Analog Devices

Stock

ADI

Price as of:

$117.01 -1.47 -1.24%

Industry

Semiconductor Broad Line

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Semiconductor Broad Line /

Analog Devices (ADI)

ADI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.82%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.16

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

41.94%

EPS $5.15

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ADI DARS™ Rating

ADI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$117.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

789,904

Open Price

$118.89

Day's Range

$116.86 - $119.53

Previous Close

$118.82

52 week low / high

$80.08 - $124.79

Percent off 52 week high

-5.96%

ADI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ADI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ADI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ADI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ADI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$0.54

2019-08-29

$0.54

2019-05-30

$0.54

2019-02-28

$0.54

2018-11-28

$0.48

2018-08-30

$0.48

2018-06-07

$0.48

2018-03-08

$0.48

2017-11-30

$0.45

2017-09-07

$0.45

2017-06-07

$0.45

2017-02-22

$0.45

2016-11-30

$0.42

2016-08-24

$0.42

2016-05-25

$0.42

2016-02-24

$0.42

2015-12-02

$0.4

2015-08-26

$0.4

2015-05-27

$0.4

2015-02-25

$0.4

2014-12-03

$0.37

2014-09-03

$0.37

2014-05-28

$0.37

2014-02-26

$0.37

2013-12-04

$0.34

2013-08-28

$0.34

2013-05-29

$0.34

2013-02-27

$0.34

2012-12-05

$0.3

2012-08-29

$0.3

2012-05-30

$0.3

2012-03-07

$0.3

2011-11-30

$0.25

2011-08-24

$0.25

2011-05-25

$0.25

2011-03-02

$0.22

2010-12-01

$0.22

2010-08-25

$0.22

2010-05-26

$0.22

2010-03-03

$0.2

2009-12-02

$0.2

2009-08-25

$0.2

2009-05-27

$0.2

2009-03-04

$0.2

2008-12-03

$0.2

2008-08-27

$0.2

2008-05-28

$0.2

2008-03-05

$0.18

2007-12-05

$0.18

2007-08-29

$0.18

2007-05-30

$0.18

2007-03-07

$0.18

2006-11-21

$0.16

2006-08-23

$0.16

2006-05-24

$0.16

2006-02-22

$0.12

2005-11-22

$0.12

2005-08-24

$0.1

2005-05-25

$0.1

2005-02-23

$0.06

2004-12-01

$0.06

2004-08-25

$0.06

2004-05-26

$0.06

2004-02-25

$0.04

ADI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ADI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ADI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ADI Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ADI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.74%

12.50%

9years

ADI

News
ADI

Research
ADI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ADI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ADI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5400

2019-11-26

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2019-08-20

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2019-05-21

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2019-02-19

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-11-19

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-08-21

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-05-29

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-02-27

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-11-20

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-08-28

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-05-31

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-02-14

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-11-21

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-08-15

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-05-16

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-02-16

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

2016-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-11-24

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-08-18

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-05-18

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-02-17

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-11-24

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-08-25

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-05-20

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-02-18

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2013-11-26

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2013-08-20

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2013-05-21

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2013-02-19

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-11-27

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-08-21

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-05-22

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-02-22

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-11-18

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-08-16

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-05-17

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-02-15

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-11-22

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-08-16

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-05-18

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-02-17

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-11-19

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-08-18

2009-08-25

2009-08-27

2009-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-05-19

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-02-17

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-11-24

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2008-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-08-19

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-05-20

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-02-20

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-11-26

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-08-22

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-05-22

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-02-22

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-11-14

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-08-11

2006-08-23

2006-08-26

2006-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-03-14

2006-05-24

2006-05-26

2006-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-02-09

2006-02-22

2006-02-24

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-11-15

2005-11-22

2005-11-25

2005-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-08-11

2005-08-24

2005-08-26

2005-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-05-12

2005-05-25

2005-05-27

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-02-10

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-11-26

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-08-12

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-05-13

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-02-12

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

ADI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Analog Devices on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ADI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Semiconductor Broad Line

This company engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs) used in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communication applications. The companys signal processing products involve in converting, conditioning, and processing real-world phenomena, such as temperature, pressure, sound, light, speed, and motion into electrical signals. Its product range includes data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro-electro mechanical systems technology and other sensors, and processing products. The companys products are used in a range of electronic equipment comprising industrial process control, factory automation, instrumentation and measurement, and energy management systems, as well as aerospace and defense electronics, automobiles, medical imaging equipment, portable electronic devices, patient monitoring devices, wireless infrastructure equipment, networking equipment, optical systems, digital cameras, and digital televisions. It sells its products through direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its Website. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

