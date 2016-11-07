Best Dividend Stocks
Big 5 Sporting Goods

Stock

BGFV

Price as of:

$2.93 +0.06 +2.09%

Industry

Sporting Goods Stores

/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Sporting Goods Stores /

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)

BGFV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.97%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

553.66%

EPS $0.04

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BGFV DARS™ Rating

BGFV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

50,479

Open Price

$2.88

Day's Range

$2.86 - $2.97

Previous Close

$2.87

52 week low / high

$1.57 - $4.78

Percent off 52 week high

-38.70%

BGFV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BGFV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BGFV's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

BGFV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BGFV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.05

2019-08-29

$0.05

2019-05-30

$0.05

2019-03-07

$0.05

2018-11-29

$0.05

2018-08-30

$0.15

2018-05-31

$0.15

2018-03-08

$0.15

2017-11-30

$0.15

2017-08-30

$0.15

2017-05-30

$0.15

2017-03-02

$0.15

2016-11-29

$0.15

2016-08-30

$0.125

2016-05-27

$0.125

2016-03-04

$0.125

2015-11-27

$0.1

2015-08-28

$0.1

2015-05-28

$0.1

2015-02-26

$0.1

2014-11-26

$0.1

2014-08-27

$0.1

2014-05-28

$0.1

2014-03-05

$0.1

2013-11-26

$0.1

2013-08-28

$0.1

2013-05-29

$0.1

2013-03-06

$0.1

2012-11-28

$0.075

2012-08-29

$0.075

2012-05-30

$0.075

2012-03-06

$0.075

2011-11-29

$0.075

2011-08-30

$0.075

2011-05-27

$0.075

2011-03-04

$0.075

2010-11-29

$0.05

2010-08-30

$0.05

2010-05-27

$0.05

2010-03-04

$0.05

2009-11-27

$0.05

2009-08-28

$0.05

2009-05-28

$0.05

2009-03-04

$0.05

2008-11-25

$0.09

2008-08-27

$0.09

2008-05-28

$0.09

2008-02-27

$0.09

2007-11-28

$0.09

2007-08-29

$0.09

2007-05-30

$0.09

2007-02-27

$0.09

2006-11-29

$0.09

2006-08-30

$0.09

2006-05-30

$0.09

2006-02-27

$0.07

2005-11-29

$0.07

2005-08-30

$0.07

2005-05-27

$0.07

2005-02-25

$0.07

2004-11-29

$0.07

BGFV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BGFV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BGFV

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BGFV Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BGFV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-27.51%

-60.00%

0years

BGFV

BGFV

BGFV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BGFV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

BGFV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-10-24

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-07-25

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-04-25

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-02-21

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-10-30

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-26

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-05-01

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-02-27

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-10-26

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-08-01

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-05-02

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-02-28

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-11-01

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-08-02

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-04-28

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-03-01

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

2016-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-10-27

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-07-28

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-04-28

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-02-24

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-10-28

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-07-24

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-04-29

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-02-25

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-29

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-30

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-04-30

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-02-26

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-10-25

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-07-31

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-05-01

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-02-28

2012-03-06

2012-03-08

2012-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-10-28

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-08-02

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-04-29

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-03-01

2011-03-04

2011-03-08

2011-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-11-02

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-08-05

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-05-06

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-02-25

2010-03-04

2010-03-08

2010-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-11-03

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-08-04

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-04-30

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-02-24

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-11-03

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-07-31

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-04-30

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-02-07

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-11-01

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-08-01

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-05-03

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-01-26

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-11-06

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-08-10

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-05-11

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-02-10

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-11-08

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-08-15

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-05-04

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-02-09

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-10-27

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

BGFV

Investor Resources

Learn more about Big 5 Sporting Goods on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BGFV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Sporting Goods Stores

Big 5 Sporting Goods- (BGFV)-is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, operating 364 stores in 11 states under the "Big 5 Sporting Goods" name. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 11,000 square feet. Big 5's product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, snowboarding and in-line skating. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

