P.T. Telekomunikasi Indonesia

Stock

TLK

Price as of:

$16.51 -0.71 -4.12%

Industry

Telecom Services Foreign

P.T. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK)

TLK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.72%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.77

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

48.09%

EPS $1.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

TLK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

349,400

Open Price

$16.8

Day's Range

$16.16 - $17.0

Previous Close

$17.22

52 week low / high

$16.11 - $31.48

Percent off 52 week high

-47.55%

TLK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TLK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TLK

Compare TLK to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Technology Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade TLK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

TLK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TLK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-11

$0.772437

2018-05-11

$0.965549

2017-05-04

$0.734366

2016-12-15

$0.143707

2016-05-04

$0.5803195

2015-04-28

$0.5647295

2014-04-29

$0.697572

2013-05-29

$0.7333965

2012-06-05

$0.6602505

2011-06-13

$0.6935525

2010-12-22

$0.0589855

2010-07-07

$0.580309

2009-12-09

$0.0564615

2009-07-07

$0.594779

2008-07-11

$0.680345

2007-11-29

$0.102765

2007-07-20

$0.54417

2006-12-21

$0.108025

2006-07-21

$0.482225

TLK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TLK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TLK

Metric

TLK Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

TLK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.70%

0.00%

3years

TLK

News
TLK

Research
TLK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TLK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

TLK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7724

Unknown

2019-06-11

2019-06-12

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9655

Unknown

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-06-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7344

Unknown

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-06-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1437

Unknown

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5803

Unknown

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-06-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5647

Unknown

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-06-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6976

Unknown

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-06-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7334

Unknown

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6603

Unknown

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6936

Unknown

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0590

Unknown

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2011-01-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5803

Unknown

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-08-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0565

Unknown

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2010-01-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5948

Unknown

2009-07-07

2009-07-09

2009-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6803

Unknown

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1028

Unknown

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5442

Unknown

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-08-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1080

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2007-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4822

Unknown

2006-07-21

2006-07-25

2006-08-21

Income

Regular

Annual

TLK

Investor Resources

Learn more about P.T. Telekomunikasi Indonesia on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TLK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Telecom Services Foreign

P.T Telekom (TLK)-provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

X