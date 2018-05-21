Best Dividend Stocks
S&P Global Inc.

SPGI

Price as of:

$272.63 +1.26 +0.46%

Industry

Business Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Business Services /

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.84%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

24.30%

EPS $9.38

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPGI DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$272.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

188,796

Open Price

$271.84

Day's Range

$271.05 - $273.0

Previous Close

$271.37

52 week low / high

$156.68 - $275.75

Percent off 52 week high

-1.13%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPGI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SPGI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPGI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$0.57

2019-08-26

$0.57

2019-05-28

$0.57

2019-02-25

$0.57

2018-11-27

$0.5

2018-08-27

$0.5

2018-05-25

$0.5

2018-02-23

$0.5

2017-11-27

$0.41

2017-08-24

$0.41

2017-05-24

$0.41

2017-02-22

$0.41

2016-11-23

$0.36

2016-08-24

$0.36

2016-05-24

$0.36

2016-02-23

$0.36

2015-11-23

$0.33

2015-08-24

$0.33

2015-05-22

$0.33

2015-02-23

$0.33

2014-11-21

$0.3

2014-08-22

$0.3

2014-05-23

$0.3

2014-02-24

$0.3

2013-11-22

$0.28

2013-08-23

$0.28

2013-05-24

$0.28

2013-02-22

$0.28

2012-11-26

$0.255

2012-08-24

$0.255

2012-05-24

$0.255

2012-02-23

$0.255

2011-11-23

$0.25

2011-08-24

$0.25

2011-05-24

$0.25

2011-02-22

$0.25

2010-11-23

$0.235

2010-08-24

$0.235

2010-05-24

$0.235

2010-02-22

$0.235

2009-11-23

$0.225

2009-08-24

$0.225

2009-05-22

$0.225

2009-02-23

$0.225

2008-11-21

$0.22

2008-08-22

$0.22

2008-05-23

$0.22

2008-02-25

$0.22

2007-11-26

$0.205

2007-08-24

$0.205

2007-05-24

$0.205

2007-02-22

$0.205

2006-11-24

$0.1815

2006-08-24

$0.1815

2006-05-24

$0.1815

2006-02-22

$0.1815

2005-11-23

$0.165

2005-08-24

$0.165

2005-05-24

$0.165

2005-02-22

$0.165

2004-11-23

$0.15

2004-08-24

$0.15

2004-05-24

$0.15

2004-02-23

$0.15

2003-11-21

$0.135

2003-08-22

$0.135

2003-05-23

$0.135

2003-02-24

$0.135

2002-11-22

$0.1275

2002-08-23

$0.1275

2002-05-24

$0.1275

2002-02-22

$0.1275

2001-11-26

$0.1225

2001-08-24

$0.1225

2001-05-24

$0.1225

2001-02-22

$0.1225

2000-11-24

$0.1175

2000-08-24

$0.1175

2000-05-24

$0.1175

2000-02-23

$0.1175

1999-11-23

$0.1075

1999-08-24

$0.1075

1999-05-24

$0.1075

1999-02-22

$0.215

1998-11-23

$0.0975

1998-08-24

$0.0975

1998-05-22

$0.0975

1998-02-23

$0.0975

1997-11-21

$0.09

1997-08-22

$0.09

1997-05-23

$0.09

1997-02-24

$0.09

1996-11-22

$0.0825

1996-08-23

$0.0825

1996-05-24

$0.0825

1996-02-23

$0.0825

1995-11-24

$0.075

1995-08-24

$0.075

1995-05-22

$0.075

1995-02-17

$0.075

1994-11-21

$0.0725

1994-08-22

$0.0725

1994-05-20

$0.0725

1994-02-17

$0.0725

1993-11-19

$0.07125

1993-08-20

$0.07125

1993-05-20

$0.07125

1993-02-18

$0.07125

SPGI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPGI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SPGI Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.55%

