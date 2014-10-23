Best Dividend Stocks
Paychex

Stock

PAYX

Price as of:

$84.91 -0.62 -0.72%

Industry

Staffing And Outsourcing Services

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex (PAYX)

PAYX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.91%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

87.32%

EPS $2.84

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PAYX DARS™ Rating

PAYX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$84.91

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,998,800

Open Price

$85.59

Day's Range

$84.73 - $85.83

Previous Close

$85.53

52 week low / high

$61.32 - $88.43

Percent off 52 week high

-3.98%

PAYX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PAYX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PAYX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PAYX's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.62

2019-07-31

$0.62

2019-05-14

$0.62

2019-01-31

$0.56

2018-10-31

$0.56

2018-07-31

$0.56

2018-05-08

$0.56

2018-01-31

$0.5

2017-10-31

$0.5

2017-07-28

$0.5

2017-05-08

$0.46

2017-01-30

$0.46

2016-10-28

$0.46

2016-07-28

$0.46

2016-05-05

$0.42

2016-01-28

$0.42

2015-10-29

$0.42

2015-07-30

$0.42

2015-05-07

$0.38

2015-01-29

$0.38

2014-10-30

$0.38

2014-07-30

$0.38

2014-05-08

$0.35

2014-01-30

$0.35

2013-10-30

$0.35

2013-07-30

$0.35

2012-10-31

$0.33

2012-07-30

$0.32

2012-05-04

$0.32

2012-01-30

$0.32

2011-10-28

$0.32

2011-07-28

$0.31

2011-04-28

$0.31

2011-01-28

$0.31

2010-10-28

$0.31

2010-07-29

$0.31

2010-04-29

$0.31

2010-01-28

$0.31

2009-10-29

$0.31

2009-07-30

$0.31

2009-04-29

$0.31

2009-01-28

$0.31

2008-10-29

$0.31

2008-07-30

$0.31

2008-04-29

$0.3

2008-01-30

$0.3

2007-10-30

$0.3

2007-07-30

$0.3

2007-04-27

$0.21

2007-01-30

$0.21

2006-10-30

$0.21

2006-07-28

$0.16

2006-04-27

$0.16

2006-01-30

$0.16

2005-10-28

$0.16

2005-07-28

$0.13

2005-04-28

$0.13

2005-01-28

$0.13

2004-10-28

$0.13

2004-07-29

$0.12

2004-04-29

$0.12

2004-01-29

$0.12

2003-10-30

$0.12

2003-07-30

$0.11

2003-04-29

$0.11

2003-01-30

$0.11

2002-10-30

$0.11

2002-07-30

$0.11

2002-04-29

$0.11

2002-01-30

$0.11

2001-10-30

$0.11

2001-07-30

$0.09

2001-04-27

$0.09

2001-01-30

$0.09

2000-10-30

$0.09

2000-07-28

$0.06

2000-04-27

$0.06

2000-01-28

$0.06

1999-10-28

$0.06

1999-07-29

$0.04

1999-04-29

$0.04

1999-01-28

$0.04

1998-10-29

$0.04

1998-07-30

$0.02666666666666667

1998-04-29

$0.02666666666666667

1998-01-29

$0.02666666666666667

1997-10-23

$0.02666666666666667

1997-07-29

$0.017777777777777778

1997-04-29

$0.017777777777777778

1997-01-28

$0.017777777777777778

1996-10-24

$0.017777777777777778

1996-07-30

$0.011851851851851851

1996-04-23

$0.011851851851851851

1996-01-30

$0.011851851851851851

1995-10-25

$0.011851851851851851

1995-07-31

$0.007901234567901235

1995-04-21

$0.007901234567901235

1995-01-26

$0.007901234567901235

1994-10-24

$0.007901234567901235

1994-07-27

$0.005267489711934157

1994-04-25

$0.005267489711934157

1994-01-26

$0.005267489711934157

1993-10-22

$0.005267489711934157

1993-07-20

$0.0035116598079561042

1993-04-23

$0.0035116598079561042

1993-01-22

$0.0035116598079561042

PAYX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PAYX

Metric

PAYX Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PAYX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.11%

