Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Stock

RCL

Price as of:

$131.08 +4.23 +3.33%

Industry

Resorts And Casinos

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Resorts And Casinos /

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

RCL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.46%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

32.72%

EPS $9.54

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RCL DARS™ Rating

RCL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$131.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,295,700

Open Price

$128.93

Day's Range

$128.21 - $132.49

Previous Close

$126.85

52 week low / high

$89.48 - $132.49

Percent off 52 week high

-1.06%

RCL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RCL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RCL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RCL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RCL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.78

2019-09-19

$0.78

2019-06-03

$0.7

2019-03-06

$0.7

2018-12-19

$0.7

2018-09-20

$0.7

2018-06-01

$0.6

2018-03-06

$0.6

2017-12-20

$0.6

2017-09-21

$0.6

2017-05-31

$0.48

2017-03-03

$0.48

2016-12-19

$0.48

2016-09-27

$0.48

2016-05-26

$0.375

2016-02-18

$0.375

2015-12-17

$0.375

2015-09-16

$0.375

2015-05-15

$0.3

2015-02-13

$0.3

2014-12-18

$0.3

2014-09-18

$0.3

2014-05-16

$0.25

2014-02-13

$0.25

2013-12-12

$0.25

2013-09-20

$0.25

2013-05-17

$0.12

2013-02-19

$0.12

2012-12-13

$0.12

2012-09-21

$0.12

2012-05-18

$0.1

2012-02-27

$0.1

2011-12-20

$0.1

2011-08-10

$0.1

2008-09-11

$0.15

2008-06-04

$0.15

2008-03-13

$0.15

2007-12-26

$0.15

2007-09-26

$0.15

2007-06-15

$0.15

2007-02-27

$0.15

2006-12-20

$0.15

2006-09-27

$0.15

2006-06-07

$0.15

2006-02-27

$0.15

2005-12-14

$0.15

2005-09-22

$0.15

2005-06-08

$0.13

2005-02-25

$0.13

2004-12-21

$0.13

2004-09-09

$0.13

2004-05-27

$0.13

2004-02-26

$0.13

2003-12-17

$0.13

2003-09-24

$0.13

2003-06-02

$0.13

2003-02-27

$0.13

2002-12-11

$0.13

2002-09-13

$0.13

2002-06-03

$0.13

2002-03-14

$0.13

2001-12-13

$0.13

2001-09-17

$0.13

2001-06-04

$0.13

2001-02-27

$0.13

2000-12-15

$0.13

2000-09-14

$0.13

2000-06-05

$0.11

2000-02-28

$0.11

1999-12-01

$0.11

1999-09-09

$0.11

1999-05-28

$0.09

1999-02-25

$0.09

1998-12-16

$0.09

1998-08-28

$0.09

1998-05-29

$0.075

1998-02-26

$0.075

1997-12-17

$0.075

1997-08-28

$0.075

1997-05-29

$0.07

1997-03-06

$0.07

1996-11-27

$0.07

1996-09-12

$0.07

1996-05-28

$0.065

1996-02-28

$0.065

1995-11-29

$0.065

1995-08-30

$0.065

1995-05-25

$0.055

1993-06-28

$0.09 ()

RCL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RCL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RCL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

RCL Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

RCL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.19%

20.00%

7years

RCL

News
RCL

Research
RCL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RCL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RCL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7800

2019-12-05

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2019-09-06

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2019-05-10

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2019-02-13

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-12-04

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-09-06

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-05-09

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-02-13

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-12-05

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2018-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-09-06

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2017-05-03

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2017-02-07

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

2017-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-12-06

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2017-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-09-19

2016-09-27

2016-09-29

2016-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-05-17

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-02-09

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-12-08

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-09-03

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-05-06

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-02-06

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-12-09

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2015-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-09-09

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-05-07

2014-05-16

2014-05-20

2014-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-02-05

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-12-04

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-09-11

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-05-08

2013-05-17

2013-05-21

2013-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-02-08

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-12-05

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-09-12

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-09

2012-05-18

2012-05-22

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-15

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-12-07

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2012-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-07-27

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-09-04

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-05-22

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-03-07

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-12-19

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-08-28

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-06-07

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-02-01

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-12-12

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-09-19

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-04-28

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-02-07

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-12-06

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-09-15

2005-09-22

2005-09-26

2005-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-05-30

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-02-11

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-12-14

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-09-02

2004-09-09

2004-09-13

2004-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-04-26

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-02-03

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-12-09

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2003-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-09-16

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-05-13

2003-06-02

2003-06-04

2003-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-02-07

2003-02-27

2003-03-03

2003-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-12-03

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-09-05

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-05-13

2002-06-03

2002-06-05

2002-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-03-07

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2001-12-06

2001-12-13

2001-12-17

2001-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2001-09-07

2001-09-17

2001-09-17

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2001-04-30

2001-06-04

2001-06-06

2001-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2001-02-02

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2000-12-04

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2000-09-07

2000-09-14

2000-09-18

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-05-26

2000-06-05

2000-06-07

2000-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-02-04

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-11-22

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-09-02

1999-09-09

1999-09-13

1999-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-05-21

1999-05-28

1999-06-02

1999-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-02-11

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-12-08

1998-12-16

1998-12-18

1998-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-08-17

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-05-21

1998-05-29

1998-06-02

1998-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-02-18

1998-02-26

1998-03-02

1998-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-08-19

1997-08-28

1997-09-02

1997-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-05-20

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1997-03-04

1997-03-06

1997-03-10

1997-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-11-13

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1996-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-09-04

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1996-05-15

1996-05-28

1996-05-30

1996-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1996-02-15

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1995-11-15

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1995-08-16

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1995-05-16

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900 ()

1993-08-11

1993-06-28

1993-07-02

1993-09-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RCL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RCL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Resorts And Casinos

No company description available.

