Carnival Corp

Stock

CCL

Price as of:

$46.75 +0.17 +0.36%

Industry

General Entertainment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / General Entertainment /

Carnival Corp (CCL)

CCL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.29%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

46.82%

EPS $4.27

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CCL DARS™ Rating

CCL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$46.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

908,102

Open Price

$46.69

Day's Range

$46.57 - $46.92

Previous Close

$46.58

52 week low / high

$39.92 - $59.24

Percent off 52 week high

-21.08%

CCL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CCL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

CCL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CCL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$0.5

2019-08-22

$0.5

2019-05-23

$0.5

2019-02-21

$0.5

2018-11-21

$0.5

2018-08-23

$0.5

2018-05-24

$0.5

2018-02-22

$0.45

2017-11-22

$0.45

2017-08-23

$0.4

2017-05-24

$0.4

2017-02-22

$0.35

2016-11-22

$0.35

2016-08-24

$0.35

2016-05-25

$0.35

2016-02-17

$0.3

2015-11-18

$0.3

2015-08-19

$0.3

2015-05-20

$0.25

2015-02-18

$0.25

2014-11-19

$0.25

2014-08-20

$0.25

2014-05-21

$0.25

2014-02-19

$0.25

2013-11-20

$0.25

2013-08-21

$0.25

2013-05-22

$0.25

2013-02-20

$0.25

2012-11-20

$0.25

2012-08-22

$0.25

2012-05-23

$0.25

2012-02-22

$0.25

2011-11-22

$0.25

2011-08-24

$0.25

2011-05-18

$0.25

2011-02-16

$0.25

2010-11-17

$0.1

2010-08-18

$0.1

2010-05-19

$0.1

2010-02-17

$0.1

2008-11-19

$0.4

2008-08-20

$0.4

2008-05-21

$0.4

2008-02-20

$0.4

2007-11-20

$0.4

2007-08-22

$0.35

2007-05-16

$0.35

2007-02-14

$0.275

2006-11-15

$0.275

2006-08-16

$0.25

2006-05-17

$0.25

2006-02-15

$0.25

2005-11-16

$0.25

2005-08-17

$0.2

2005-05-18

$0.2

2005-02-16

$0.15

2004-11-17

$0.15

2004-08-18

$0.125

2004-05-19

$0.125

2004-02-18

$0.125

2003-11-19

$0.125

2003-08-20

$0.105

2003-05-21

$0.105

2003-02-26

$0.105

2002-11-26

$0.105

2002-08-28

$0.105

2002-05-29

$0.105

2002-02-26

$0.105

2001-11-28

$0.105

2001-08-29

$0.105

2001-05-29

$0.105

2001-02-22

$0.105

2000-11-28

$0.105

2000-08-29

$0.105

2000-05-26

$0.105

2000-02-24

$0.105

1999-11-26

$0.105

1999-08-27

$0.09

1999-05-26

$0.09

1999-02-18

$0.09

1998-11-25

$0.09

1998-08-27

$0.075

1998-05-27

$0.075

1998-02-11

$0.075

1997-11-25

$0.075

1997-08-27

$0.055

1997-05-28

$0.055

1997-02-26

$0.055

1996-11-25

$0.055

1996-08-28

$0.045

1996-05-29

$0.045

1996-02-27

$0.045

1995-11-28

$0.045

1995-08-29

$0.0375

1995-05-24

$0.0375

CCL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CCL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CCL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CCL Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CCL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.00%

2.56%

4years

CCL

News
CCL

Research
CCL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CCL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CCL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5000

2019-10-14

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-07-11

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-04-17

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-01-17

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-10-17

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-07-19

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-04-11

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-01-18

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-10-19

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-07-18

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-04-06

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-01-18

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-10-18

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-07-13

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-04-13

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-01-14

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-10-16

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-07-16

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-04-16

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-01-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-10-14

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-07-16

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-04-22

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-01-16

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-10-14

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-07-16

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-04-17

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-01-17

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-10-08

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-07-11

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-04-12

2012-05-23

2012-05-25

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-02-10

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-10-11

2011-11-22

2011-11-25

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-07-13

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-04-13

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-01-20

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-10-19

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-07-14

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-04-14

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-01-21

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-10-31

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-07-14

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-04-23

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-01-15

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-10-17

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-07-17

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-04-16

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2007-01-24

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2006-10-18

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-07-07

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-04-21

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-01-25

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-10-19

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-07-12

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-04-15

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-01-19

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-10-25

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-07-20

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-04-27

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-01-22

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2003-11-19

2003-11-21

2003-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-06-26

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-05-02

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-13

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-01-13

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2002-11-20

2002-11-26

2002-11-30

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2002-07-18

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2002-04-22

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2002-01-23

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2001-11-15

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2001-07-19

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2001-04-19

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2001-01-11

2001-02-22

2001-02-26

2001-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2000-10-20

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2000-07-19

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2000-04-14

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2000-01-21

2000-02-24

2000-02-28

2000-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1999-10-28

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-07-30

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-04-21

1999-05-26

1999-05-31

1999-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-01-14

1999-02-18

1999-02-22

1999-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-10-14

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-07-15

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

1998-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-04-14

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-01-15

1998-02-11

1998-02-16

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-10-07

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-07-16

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-04-15

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-01-15

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1996-10-09

1996-11-25

1996-11-27

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-07-29

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-04-17

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-01-18

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1995-10-10

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-07-07

1995-08-29

1995-08-31

1995-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-04-18

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

CCL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Carnival Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CCL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: General Entertainment

Carnival Corp- (CCL) - the company operates as a cruise and vacation company. As of January 29, 2008, it operated 85 cruise ships with 158,352 passenger capacity in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

