Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Stock

WBA

Price as of:

$44.62 +1.01 +2.32%

Industry

Drug Stores

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

WBA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.77%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.83

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

31.33%

EPS $5.84

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

44 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

WBA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.62

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,950

Open Price

$44.62

Day's Range

$44.62 - $44.62

Previous Close

$43.61

52 week low / high

$40.52 - $64.5

Percent off 52 week high

-30.82%

WBA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WBA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WBA

Compare WBA to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade WBA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

WBA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WBA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-18

$0.4575

2019-11-15

$0.4575

2019-08-19

$0.4575

2019-05-17

$0.44

2019-02-14

$0.44

2018-11-08

$0.44

2018-08-17

$0.44

2018-05-17

$0.4

2018-02-14

$0.4

2017-11-10

$0.4

2017-08-16

$0.4

2017-05-16

$0.375

2017-02-13

$0.375

2016-11-15

$0.375

2016-08-17

$0.375

2016-05-16

$0.36

2016-02-16

$0.36

2015-11-12

$0.36

2015-08-17

$0.36

2015-05-19

$0.3375

2015-02-13

$0.3375

WBA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WBA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WBA

Metric

WBA Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

WBA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.69%

1.95%

44years

WBA

WBA

WBA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WBA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

WBA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4575

2020-01-30

2020-02-18

2020-02-19

2020-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2019-10-23

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2019-07-10

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-04-18

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-01-25

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-10-24

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-06-28

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-04-11

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-01-18

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-10-24

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-07-12

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-04-20

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-01-26

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-10-12

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-07-13

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-04-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-01-28

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-10-14

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-07-08

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2015-04-08

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2015-01-15

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-03-12

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

WBA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WBA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Drug Stores

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), formerly known as Walgreen Company, is the largest drugstore chain in the United States. As of January 31, 2012, the company operates 8,300 stores in all 50 states, and has over 176,000 employees. The company offers consumer goods and services, a pharmacy, and health and wellness services. It offers its products and services through drugstores, through the mail, by telephone and online. WBA was founded in 1901, and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL. Walgreen is largely affected by the use of prescription benefit plans, as a decrease in benefit plans results in a decrease in revenue for Walgreen. As well, Walgreen is affected by the introduction of brand name or generic drugs. New brand name drugs generally result in higher revenues and new generic drugs generally result in an increase in gross profit margins. Walgreen has been paying dividends since 1972, and has increased them annually since 1976. Walgreen is a dividend aristocrat, which means it has been increasing dividends for more than 25 years consecutively. Walgreen pays its dividends quarterly.

