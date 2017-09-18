Best Dividend Stocks
Total Systems Services

Stock

TSS

Price as of:

$133.27 -1.29 -0.96%

Industry

Business Services

Total Systems Services(TSS) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Total Systems Services by scrolling below.
Total Systems Services (TSS)

TSS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

10.66%

EPS $4.88

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TSS DARS™ Rating

TSS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$133.27

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,594,600

Open Price

$136.25

Day's Range

$131.23 - $138.94

Previous Close

$134.56

52 week low / high

$75.58 - $142.3

Percent off 52 week high

-6.35%

TSS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TSS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TSS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TSS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-12

$0.13

2019-06-19

$0.13

2019-03-20

$0.13

2018-12-17

$0.13

2018-09-19

$0.13

2018-06-20

$0.13

2018-03-21

$0.13

2017-12-20

$0.13

2017-09-20

$0.13

2017-06-20

$0.1

2017-03-21

$0.1

2016-12-13

$0.1

2016-09-20

$0.1

2016-06-21

$0.1

2016-03-22

$0.1

2015-12-15

$0.1

2015-09-15

$0.1

2015-06-16

$0.1

2015-03-17

$0.1

2014-12-15

$0.1

2014-09-16

$0.1

2014-06-17

$0.1

2014-03-18

$0.1

2013-12-17

$0.1

2013-09-17

$0.1

2013-06-18

$0.1

2013-03-19

$0.1

2012-12-13

$0.1

2012-09-18

$0.1

2012-06-19

$0.1

2012-03-20

$0.1

2011-12-13

$0.1

2011-09-14

$0.07

2011-06-14

$0.07

2011-03-15

$0.07

2010-12-14

$0.07

2010-09-14

$0.07

2010-06-15

$0.07

2010-03-16

$0.07

2009-12-21

$0.07

2009-09-15

$0.07

2009-06-16

$0.07

2009-03-17

$0.07

2008-12-16

$0.07

2008-09-16

$0.07

2008-06-17

$0.07

2008-03-18

$0.07

2007-12-19

$0.07

2007-09-18

$0.07

2007-06-19

$0.07

2007-03-20

$0.07

2006-12-19

$0.07

2006-09-19

$0.07

2006-06-20

$0.07

2006-03-21

$0.06

2005-12-20

$0.06

2005-09-20

$0.06

2005-06-21

$0.06

2005-03-22

$0.04

2004-12-15

$0.04

2004-09-15

$0.04

2004-06-16

$0.04

2004-03-17

$0.02

2003-12-17

$0.02

2003-09-17

$0.02

2003-06-18

$0.02

2003-03-18

$0.0175

2002-12-18

$0.0175

2002-09-17

$0.0175

2002-06-18

$0.0175

2002-03-19

$0.015

2001-12-18

$0.015

2001-09-18

$0.015

2001-06-19

$0.015

2001-03-19

$0.015

2000-12-19

$0.0125

2000-09-19

$0.0125

2000-06-20

$0.0125

2000-03-21

$0.01

1999-12-21

$0.01

1999-09-21

$0.01

1999-06-22

$0.01

1999-03-23

$0.01

1998-12-18

$0.01

1998-09-22

$0.01

1998-06-16

$0.01

1998-03-18

$0.0075

1997-12-17

$0.0075

1997-09-19

$0.0075

1997-06-18

$0.0075

1997-03-19

$0.0075

1996-12-18

$0.0075

1996-09-17

$0.0075

1996-06-18

$0.0075

1996-03-19

$0.0075

1995-12-19

$0.0075

1995-09-19

$0.0075

1995-06-20

$0.0075

TSS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TSS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TSS

Metric

TSS Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

TSS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.14%

0.00%

2years

TSS

TSS

TSS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TSS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

TSS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1300

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-06-04

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-03-06

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-12-04

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-09-04

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-06-05

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-03-07

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-12-11

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-07-25

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-06-07

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-03-08

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-12-02

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-09-06

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-06-07

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-03-08

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-12-02

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-06-01

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-03-03

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-06-02

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-02-26

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-12-02

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-08-28

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-06-03

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-02-25

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-12-03

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-09-04

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-29

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-28

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-10-25

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-09-06

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-05-31

2011-06-14

2011-06-16

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-11-16

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-08-26

2010-09-14

2010-09-16

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-02-25

2010-03-16

2010-03-18

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-12-08

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-09-03

2009-09-15

2009-09-17

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-06-02

2009-06-16

2009-06-18

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-02-25

2009-03-17

2009-03-19

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-12-03

2008-12-16

2008-12-18

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-09-05

2008-09-16

2008-09-18

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-06-09

2008-06-17

2008-06-19

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-03-10

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-11-30

2007-12-19

2007-12-17

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-09-06

2007-09-18

2007-09-20

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-05-24

2007-06-19

2007-06-21

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-03-12

2007-03-20

2007-03-22

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-11-21

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-08-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-21

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-05-25

2006-06-20

2006-06-22

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-02-21

2006-03-21

2006-03-23

2006-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-11-15

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2006-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-08-16

2005-09-20

2005-09-22

2005-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-04-21

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-02-22

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-11-17

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-08-19

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-04-15

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-02-26

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-11-19

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-08-20

2003-09-17

2003-09-19

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-04-17

2003-06-18

2003-06-20

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2003-03-04

2003-03-18

2003-03-20

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2002-11-20

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2002-08-20

2002-09-17

2002-09-19

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2002-04-18

2002-06-18

2002-06-20

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2002-03-05

2002-03-19

2002-03-21

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-12-10

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-08-29

2001-09-18

2001-09-20

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-05-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-21

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-02-26

2001-03-19

2001-03-22

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-12-11

2000-12-19

2000-12-21

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-09-13

2000-09-19

2000-09-21

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-04-13

2000-06-20

2000-06-22

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2000-02-14

2000-03-21

2000-03-23

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-12-13

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-08-09

1999-09-21

1999-09-23

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-06-14

1999-06-22

1999-06-24

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-02-08

1999-03-23

1999-03-25

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-12-14

1998-12-18

1998-12-22

1999-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-08-10

1998-09-22

1998-09-24

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-04-16

1998-06-16

1998-06-18

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-02-09

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-12-08

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-08-11

1997-09-19

1997-09-23

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-06-09

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-02-10

1997-03-19

1997-03-21

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-12-09

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-08-12

1996-09-17

1996-09-19

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-06-11

1996-06-18

1996-06-20

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-02-15

1996-03-19

1996-03-21

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1995-12-11

1995-12-19

1995-12-21

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1995-08-07

1995-09-19

1995-09-21

1995-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1995-06-13

1995-06-20

1995-06-22

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

TSS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Total Systems Services on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TSS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

Total System Services- (TSS)- provides electronic payment processing and related services to financial and nonfinancial institutions. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Columbus, Georgia. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) operates independently of Synovus Financial Corp. as of December 31, 2007.