14.00%

2years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5700

2019-11-05

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2019-06-25

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2019-05-09

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2019-01-30

2019-02-25

2019-02-26

2019-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-10-29

2018-11-27

2018-11-28

2018-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-06-26

2018-08-27

2018-08-28

2018-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-05-01

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-02-06

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2017-11-02

2017-11-27

2017-11-28

2017-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2017-06-27

2017-08-24

2017-08-28

2017-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2017-04-26

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2017-01-25

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-10-27

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

2016-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-07-26

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-04-27

2016-05-24

2016-05-26

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-01-27

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-10-22

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-08-06

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-04-29

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-02-12

2015-02-23

2015-02-25

2015-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-10-23

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-07-31

2014-08-22

2014-08-26

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-04-30

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-01-29

2014-02-24

2014-02-26

2014-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-10-24

2013-11-22

2013-11-26

2013-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-07-26

2013-08-23

2013-08-27

2013-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-05-01

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-01-30

2013-02-22

2013-02-26

2013-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2012-10-29

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2012-08-02

2012-08-24

2012-08-28

2012-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2012-04-25

2012-05-24

2012-05-29

2012-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2012-01-18

2012-02-23

2012-02-27

2012-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-10-31

2011-11-23

2011-11-28

2011-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-07-29

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-04-27

2011-05-24

2011-05-26

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-01-19

2011-02-22

2011-02-24

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-10-29

2010-11-23

2010-11-26

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-07-26

2010-08-24

2010-08-26

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-04-28

2010-05-24

2010-05-26

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-01-20

2010-02-22

2010-02-24

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2009-10-28

2009-11-23

2009-11-25

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2009-07-29

2009-08-24

2009-08-26

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2009-04-29

2009-05-22

2009-05-27

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2009-01-28

2009-02-23

2009-02-25

2009-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-10-22

2008-11-21

2008-11-25

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-07-30

2008-08-22

2008-08-26

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-04-30

2008-05-23

2008-05-28

2008-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-01-30

2008-02-25

2008-02-27

2008-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2007-10-24

2007-11-26

2007-11-28

2007-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2007-07-25

2007-08-24

2007-08-28

2007-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2007-04-25

2007-05-24

2007-05-29

2007-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2007-01-31

2007-02-22

2007-02-26

2007-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1815

2006-10-25

2006-11-24

2006-11-28

2006-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1815

2006-07-26

2006-08-24

2006-08-28

2006-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1815

2006-04-26

2006-05-24

2006-05-26

2006-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1815

2006-01-24

2006-02-22

2006-02-24

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-10-26

2005-11-23

2005-11-28

2005-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-07-27

2005-08-24

2005-08-26

2005-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-04-27

2005-05-24

2005-05-26

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2005-01-26

2005-02-22

2005-02-24

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-10-28

2004-11-23

2004-11-26

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-07-28

2004-08-24

2004-08-26

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-04-28

2004-05-24

2004-05-26

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-01-28

2004-02-23

2004-02-25

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-10-29

2003-11-21

2003-11-25

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-07-30

2003-08-22

2003-08-26

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-04-30

2003-05-23

2003-05-28

2003-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-01-29

2003-02-24

2003-02-26

2003-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2002-10-30

2002-11-22

2002-11-26

2002-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2002-07-31

2002-08-23

2002-08-27

2002-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2002-04-24

2002-05-24

2002-05-29

2002-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2002-01-30

2002-02-22

2002-02-26

2002-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2001-10-31

2001-11-26

2001-11-28

2001-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2001-07-25

2001-08-24

2001-08-28

2001-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2001-04-25

2001-05-24

2001-05-29

2001-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2001-01-31

2001-02-22

2001-02-26

2001-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2000-10-25

2000-11-24

2000-11-28

2000-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2000-07-26

2000-08-24

2000-08-28

2000-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2000-04-26

2000-05-24

2000-05-26

2000-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2000-01-26

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1999-10-27

1999-11-23

1999-11-26

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1999-07-28

1999-08-24

1999-08-26

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1999-04-28

1999-05-24

1999-05-26

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1999-01-27

1999-02-22

1999-02-24

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

1998-10-28

1998-11-23

1998-11-25

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

1998-07-29

1998-08-24

1998-08-26

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

1998-04-29

1998-05-22

1998-05-27

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

1998-01-28

1998-02-23

1998-02-25

1998-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-10-29

1997-11-21

1997-11-25

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-07-30

1997-08-22

1997-08-26

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-04-30

1997-05-23

1997-05-28

1997-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-01-29

1997-02-24

1997-02-26

1997-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-10-30

1996-11-22

1996-11-26

1996-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-07-31

1996-08-23

1996-08-27

1996-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-04-24

1996-05-24

1996-05-29

1996-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-01-31

1996-02-23

1996-02-27

1996-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-10-25

1995-11-24

1995-11-28

1995-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-07-26

1995-08-24

1995-08-28

1995-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-04-26

1995-05-22

1995-05-26

1995-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-01-25

1995-02-17

1995-02-24

1995-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1994-10-19

1994-11-21

1994-11-28

1994-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1994-07-27

1994-08-22

1994-08-26

1994-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1994-04-27

1994-05-20

1994-05-26

1994-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1994-01-26

1994-02-17

1994-02-24

1994-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

1993-10-27

1993-11-19

1993-11-26

1993-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

1993-07-28

1993-08-20

1993-08-26

1993-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

1993-04-28

1993-05-20

1993-05-26

1993-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

1993-01-27

1993-02-18

1993-02-24

1993-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

