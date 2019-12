This table allows you to know how fast DHT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-06 $0.05 2019-08-21 $0.02 2019-05-20 $0.08 2019-02-15 $0.05 2018-11-15 $0.02 2018-08-23 $0.02 2018-05-18 $0.02 2018-02-16 $0.02 2017-11-27 $0.02 2017-08-22 $0.02 2017-05-18 $0.08 2017-02-10 $0.08 2016-11-14 $0.02 2016-08-22 $0.23 2016-05-12 $0.25 2016-02-11 $0.21 2015-11-13 $0.18 2015-08-10 $0.15 2015-05-11 $0.15 2015-02-06 $0.05 2014-11-18 $0.02 2014-09-05 $0.02 2014-05-12 $0.02 2014-02-04 $0.02 2013-11-08 $0.02 2013-08-15 $0.02 2013-05-10 $0.02 2013-02-07 $0.02 2012-11-02 $0.02 2012-08-07 $0.24 2012-05-14 $0.240963855 2012-02-03 $0.361445783 2011-11-04 $0.361445783 2011-07-26 $1.204819277 2011-04-27 $1.204819277 2011-02-02 $1.204819277 2010-11-08 $1.204819277 2010-09-07 $1.204819277 2010-05-26 $1.204819277 2009-06-01 $3.012048193 2009-02-24 $3.012048193 2009-02-24 $0.602409639 2008-11-28 $3.614457831 2008-09-11 $3.012048193 2008-05-28 $3.012048193 2008-02-22 $4.21686747 2007-11-29 $4.457831325 2007-09-10 $4.698795181 2007-05-24 $4.578313253 2007-02-20 $5.301204819 2006-11-22 $5.060240964 2006-08-16 $4.337349398 2006-05-30 $6.385542169 2006-03-08 $5.180722892