Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is a leading global developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The company develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, and operates esports leagues and offers digital advertising within some of its content.
The company generated 71% of its revenue from in-game, subscription, and other revenue and 29% of its revenue from product sales in 2020. In terms of its product segments, the company generated 49% of its revenue from Activision, 27% from King, and 24% from Blizzard.
Activision Blizzard has been a key beneficiary of the COVID-19 lockdown as consumers have turned toward gaming for in-home entertainment. Despite management’s history of missing launch estimates, many analysts are bullish on the company’s recent high-quality content and upcoming slate of promising new launches.
In February, video game sales set another monthly record at roughly $4.6 billion, which is up 35% from February of last year. These gains were seen across hardware, accessories, and content with Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War continuing to be a strong performer after coming in first place last month.
The company raised its annual dividend by 14.6% to $0.47 per share, which represents a 0.48% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2021 to shareholders on record as of April 15, 2021.
Want to keep track of all the dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.