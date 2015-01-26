Best Dividend Stocks
Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Stock

ATVI

Price as of:

$58.75 +0.49 +0.84%

Industry

Multimedia And Graphics Software

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Multimedia And Graphics Software /

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

ATVI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.64%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.37

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

16.79%

EPS $2.20

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ATVI DARS™ Rating

ATVI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$58.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,319,307

Open Price

$58.34

Day's Range

$57.96 - $58.83

Previous Close

$58.26

52 week low / high

$39.85 - $59.34

Percent off 52 week high

-0.99%

ATVI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ATVI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ATVI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

ATVI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ATVI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-03-27

$0.37

2018-03-28

$0.34

2017-03-28

$0.3

2016-03-28

$0.26

2015-03-26

$0.23

2014-03-17

$0.2

2013-03-18

$0.19

2012-03-19

$0.18

2011-03-14

$0.165

2010-02-18

$0.15

ATVI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ATVI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ATVI

Metric

ATVI Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ATVI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.48%

8.82%

8years

ATVI

News
ATVI

Research
ATVI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ATVI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

ATVI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3700

2019-02-12

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3400

2018-02-08

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3000

2017-02-09

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

2017-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2600

2016-02-11

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

2016-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2300

2015-02-05

2015-03-26

2015-03-30

2015-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2000

2014-02-06

2014-03-17

2014-03-19

2014-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1900

2013-02-07

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1800

2012-02-09

2012-03-19

2012-03-21

2012-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1650

2011-02-09

2011-03-14

2011-03-16

2011-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

2010-02-10

2010-02-18

2010-02-22

2010-04-02

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Annual

ATVI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Activision Blizzard, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ATVI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Multimedia And Graphics Software

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) - This company publishes online, personal computer (PC), console, and hand-held games worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games, as well as maintains its proprietary online-game related service, Battle.net. It also publishes interactive software products and peripherals internationally. The company's products cover various game categories, including action/adventure, action sports, racing, role-playing, simulation, first-person action, music, and strategy. Its products include Guitar Hero, Call of Duty, Tony Hawk, Spider-Man, X-Men, James Bond, and Transformers, as well as Diablo, StarCraft, Warcraft, and World of Warcraft. The company is based in Santa Monica, California. Activision Blizzard, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vivendi S.A.

