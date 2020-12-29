Welcome to Dividend.com
TE Connectivity sign logo at Silicon Valley headquarters

News

TE Connectivity Hikes Dividend by 4% After Strong Q1 Results

Justin Kuepper

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is a global industrial technology leader that provides a broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enabling transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and residential homes.

The company generated 56% of its revenue from Transportation Solutions, 31% from Industrial Solutions and 13% from Communications Solutions in 2020. In terms of geographic diversification, 35% of sales came from the Asia-Pacific region, 35% from European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) markets, and 30% from the Americas.

Strong First-Quarter Results

TE Connectivity recently announced fiscal first-quarter revenue that rose by 10.4% to $3.5 billion, beating consensus estimates by $240 million, with non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share, beating consensus estimates by 18 cents.

Analysts have a mixed opinion of the stock following earnings. Cowen & Co. believes that near-term auto production remains the key risk given supply chain issues at customers, but with other areas on the uptick, they see the potential for multi-year 20% growth margins.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 4.2% to $0.50 per share, which represents a 1.51% forward yield. The dividend is payable on June 4, 2021 to shareholders on record as of May 21, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

