Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Hewlett Packard

Stock

HPQ

Price as of:

$20.43 +0.06 +0.29%

Industry

Diversified Computer Systems

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Diversified Computer Systems /

Hewlett Packard (HPQ)

HPQ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.46%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.70

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

31.46%

EPS $2.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HPQ DARS™ Rating

HPQ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,647,770

Open Price

$20.33

Day's Range

$20.3 - $20.48

Previous Close

$20.37

52 week low / high

$15.93 - $24.09

Percent off 52 week high

-15.19%

HPQ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HPQ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HPQ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HPQ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HPQ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-10

$0.1762

2019-09-10

$0.1602

2019-06-11

$0.1602

2019-03-12

$0.1602

2018-12-12

$0.1602

2018-09-11

$0.1393

2018-06-12

$0.1393

2018-03-13

$0.1393

2017-12-12

$0.1393

2017-09-12

$0.1327

2017-06-12

$0.1327

2017-03-06

$0.1327

2016-12-12

$0.1327

2016-09-12

$0.124

2016-06-13

$0.124

2016-03-07

$0.124

2015-12-07

$0.124

2015-09-04

$0.176

2015-06-08

$0.176

2015-03-09

$0.16

2014-12-08

$0.16

2014-09-08

$0.16

2014-06-09

$0.16

2014-03-10

$0.1452

2013-12-09

$0.1452

2013-09-09

$0.1452

2013-06-10

$0.1452

2013-03-11

$0.132

2012-12-10

$0.132

2012-09-10

$0.132

2012-06-11

$0.132

2012-03-12

$0.12

2011-12-12

$0.12

2011-09-12

$0.12

2011-06-13

$0.12

2011-03-14

$0.08

2010-12-13

$0.08

2010-09-13

$0.08

2010-06-14

$0.08

2010-03-15

$0.08

2009-12-14

$0.08

2009-09-14

$0.08

2009-06-08

$0.08

2009-03-09

$0.08

2008-12-15

$0.08

2008-09-08

$0.08

2008-06-09

$0.08

2008-03-10

$0.08

2007-12-10

$0.08

2007-09-10

$0.08

2007-06-11

$0.08

2007-03-12

$0.08

2006-12-11

$0.08

2006-09-11

$0.08

2006-06-12

$0.08

2006-03-13

$0.08

2005-12-12

$0.08

2005-09-12

$0.08

2005-06-13

$0.08

2005-03-14

$0.08

2004-12-13

$0.08

2004-09-13

$0.08

2004-06-14

$0.08

2004-03-15

$0.08

2003-12-15

$0.08

2003-09-15

$0.08

2003-06-16

$0.08

2003-03-17

$0.08

2002-12-16

$0.08

2002-09-16

$0.08

2002-06-17

$0.08

2002-03-04

$0.08

2001-12-17

$0.08

2001-09-17

$0.08

2001-06-18

$0.08

2001-03-19

$0.08

2000-12-18

$0.08

2000-09-18

$0.08

2000-06-19

$0.08

2000-03-20

$0.08

1999-12-20

$0.08

1999-09-20

$0.08

1999-06-21

$0.08

1999-03-22

$0.08

1998-12-21

$0.08

1998-09-21

$0.08

1998-06-22

$0.08

1998-03-23

$0.07

1997-12-22

$0.07

1997-09-22

$0.07

1997-06-16

$0.07

1997-03-24

$0.06

1996-12-20

$0.06

1996-09-23

$0.06

1996-06-17

$0.06

1996-03-18

$0.05

1995-12-18

$0.05

1995-09-18

$0.05

HPQ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HPQ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HPQ

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HPQ Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

HPQ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.77%

21.92%

2years

HPQ

News
HPQ

Research
HPQ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HPQ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HPQ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1762

2019-11-13

2019-12-10

2019-12-11

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1602

2019-06-26

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1602

2019-05-15

2019-06-11

2019-06-12

2019-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1602

2019-01-16

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1602

2018-11-13

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1393

2018-06-19

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1393

2018-05-14

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1393

2018-01-29

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1393

2017-11-14

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2018-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1327

2017-07-25

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1327

2017-05-18

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1327

2017-01-23

2017-03-06

2017-03-08

2017-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1327

2016-11-09

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2017-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2016-07-20

