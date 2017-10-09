Best Dividend Stocks
Watsco Inc.

Stock

WSO

Price as of:

$138.42 -7.29 -5.0%

Industry

Electronics Wholesale

Watsco Inc. (WSO)

WSO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.94%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$6.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

95.23%

EPS $6.72

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WSO DARS™ Rating

WSO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$138.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

384,500

Open Price

$142.92

Day's Range

$135.27 - $147.15

Previous Close

$145.71

52 week low / high

$135.27 - $186.87

Percent off 52 week high

-25.93%

WSO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WSO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WSO

Compare WSO to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

Trade WSO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WSO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WSO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-15

$1.6

2019-10-11

$1.6

2019-07-15

$1.6

2019-04-12

$1.6

2019-01-15

$1.6

2018-10-12

$1.45

2018-07-16

$1.45

2018-04-13

$1.45

2018-01-12

$1.25

2017-10-13

$1.25

2017-07-13

$1.25

2017-04-11

$1.05

2017-01-12

$1.05

2016-10-13

$1.05

2016-07-13

$0.85

2016-04-13

$0.85

2016-01-13

$0.85

2015-10-13

$0.7

2015-07-13

$0.7

2015-04-13

$0.7

2015-01-16

$0.7

2014-10-10

$0.6

2014-07-11

$0.6

2014-04-11

$0.4

2014-01-13

$0.4

2013-10-10

$0.4

2013-07-11

$0.25

2013-04-11

$0.25

2013-01-23

$0.25

2012-10-11

$0.62

2012-07-12

$0.62

2012-04-12

$0.62

2012-01-11

$0.62

2011-10-12

$0.57

2011-07-13

$0.57

2011-04-13

$0.57

2011-01-12

$0.52

2010-10-13

$0.52

2010-07-13

$0.52

2010-04-13

$0.52

2010-01-13

$0.48

2009-10-13

$0.48

2009-07-13

$0.48

2009-04-13

$0.48

2009-01-13

$0.45

2008-10-10

$0.45

2008-07-11

$0.45

2008-04-11

$0.45

2008-01-11

$0.4

2007-10-11

$0.4

2007-07-11

$0.33

2007-04-11

$0.33

2007-01-10

$0.25

2006-10-11

$0.25

2006-07-12

$0.25

2006-04-11

$0.25

2006-01-11

$0.2

2005-10-12

$0.2

2005-07-13

$0.14

2005-04-13

$0.14

2005-01-12

$0.14

2004-10-13

$0.1

2004-07-13

$0.1

2004-04-13

$0.1

2004-01-13

$0.08

2003-10-10

$0.08

2003-07-11

$0.04

2003-04-11

$0.04

2003-01-13

$0.04

2002-10-10

$0.03

2002-07-11

$0.03

2002-04-11

$0.03

2002-01-10

$0.025

2001-10-11

$0.025

2001-07-11

$0.025

2001-04-11

$0.025

2001-01-10

$0.025

2000-10-12

$0.025

2000-07-12

$0.025

2000-04-12

$0.025

2000-01-12

$0.025

1999-10-13

$0.025

1999-07-13

$0.025

1999-04-13

$0.025

1999-01-13

$0.025

1998-10-13

$0.025

1998-07-13

$0.023333333333333334

1998-04-13

$0.023333333333333334

1998-01-13

$0.023333333333333334

1997-10-10

$0.023333333333333334

1997-07-11

$0.023333333333333334

1997-04-11

$0.023333333333333334

1997-01-13

$0.023333333333333334

1996-10-10

$0.023333333333333334

1996-07-11

$0.023333333333333334

1996-04-11

$0.022222222222222223

1996-01-17

$0.022222222222222223

1995-10-12

$0.022222222222222223

1995-07-12

$0.022222222222222223

1995-04-10

$0.01925925925925926

WSO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WSO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WSO

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

WSO Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

WSO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.64%

0.00%

6years

WSO

News
WSO

Research
WSO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WSO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

WSO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.6000

2020-01-02

2020-01-15

2020-01-16

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2019-07-01

2019-07-15

2019-07-16

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4500

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4500

2018-07-02

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4500

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2500

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2500

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2500

2017-07-03

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-14

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2017-01-03

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2016-10-03

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-01-06

2015-01-16

2015-01-21

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-10-02

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-01-11

2013-01-23

2013-01-25

2013-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2009-04-02

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-01-05

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2007-02-28

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-01-05

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-02-19

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-01-05

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-07-02

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-04-02

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-01-07

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-10-02

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-03-07

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-01-02

2002-01-10

2002-01-14

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-07-03

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-04-04

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2001-01-04

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-10-06

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-07-03

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2000-01-07

2000-01-12

2000-01-15

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1999-10-01

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1999-07-01

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1999-04-05

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1999-01-06

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1998-10-08

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1998-07-02

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1998-04-03

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1998-01-05

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1997-10-03

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1997-07-03

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1997-04-02

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1997-01-06

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1996-10-03

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1996-07-02

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1996-04-08

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1996-01-09

1996-01-17

1996-01-19

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1995-10-03

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0193

1995-04-03

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

WSO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Watsco Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WSO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Electronics Wholesale

Watsco- (WSO)-distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment, as well as related parts and supplies in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it operated from 434 locations in 34 states serving approximately 40,000 contractors and dealers who service the replacement and new construction markets. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

