1257

2010-02-11

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2010-01-04

2010-01-05

2010-01-07

2010-01-29

Initial

Regular

Monthly

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

