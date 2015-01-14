This company is a limited partnership formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited (Golar), an independent owner and operator of floating storage re-gasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, to own and operate FSRUs and LNG carriers under long-term charters. The vessels in its fleet are chartered to BG Group, Pertamina, Petrobras and Dubai Supply Authority. As of April 20, 2012, Golar owned its 2% general partner interest, all of its incentive distribution rights and a 63.4% limited partner interest in it. As of December 31, 2011, its fleet consisted of a 100% interest in the Golar Spirit, which is operating under a time charter with Petrobras, and a 100% interest in the Golar Winter, which is operating under a time charter with Petrobras. In July 2012, Golar sold its interests in the companies that own and operate the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Nusantara Regas Satu to the Company.