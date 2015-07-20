Best Dividend Stocks
DHT Holdings Inc

Stock

DHT

Price as of:

$7.69 +0.33 +4.48%

Industry

Shipping

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Shipping /

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)

DHT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.72%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

33.86%

EPS $0.59

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DHT DARS™ Rating

DHT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,084,544

Open Price

$7.45

Day's Range

$7.45 - $7.71

Previous Close

$7.36

52 week low / high

$3.6 - $7.99

Percent off 52 week high

-3.75%

DHT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DHT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DHT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DHT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DHT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-06

$0.05

2019-08-21

$0.02

2019-05-20

$0.08

2019-02-15

$0.05

2018-11-15

$0.02

2018-08-23

$0.02

2018-05-18

$0.02

2018-02-16

$0.02

2017-11-27

$0.02

2017-08-22

$0.02

2017-05-18

$0.08

2017-02-10

$0.08

2016-11-14

$0.02

2016-08-22

$0.23

2016-05-12

$0.25

2016-02-11

$0.21

2015-11-13

$0.18

2015-08-10

$0.15

2015-05-11

$0.15

2015-02-06

$0.05

2014-11-18

$0.02

2014-09-05

$0.02

2014-05-12

$0.02

2014-02-04

$0.02

2013-11-08

$0.02

2013-08-15

$0.02

2013-05-10

$0.02

2013-02-07

$0.02

2012-11-02

$0.02

2012-08-07

$0.24

2012-05-14

$0.240963855

2012-02-03

$0.361445783

2011-11-04

$0.361445783

2011-07-26

$1.204819277

2011-04-27

$1.204819277

2011-02-02

$1.204819277

2010-11-08

$1.204819277

2010-09-07

$1.204819277

2010-05-26

$1.204819277

2009-06-01

$3.012048193

2009-02-24

$3.012048193

2009-02-24

$0.602409639

2008-11-28

$3.614457831

2008-09-11

$3.012048193

2008-05-28

$3.012048193

2008-02-22

$4.21686747

2007-11-29

$4.457831325

2007-09-10

$4.698795181

2007-05-24

$4.578313253

2007-02-20

$5.301204819

2006-11-22

$5.060240964

2006-08-16

$4.337349398

2006-05-30

$6.385542169

2006-03-08

$5.180722892

DHT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DHT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DHT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DHT Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DHT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-34.45%

150.00%

0years

DHT

News
DHT

Research
DHT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DHT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DHT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-10-23

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2019-08-06

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-05-08

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-02-06

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-08-07

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-05-07

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-02-06

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-11-13

2017-11-27

2017-11-28

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2017-08-08

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-05-08

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2017-01-30

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-11-01

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-08-09

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2016-02-03

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-11-03

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-07-28

2015-08-10

2015-08-12

2015-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-04-28

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-01-28

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-11-10

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-08-27

2014-09-05

2014-09-09

2014-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-04-29

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2014-01-22

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-10-31

2013-11-08

2013-11-13

2013-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-08-06

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-04-29

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2013-01-29

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-10-23

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-07-23

2012-08-07

2012-08-09

2012-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2410

2012-05-01

2012-05-14

2012-05-16

2012-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3614

2012-01-23

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3614

2011-10-25

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

2011-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2048

2011-07-14

2011-07-26

2011-07-28

2011-08-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2048

2011-04-18

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2048

2011-01-13

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2048

2010-10-26

2010-11-08

2010-11-11

2010-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2048

2010-08-26

2010-09-07

2010-09-09

2010-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2048

2010-05-19

2010-05-26

2010-05-31

2010-06-08

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0120

2009-05-19

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6024

2009-02-10

2009-02-24

2009-02-26

2009-03-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$3.0120

2009-02-10

2009-02-24

2009-02-26

2009-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.6145

2008-11-18

2008-11-28

2008-12-02

2008-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0120

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.0120

2008-05-14

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.2169

2008-02-07

2008-02-22

2008-02-26

2008-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.4578

2007-11-19

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.6988

2007-08-29

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.5783

2007-05-11

2007-05-24

2007-05-29

2007-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.3012

2007-02-09

2007-02-20

2007-02-22

2007-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.0602

2006-11-14

2006-11-22

2006-11-27

2006-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.3373

2006-08-07

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.3855

2006-05-22

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.1807

2006-02-28

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-24

Initial

Regular

Quarter

DHT

Investor Resources

Learn more about DHT Holdings Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DHT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

