This table allows you to know how fast SPGI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-25 $0.57 2019-08-26 $0.57 2019-05-28 $0.57 2019-02-25 $0.57 2018-11-27 $0.5 2018-08-27 $0.5 2018-05-25 $0.5 2018-02-23 $0.5 2017-11-27 $0.41 2017-08-24 $0.41 2017-05-24 $0.41 2017-02-22 $0.41 2016-11-23 $0.36 2016-08-24 $0.36 2016-05-24 $0.36 2016-02-23 $0.36 2015-11-23 $0.33 2015-08-24 $0.33 2015-05-22 $0.33 2015-02-23 $0.33 2014-11-21 $0.3 2014-08-22 $0.3 2014-05-23 $0.3 2014-02-24 $0.3 2013-11-22 $0.28 2013-08-23 $0.28 2013-05-24 $0.28 2013-02-22 $0.28 2012-11-26 $0.255 2012-08-24 $0.255 2012-05-24 $0.255 2012-02-23 $0.255 2011-11-23 $0.25 2011-08-24 $0.25 2011-05-24 $0.25 2011-02-22 $0.25 2010-11-23 $0.235 2010-08-24 $0.235 2010-05-24 $0.235 2010-02-22 $0.235 2009-11-23 $0.225 2009-08-24 $0.225 2009-05-22 $0.225 2009-02-23 $0.225 2008-11-21 $0.22 2008-08-22 $0.22 2008-05-23 $0.22 2008-02-25 $0.22 2007-11-26 $0.205 2007-08-24 $0.205 2007-05-24 $0.205 2007-02-22 $0.205 2006-11-24 $0.1815 2006-08-24 $0.1815 2006-05-24 $0.1815 2006-02-22 $0.1815 2005-11-23 $0.165 2005-08-24 $0.165 2005-05-24 $0.165 2005-02-22 $0.165 2004-11-23 $0.15 2004-08-24 $0.15 2004-05-24 $0.15 2004-02-23 $0.15 2003-11-21 $0.135 2003-08-22 $0.135 2003-05-23 $0.135 2003-02-24 $0.135 2002-11-22 $0.1275 2002-08-23 $0.1275 2002-05-24 $0.1275 2002-02-22 $0.1275 2001-11-26 $0.1225 2001-08-24 $0.1225 2001-05-24 $0.1225 2001-02-22 $0.1225 2000-11-24 $0.1175 2000-08-24 $0.1175 2000-05-24 $0.1175 2000-02-23 $0.1175 1999-11-23 $0.1075 1999-08-24 $0.1075 1999-05-24 $0.1075 1999-02-22 $0.215 1998-11-23 $0.0975 1998-08-24 $0.0975 1998-05-22 $0.0975 1998-02-23 $0.0975 1997-11-21 $0.09 1997-08-22 $0.09 1997-05-23 $0.09 1997-02-24 $0.09 1996-11-22 $0.0825 1996-08-23 $0.0825 1996-05-24 $0.0825 1996-02-23 $0.0825 1995-11-24 $0.075 1995-08-24 $0.075 1995-05-22 $0.075 1995-02-17 $0.075 1994-11-21 $0.0725 1994-08-22 $0.0725 1994-05-20 $0.0725 1994-02-17 $0.0725 1993-11-19 $0.07125 1993-08-20 $0.07125 1993-05-20 $0.07125 1993-02-18 $0.07125