This table allows you to know how fast PZZA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-07 $0.225 2019-08-09 $0.225 2019-05-10 $0.225 2019-02-08 $0.225 2018-11-08 $0.225 2018-08-10 $0.225 2018-05-11 $0.225 2018-02-09 $0.225 2017-11-06 $0.225 2017-08-03 $0.225 2017-05-04 $0.2 2017-02-02 $0.2 2016-11-03 $0.2 2016-08-04 $0.2 2016-05-05 $0.175 2016-02-04 $0.175 2015-11-06 $0.175 2015-08-07 $0.175 2015-05-07 $0.14 2015-02-05 $0.14 2014-11-07 $0.14 2014-08-11 $0.14 2014-05-08 $0.125 2014-02-06 $0.125 2013-11-06 $0.125 2013-09-04 $0.125