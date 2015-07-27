Best Dividend Stocks
Churchill Downs

Stock

CHDN

Price as of:

$134.43 +0.98 +0.73%

Industry

Gaming Activities

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

CHDN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.44%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.58

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

15.80%

EPS $3.68

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CHDN DARS™ Rating

CHDN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$134.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

59,539

Open Price

$133.89

Day's Range

$132.92 - $135.09

Previous Close

$133.45

52 week low / high

$74.58 - $137.42

Percent off 52 week high

-2.18%

CHDN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CHDN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CHDN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CHDN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$0.581

2018-12-06

$0.5433333333333333

2017-11-30

$0.5066666666666667

2016-11-30

$0.44

2015-12-02

$0.38333333333333336

2014-12-03

$0.3333333333333333

2013-12-04

$0.29

2012-11-26

$0.24

2011-12-28

$0.2

2010-12-29

$0.16666666666666666

2009-12-29

$0.16666666666666666

2008-12-29

$0.16666666666666666

2007-12-26

$0.16666666666666666

2006-12-27

$0.16666666666666666

2005-12-28

$0.16666666666666666

2004-12-29

$0.16666666666666666

2003-12-29

$0.16666666666666666

2002-12-27

$0.16666666666666666

2001-12-27

$0.16666666666666666

2000-12-27

$0.16666666666666666

1999-12-29

$0.16666666666666666

1998-12-29

$0.16666666666666666

1997-12-29

$0.08333333333333333

1996-12-27

$0.08333333333333333

1995-12-27

$0.08333333333333333

CHDN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CHDN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CHDN

Metric

CHDN Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CHDN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.71%

6.93%

7years

CHDN

CHDN

CHDN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CHDN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CHDN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5810

2019-10-30

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2020-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.5433

2018-10-31

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2019-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.5067

2017-10-26

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2018-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4400

2016-10-27

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2017-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3833

2015-10-28

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2016-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3333

2014-10-28

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2015-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2900

2013-10-29

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2014-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2400

2012-11-20

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2000

2011-12-05

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2010-12-20

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2009-11-19

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2008-11-14

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2007-11-15

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2006-11-16

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2005-11-10

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2004-11-18

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2003-11-13

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2002-11-14

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2001-11-15

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

2000-11-16

2000-12-27

2000-12-31

2001-01-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

1999-11-18

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1667

1998-11-20

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0833

1997-11-20

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0833

1996-12-19

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0833

1995-12-14

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Annual

CHDN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Churchill Downs on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CHDN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Gaming Activities

Churchill Downs- (CHDN)-owns and operates pari-mutuel wagering properties and businesses in the United States. It offers gaming products through its slot and video poker operations in Louisiana. The company manages operations through Churchill Downs Racetrack, a thoroughbred racing operation in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington Park, a thoroughbred racing in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting facilities in Illinois; Calder Race Course, a thoroughbred racing in Miami Gardens, Florida; Fair Grounds, a thoroughbred racing in New Orleans with 9 OTBs and a slot facility in Louisiana; and Video Services, Inc., the owner and operator of approximately 600 video poker machines in Louisiana. It also owns interest in Churchill Downs Simulcast Productions, LLC, which provides television production and integration of computer graphic software to the racing industry. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

