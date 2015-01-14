Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Golar LNG Partners LP

Stock

GMLP

Price as of:

$9.01 +0.12 +1.35%

Industry

Shipping

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Shipping /

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

GMLP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

18.19%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.62

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

226.59%

EPS $0.71

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GMLP DARS™ Rating

GMLP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

118,828

Open Price

$8.95

Day's Range

$8.93 - $9.07

Previous Close

$8.89

52 week low / high

$8.4 - $14.28

Percent off 52 week high

-36.90%

GMLP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GMLP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GMLP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GMLP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GMLP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.4042

2019-08-06

$0.4042

2019-05-06

$0.4042

2019-02-08

$0.4042

2018-11-06

$0.4042

2018-08-06

$0.5775

2018-05-04

$0.5775

2018-02-06

$0.5775

2017-10-27

$0.5775

2017-08-02

$0.5775

2017-05-03

$0.5775

2017-02-03

$0.5775

2016-11-03

$0.5775

2016-08-03

$0.5775

2016-05-04

$0.5775

2016-02-03

$0.5775

2015-11-04

$0.5775

2015-08-05

$0.5775

2015-05-05

$0.5775

2015-02-03

$0.5625

2014-11-05

$0.5475

2014-07-29

$0.5475

2014-05-01

$0.5225

2014-02-04

$0.5225

2013-10-31

$0.5225

2013-08-01

$0.515

2013-05-07

$0.515

2013-01-30

$0.5

2012-10-31

$0.475

2012-08-01

$0.44

2012-05-07

$0.43

2012-02-08

$0.43

2011-11-03

$0.4

2011-08-03

$0.3342

GMLP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GMLP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GMLP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GMLP Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

GMLP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-11.21%

-24.33%

0years

GMLP

News
GMLP

Research
GMLP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GMLP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GMLP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4042

2019-10-28

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4042

2019-07-23

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4042

2019-04-24

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4042

2019-01-31

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4042

2018-10-24

2018-11-06

2018-11-07

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2018-07-23

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2018-04-27

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2018-01-25

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2017-10-19

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2017-07-21

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2017-04-26

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2017-01-26

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2016-10-25

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2016-07-21

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2016-04-25

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2016-01-27

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2015-10-27

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2015-07-27

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2015-04-27

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

2015-01-27

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5475

2014-10-29

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5475

2014-07-17

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2014-01-28

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2013-10-25

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2013-07-26

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2013-04-29

2013-05-07

2013-05-09

2013-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-01-23

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2012-10-22

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2012-07-25

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2012-04-30

2012-05-07

2012-05-09

2012-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2012-02-06

2012-02-08

2012-02-09

2012-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2011-10-27

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3342

2011-07-29

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-12

Initial

Regular

Quarter

GMLP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Golar LNG Partners LP on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GMLP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

This company is a limited partnership formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited (Golar), an independent owner and operator of floating storage re-gasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, to own and operate FSRUs and LNG carriers under long-term charters. The vessels in its fleet are chartered to BG Group, Pertamina, Petrobras and Dubai Supply Authority. As of April 20, 2012, Golar owned its 2% general partner interest, all of its incentive distribution rights and a 63.4% limited partner interest in it. As of December 31, 2011, its fleet consisted of a 100% interest in the Golar Spirit, which is operating under a time charter with Petrobras, and a 100% interest in the Golar Winter, which is operating under a time charter with Petrobras. In July 2012, Golar sold its interests in the companies that own and operate the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Nusantara Regas Satu to the Company.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X