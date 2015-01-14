Best Dividend Stocks
ALPS Alerian MLP ETF

Stock

AMLP

Price as of:

$8.55 +0.1 +1.18%

Industry

Other

AMLP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.23%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.78

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AMLP DARS™ Rating

AMLP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

17,586,315

Open Price

$8.43

Day's Range

$8.42 - $8.58

Previous Close

$8.45

52 week low / high

$7.65 - $10.25

Percent off 52 week high

-16.59%

AMLP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AMLP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

AMLP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AMLP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.195

2019-08-08

$0.19

2019-05-09

$0.195

2019-02-14

$0.195

2018-11-08

$0.1913

2018-08-09

$0.2066

2018-05-10

$0.2066

2018-02-08

$0.2066

2017-11-09

$0.2052

2017-08-09

$0.215

2017-05-10

$0.215

2017-02-08

$0.225

2016-11-09

$0.24

2016-08-10

$0.24

2016-05-11

$0.24

2016-02-10

$0.299

2015-11-10

$0.299

2015-08-12

$0.299

2015-05-13

$0.2955

2015-02-11

$0.2925

2014-11-06

$0.289

2014-08-06

$0.284

2014-05-06

$0.279

2014-02-06

$0.278

2013-11-07

$0.274

2013-08-07

$0.269

2013-05-07

$0.264

2013-02-07

$0.261

2012-11-07

$0.256

2012-08-07

$0.252

2012-05-07

$0.245

2012-02-07

$0.242967

2011-11-07

$0.257752

2011-08-05

$0.252558

2011-05-06

$0.24583

2011-02-07

$0.243243

2010-11-05

$0.24794

AMLP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AMLP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AMLP

Stock not rated.

AMLP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.52%

-3.83%

0years

AMLP

AMLP

AMLP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AMLP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

AMLP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1950

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-08-07

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2018-11-07

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2066

2018-08-08

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2066

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2066

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2052

2017-11-08

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2017-08-08

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2017-05-09

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-02-07

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-11-08

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-08-09

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-05-10

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2990

2016-02-09

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2990

2015-11-09

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2990

2015-08-11

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2955

2015-05-12

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2015-02-10

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

2014-11-05

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2840

2014-08-05

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2790

2014-05-05

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2780

2014-02-05

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2740

2013-11-06

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2690

2013-08-06

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2640

2013-05-06

2013-05-07

2013-05-09

2013-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2610

2013-02-06

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2560

2012-11-06

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2520

2012-08-06

2012-08-07

2012-08-09

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2012-05-04

2012-05-07

2012-05-09

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2430

2012-02-06

2012-02-07

2012-02-09

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2578

2011-11-04

2011-11-07

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2526

2011-08-04

2011-08-05

2011-08-09

2011-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2458

2011-05-05

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2432

2011-02-04

2011-02-07

2011-02-09

2011-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2479

2010-11-04

2010-11-05

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

Initial

Regular

Quarter

AMLP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

