Dick's Sporting Goods

Stock

DKS

Price as of:

$47.21 -0.21 -0.44%

Industry

Sporting Goods Stores

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Sporting Goods Stores /

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)

DKS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.32%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.10

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

30.82%

EPS $3.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get DKS DARS™ Rating

DKS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

647,909

Open Price

$47.67

Day's Range

$46.99 - $47.72

Previous Close

$47.42

52 week low / high

$29.69 - $48.78

Percent off 52 week high

-3.22%

DKS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DKS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DKS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DKS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DKS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.275

2019-09-12

$0.275

2019-06-13

$0.275

2019-03-14

$0.275

2018-12-13

$0.225

2018-09-13

$0.225

2018-06-07

$0.225

2018-03-08

$0.225

2017-12-07

$0.17

2017-09-07

$0.17

2017-06-07

$0.17

2017-03-08

$0.17

2016-12-07

$0.15125

2016-09-07

$0.15125

2016-06-08

$0.15125

2016-03-09

$0.15125

2015-12-09

$0.1375

2015-09-09

$0.1375

2015-06-10

$0.1375

2015-03-11

$0.1375

2014-12-03

$0.125

2014-09-03

$0.125

2014-06-04

$0.125

2014-03-05

$0.125

2013-12-04

$0.125

2013-09-04

$0.125

2013-06-05

$0.125

2013-03-06

$0.125

2012-11-28

$0.125

2012-08-29

$0.125

2012-05-30

$0.125

2012-02-29

$0.125

2011-12-05

$0.5

DKS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DKS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DKS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DKS Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

DKS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.05%

22.22%

4years

DKS

DKS

DKS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DKS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

DKS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2750

2019-11-21

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-08-19

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-05-24

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-02-27

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-11-23

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-08-24

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-05-17

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-02-15

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-11-09

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-08-10

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-05-11

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-02-14

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2016-11-10

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2016-08-11

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2016-05-13

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2016-02-23

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2015-11-12

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2015-08-12

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2015-05-14

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2015-02-23

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-11-13

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-08-14

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-05-15

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-02-18

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-11-14

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-08-14

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-05-20

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-02-19

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-11-07

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-08-13

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-05-14

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-02-14

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-11-14

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

2011-12-28

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Annual

DKS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dick's Sporting Goods on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DKS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Sporting Goods Stores

This company operates as a sporting goods retailer in the United States. It provides specific apparel offerings for sports, such as golf, tennis, running, fitness, soccer, baseball, football, hockey, swimming, cycling, and licensed products; and basic sportswear, including T-shirts, shorts, sweat suits, and warm-up suits. The company also offers athletic shoes for running, walking, tennis, fitness and cross training, basketball, and hiking; a line of cleated shoes for baseball, football, soccer, and lacrosse; and boots, socks, and accessories. In addition, it provides fitness equipment comprising treadmills, elliptical trainers, stationary bicycles, home gyms, free weights, and weight benches; a range of equipment and accessories for team sports; and family recreation offerings, including lawn games and table games. Further, the company offers hunting products, such as rifles, shotguns, ammunition, global positioning systems, hunting apparel, binoculars and scopes, knives and cutlery, archery equipment, and accessories; fishing gear, including rods, reels, tackle, and accessories; camping equipment comprising tents, sleeping bags, and other accessories; and marine and water sports equipment consisting of navigational electronics, water skis, rafts, kayaks, canoes, and accessories. Additionally, it provides golf clubs and club sets, bags, balls, shoes, teaching aids, and accessories, as well as a range of golf services; and a selection of touring bicycles, scooters, and skateboards, as well as cycling accessories. As of October 31, 2011, the company operated 474 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in 42 states and 81 Golf Galaxy stores in 30 states. It also engages in e-commerce and catalog operations. The company was formerly known as Dick’s Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. Dick’s Sporting Goods was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