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2016-05-31

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2016-01-27

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2015-11-12

2015-12-07

2015-12-09

2016-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

2015-07-30

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

2015-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

2015-05-28

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-01-29

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-11-20

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2015-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-07-17

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-05-15

2014-06-09

2014-06-11

2014-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1452

2014-01-21

2014-03-10

2014-03-12

2014-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1452

2013-11-26

2013-12-09

2013-12-11

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1452

2013-07-18

2013-09-09

2013-09-11

2013-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1452

2013-05-22

2013-06-10

2013-06-12

2013-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2013-01-17

2013-03-11

2013-03-13

2013-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2012-11-15

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2013-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2012-07-20

2012-09-10

2012-09-12

2012-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2012-05-17

2012-06-11

2012-06-13

2012-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-01-19

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-11-17

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2012-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-07-21

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-05-26

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-01-20

2011-03-14

2011-03-16

2011-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-11-18

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-07-29

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-05-20

2010-06-14

2010-06-16

2010-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-01-28

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-11-19

2009-12-14

2009-12-16

2010-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-07-23

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-06-01

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-02-06

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-11-20

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2009-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-07-25

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-06-03

2008-06-09

2008-06-11

2008-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-01-18

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-11-19

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-07-20

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-05-18

2007-06-11

2007-06-13

2007-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-01-19

2007-03-12

2007-03-14

2007-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-11-16

2006-12-11

2006-12-13

2007-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-07-21

2006-09-11

2006-09-13

2006-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-05-19

2006-06-12

2006-06-14

2006-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-02-03

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-11-18

2005-12-12

2005-12-14

2006-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-07-22

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-05-20

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-01-18

2005-03-14

2005-03-16

2005-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-11-19

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-07-16

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-05-28

2004-06-14

2004-06-16

2004-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-01-16

2004-03-15

2004-03-17

2004-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-11-21

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2004-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-07-21

2003-09-15

2003-09-17

2003-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-05-16

2003-06-16

2003-06-18

2003-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-01-17

2003-03-17

2003-03-19

2003-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-11-22

2002-12-16

2002-12-18

2003-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-07-19

2002-09-16

2002-09-18

2002-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-05-17

2002-06-17

2002-06-19

2002-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-01-18

2002-03-04

2002-03-06

2002-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-11-16

2001-12-17

2001-12-19

2002-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-07-20

2001-09-17

2001-09-19

2001-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-05-18

2001-06-18

2001-06-20

2001-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-01-19

2001-03-19

2001-03-21

2001-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-11-20

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2001-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-07-21

2000-09-18

2000-09-20

2000-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-05-19

2000-06-19

2000-06-21

2000-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-01-28

2000-03-20

2000-03-22

2000-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-11-19

1999-12-20

1999-12-22

2000-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-07-23

1999-09-20

1999-09-22

1999-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-05-21

1999-06-21

1999-06-23

1999-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-01-15

1999-03-22

1999-03-24

1999-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-11-20

1998-12-21

1998-12-23

1999-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-07-17

1998-09-21

1998-09-23

1998-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-05-15

1998-06-22

1998-06-24

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1998-01-23

1998-03-23

1998-03-25

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-11-21

1997-12-22

1997-12-24

1998-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-07-18

1997-09-22

1997-09-24

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-05-16

1997-06-16

1997-06-18

1997-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-01-31

1997-03-24

1997-03-26

1997-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-11-22

1996-12-20

1996-12-24

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-07-19

1996-09-23

1996-09-25

1996-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-05-17

1996-06-17

1996-06-19

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-01-19

1996-03-18

1996-03-20

1996-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-11-17

1995-12-18

1995-12-20

1996-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-07-21

1995-09-18

1995-09-20

1995-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

HPQ

Investor Resources

Learn more about Hewlett Packard on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HPQ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Diversified Computer Systems

Hewlett Packard (HPQ) is a technology company that focuses on providing products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, businesses, and large enterprises. The company was founded in 1947, and is based in Palo Alto, CA. Between 2010 and 2014, HPQ changed its CEO 3 times. HPQ has been affected in recent years by changing technology trends and a shift towards mobile. HPQ has been paying dividends since 1992, and has been increasing its dividends annually since 2011. HPQ pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X