13.76%

8years

PAYX

PAYX

PAYX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PAYX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

PAYX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6200

2019-10-17

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2019-07-11

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2019-05-03

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2019-01-18

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-10-11

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-07-12

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-04-27

2018-05-08

2018-05-09

2018-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-01-19

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-10-11

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-07-13

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2017-04-28

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2017-01-13

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2016-10-12

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2016-07-07

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-04-29

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-01-15

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-10-14

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-07-09

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-05-01

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-01-16

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-10-15

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-07-10

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-01-17

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-10-16

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-07-11

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-10-23

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2012-07-12

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2012-04-26

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2012-01-06

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2011-10-11

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2011-07-07

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2011-04-07

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2011-01-07

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2010-10-13

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2010-07-07

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2010-04-08

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2010-01-08

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-10-13

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-07-08

2009-07-30

2009-08-03

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-04-09

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-01-09

2009-01-28

2009-02-01

2009-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-10-07

2008-10-29

2008-11-01

2008-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-07-09

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-04-10

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-01-11

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-10-03

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-07-12

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-04-12

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-01-19

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2006-10-05

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-07-13

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-04-13

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-01-13

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-10-12

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-07-07

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-04-08

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-01-14

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-10-06

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-07-08

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-04-08

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-01-09

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-10-02

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-07-10

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-04-10

2003-04-29

2003-05-01

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-01-10

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-10-17

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-07-11

2002-07-30

2002-08-01

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-04-11

2002-04-29

2002-05-01

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-01-11

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-10-11

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-07-12

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-04-12

2001-04-27

2001-05-01

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-01-12

2001-01-30

2001-02-01

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-10-10

2000-10-30

2000-11-01

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-07-13

2000-07-28

2000-08-01

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-04-13

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-01-13

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-10-07

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-07-08

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-04-08

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-01-07

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-10-01

1998-10-29

1998-11-02

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-07-09

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-04-09

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-01-08

1998-01-29

1998-02-02

1998-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1997-10-02

1997-10-23

1997-10-27

1997-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1997-07-10

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1997-04-10

1997-04-29

1997-05-01

1997-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1997-01-09

1997-01-28

1997-01-30

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0178

1996-10-03

1996-10-24

1996-10-28

1996-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

1996-07-12

1996-07-30

1996-08-01

1996-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

1996-04-11

1996-04-23

1996-04-25

1996-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

1996-01-11

1996-01-30

1996-02-01

1996-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0119

1995-10-05

1995-10-25

1995-10-27

1995-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0079

1995-07-13

1995-07-31

1995-08-02

1995-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0079

1995-04-13

1995-04-21

1995-04-27

1995-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0079

1995-01-12

1995-01-26

1995-02-01

1995-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0079

1994-10-06

1994-10-24

1994-10-28

1994-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0053

1994-07-14

1994-07-27

1994-08-02

1994-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0053

1994-04-14

1994-04-25

1994-04-29

1994-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0053

1994-01-13

1994-01-26

1994-02-01

1994-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0053

1993-10-08

1993-10-22

1993-10-28

1993-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0035

1993-07-08

1993-07-20

1993-07-26

1993-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0035

1993-04-08

1993-04-23

1993-04-29

1993-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0035

1993-01-05

1993-01-22

1993-01-28

1993-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

PAYX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Paychex on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PAYX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Staffing And Outsourcing Services

Paychex (PAYX) is a provider of payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York. As of May 31, 2014, PAYX serviced approximately 580,000 clients. Paychex is largely impacted by changes in government regulation and policy. As well, Paychex is affected by its third-party service providers and their ability to perform. Paychex has been paying dividends since 1993, and last cut its dividend in 2013. Paychex pays its dividends quarterly.

