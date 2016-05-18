Best Dividend Stocks
TE Connectivity Ltd.

Stock

TEL

Price as of:

$54.67 -0.89 -1.6%

Industry

Diversified Electronics

/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Diversified Electronics /

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

TEL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.37%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

38.00%

EPS $4.84

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

TEL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$54.67

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,602,000

Open Price

$53.93

Day's Range

$53.31 - $56.35

Previous Close

$55.56

52 week low / high

$48.62 - $101.0

Percent off 52 week high

-45.87%

TEL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TEL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TEL

Compare TEL to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Technology Sector
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade TEL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

TEL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TEL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.46

2019-11-21

$0.46

2019-08-22

$0.46

2019-05-23

$0.46

2019-02-21

$0.44

2018-11-21

$0.44

2018-08-23

$0.44

2018-05-24

$0.44

2018-02-22

$0.4

2017-11-22

$0.4

2017-08-23

$0.4

2017-05-24

$0.4

2017-02-22

$0.37

2016-11-22

$0.37

2016-08-24

$0.37

2016-05-25

$0.37

2016-02-24

$0.33

2015-11-24

$0.33

2015-08-26

$0.33

2015-05-27

$0.33

2015-02-25

$0.29

2014-11-25

$0.29

2014-08-27

$0.29

2014-05-28

$0.29

2014-02-26

$0.25

2013-11-26

$0.25

2013-08-28

$0.25

2013-05-29

$0.25

2013-02-27

$0.21

2012-11-28

$0.21

2012-08-29

$0.21

2012-05-30

$0.21

2012-02-28

$0.18

2011-11-29

$0.18

2011-08-30

$0.18

2011-05-27

$0.18

2011-03-04

$0.16

2010-12-03

$0.16

2010-09-02

$0.16

2010-06-04

$0.16

2010-03-05

$0.16

2009-12-11

$0.16

2009-09-09

$0.16

2009-04-09

$1.927710843

2009-01-09

$1.927710843

2008-10-09

$1.927710843

2008-07-11

$1.686746988

2008-04-10

$1.686746988

2008-01-10

$1.686746988

2007-09-28

$1.686746988

TEL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TEL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TEL

Metric

TEL Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

TEL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.43%

1.10%

9years

TEL

News
TEL

Research
TEL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TEL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

TEL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4600

2020-02-04

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-11-06

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-08-08

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-05-08

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-02-11

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-11-08

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-08-08

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-05-09

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-02-07

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-11-09

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-08-09

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-05-08

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-02-14

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2016-11-16

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2016-08-11

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2016-05-12

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-02-11

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

2016-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-11-12

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-08-14

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-05-13

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-02-13

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-11-17

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-08-14

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-05-16

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-02-13

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-11-14

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-08-16

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-05-16

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2013-02-14

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-11-19

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-08-15

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-05-21

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-02-17

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-11-18

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-08-10

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-03-09

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-02-11

2011-03-04

2011-03-08

2011-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-11-29

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-08-27

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-05-11

2010-06-04

2010-06-08

2010-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-10-08

2010-03-05

2010-03-09

2010-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-10-08

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-06-22

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-09-21

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.9277

2009-03-10

2009-04-09

2009-04-14

2009-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9277

2008-12-22

2009-01-09

2009-01-13

2009-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9277

2008-09-23

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6867

2008-06-27

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6867

2008-03-13

2008-04-10

2008-04-14

2008-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6867

2007-12-28

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-02-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6867

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

2007-11-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

TEL

Investor Resources

Learn more about TE Connectivity Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TEL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Diversified Electronics

TE Connectivity Ltd.- (TEL)-provides engineered electronic components, network solutions, wireless systems, and undersea telecommunication systems. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. Tyco Electronics, Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) operates independently of Tyco International Ltd. as of June 29, 2007.

