The Geo Group, Inc.

Stock

GEO

Price as of:

$16.15 +0.39 +2.47%

Industry

Security And Protection Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Security And Protection Services /

The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO)

GEO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

12.18%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

128.00%

EPS $1.50

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get GEO DARS™ Rating

GEO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

495,915

Open Price

$15.8

Day's Range

$15.8 - $16.17

Previous Close

$15.76

52 week low / high

$13.28 - $24.03

Percent off 52 week high

-32.79%

GEO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GEO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

GEO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GEO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-24

$0.48

2019-07-18

$0.48

2019-04-12

$0.48

2019-02-14

$0.48

2018-10-25

$0.47

2018-07-19

$0.47

2018-04-20

$0.47

2018-02-15

$0.47

2017-10-20

$0.47

2017-07-19

$0.47

2017-05-05

$0.47

2017-02-15

$0.4666666666666667

2016-10-27

$0.43333333333333335

2016-07-28

$0.43333333333333335

2016-04-28

$0.43333333333333335

2016-02-11

$0.43333333333333335

2015-11-12

$0.43333333333333335

2015-08-12

$0.41333333333333333

2015-05-07

$0.41333333333333333

2015-02-12

$0.41333333333333333

2014-11-13

$0.41333333333333333

2014-08-14

$0.25333333333333335

2014-05-13

$0.38

2014-02-27

$0.38

2013-11-12

$0.36666666666666664

2013-08-15

$0.3333333333333333

2013-05-16

$0.3333333333333333

2013-02-13

$0.3333333333333333

2012-11-14

$0.13333333333333333

2012-08-17

$0.13333333333333333

GEO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GEO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GEO

Metric

GEO Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

GEO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.47%

2.13%

6years

GEO

News
GEO

Research
GEO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GEO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

GEO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4800

2019-10-14

2019-10-24

2019-10-25

2019-11-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2019-07-09

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2019-04-03

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2019-02-04

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-10-15

2018-10-25

2018-10-26

2018-11-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-07-10

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-07-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-04-11

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-05-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-02-05

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-10-12

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-07-10

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-04-26

2017-05-05

2017-05-09

2017-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4667

2017-02-06

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4333

2016-10-18

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4333

2016-07-20

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4333

2016-04-20

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4333

2016-02-03

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4333

2015-11-05

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4133

2015-07-31

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4133

2015-04-29

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4133

2015-02-06

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4133

2014-11-05

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-11-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2014-08-05

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-08-29

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-04-28

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-02-18

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3667

2013-11-01

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

2013-08-07

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

2013-05-07

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3333

2013-01-17

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2012-10-31

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2012-08-07

2012-08-17

2012-08-21

2012-09-07

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

GEO

GEO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Security And Protection Services

This company provides government-outsourced services specializing in the management of correctional, detention, mental health, residential treatment, and re-entry facilities in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates various correctional and detention facilities, including maximum, medium, and minimum security prisons; immigration detention centers; minimum security detention centers; and mental health, residential treatment, and community based re-entry facilities. The company offers correctional and detention management services, such as the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, health, and food services primarily at adult male correctional and detention facilities; and mental health and residential treatment services primarily in state-owned mental healthcare facilities. Its community-based services include supervision of adult parolees and probationers, as well as the provision of temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; and youth services comprise residential, detention, and shelter care and community-based services along with rehabilitative, educational, and treatment programs. The company also provides monitoring services, evidence-based supervision, and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; transportation services for offender and detainee populations; prisoner escort and custody services; and consultation and management services relating to the design and construction of new correctional and detention facilities and the redesign and renovation of older facilities for governmental agencies. The GEO Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

X