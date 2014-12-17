Best Dividend Stocks
Texas Instruments

Stock

TXN

Price as of:

$102.32 +4.58 +4.65%

Industry

Semiconductor Broad Line

/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Semiconductor Broad Line /

Texas Instruments (TXN)

TXN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.54%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

72.86%

EPS $4.94

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

16 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

TXN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$102.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,186,456

Open Price

$102.14

Day's Range

$100.43 - $103.9

Previous Close

$98.44

52 week low / high

$93.09 - $135.7

Percent off 52 week high

-24.08%

TXN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TXN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TXN

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Trade TXN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

TXN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TXN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.9

2019-10-30

$0.9

2019-07-30

$0.77

2019-05-03

$0.77

2019-01-30

$0.77

2018-10-30

$0.77

2018-07-30

$0.62

2018-05-04

$0.62

2018-01-30

$0.62

2017-10-30

$0.62

2017-07-27

$0.5

2017-04-27

$0.5

2017-01-27

$0.5

2016-11-03

$0.5

2016-07-28

$0.38

2016-04-28

$0.38

2016-01-28

$0.38

2015-10-28

$0.38

2015-07-29

$0.34

2015-04-28

$0.34

2015-01-28

$0.34

2014-10-29

$0.34

2014-07-29

$0.3

2014-04-28

$0.3

2014-01-29

$0.3

2013-10-29

$0.3

2013-07-29

$0.28

2013-04-26

$0.28

2013-01-29

$0.21

2012-10-29

$0.21

2012-07-27

$0.17

2012-04-26

$0.17

2012-01-27

$0.17

2011-10-27

$0.17

2011-07-28

$0.13

2011-04-28

$0.13

2011-01-27

$0.13

2010-10-28

$0.13

2010-07-28

$0.12

2010-04-28

$0.12

2010-01-28

$0.12

2009-10-28

$0.12

2009-07-29

$0.11

2009-04-28

$0.11

2009-01-28

$0.11

2008-10-29

$0.11

2008-07-29

$0.1

2008-04-28

$0.1

2008-01-29

$0.1

2007-10-29

$0.1

2007-07-27

$0.08

2007-04-26

$0.08

2007-01-29

$0.04

2006-10-27

$0.04

2006-07-27

$0.03

2006-04-27

$0.03

2006-01-27

$0.03

2005-10-27

$0.03

2005-07-28

$0.025

2005-04-28

$0.025

2005-01-27

$0.025

2004-10-28

$0.025

2004-07-28

$0.02125

2004-04-28

$0.02125

2004-01-28

$0.02125

2003-10-29

$0.02125

2003-07-29

$0.02125

2003-04-28

$0.02125

2003-01-29

$0.02125

2002-10-29

$0.02125

2002-07-29

$0.02125

2002-04-26

$0.02125

2002-01-29

$0.02125

2001-10-29

$0.02125

2001-07-27

$0.02125

2001-04-26

$0.02125

2001-01-29

$0.02125

2000-10-27

$0.02125

2000-07-27

$0.02125

2000-04-27

$0.02125

2000-01-27

$0.02125

1999-10-28

$0.02125

1999-07-28

$0.02125

1999-04-29

$0.02125

1999-01-28

$0.02125

1998-10-28

$0.02125

1998-07-29

$0.02125

1998-04-28

$0.02125

1997-12-29

$0.02125

1997-09-26

$0.02125

1997-06-26

$0.02125

1997-03-26

$0.02125

1996-12-26

$0.02125

1996-09-26

$0.02125

1996-07-01

$0.02125

1996-04-01

$0.02125

1995-12-27

$0.02125

1995-10-02

$0.02125

1995-06-26

$0.02125

TXN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TXN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TXN

Metric

TXN Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

TXN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.30%

12.15%

16years

TXN

News
TXN

Research
TXN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TXN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

TXN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9000

2020-01-16

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2019-10-17

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2019-07-18

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2019-04-25

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2019-01-17

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2018-10-18

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2018-07-19

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2018-04-26

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2018-01-18

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2017-10-19

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-07-19

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-04-19

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-01-19

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-10-26

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-07-21

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-04-20

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-01-21

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-10-15

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-07-16

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-04-15

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-01-15

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-10-16

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-07-17

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-04-16

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-01-16

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-10-17

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-07-18

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-04-17

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2013-01-17

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-10-18

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-07-19

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-04-18

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-01-19

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-10-20

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-07-21

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-04-20

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-01-20

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-10-21

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-07-15

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-04-14

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-01-21

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-10-15

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-07-16

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-04-15

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-01-15

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-10-16

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-07-17

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-04-16

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-01-17

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-10-18

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-07-19

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-04-18

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-01-18

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-10-19

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-07-20

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-04-19

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-01-19

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-10-20

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-07-21

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-04-20

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-01-20

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2004-10-21

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2004-07-15

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2004-04-14

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2004-01-15

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2003-10-16

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2003-07-17

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2003-04-16

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2003-01-16

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2002-10-17

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2002-07-18

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2002-04-17

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2002-01-17

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2001-10-18

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

Unknown

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2001-04-18

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2001-01-18

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2000-10-19

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2000-07-20

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2000-04-20

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2000-01-20

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1999-10-21

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1999-07-15

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1999-04-21

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1999-01-21

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1998-10-15

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1998-07-16

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1998-04-15

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1997-12-04

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1997-09-18

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1997-06-19

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1997-03-20

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1996-12-06

1996-12-26

1996-12-31

1997-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1996-09-19

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1996-06-20

1996-07-01

1996-07-03

1996-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1996-03-22

1996-04-01

1996-04-03

1996-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1995-11-30

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1995-09-21

1995-10-02

1995-10-04

1995-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1995-06-15

1995-06-26

1995-06-28

1995-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

TXN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Texas Instruments on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TXN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Semiconductor Broad Line

Texas Instruments- (TXN)-engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of high-technology components in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor and Education Technology. The company was founded in 1930 as Geophysical Service and changed its name to Texas Instruments Incorporated in 1951. Texas Instruments is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

