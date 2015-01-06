Best Dividend Stocks
Rogers Communications

Stock

RCI

Price as of:

$43.0 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Broadcasting Tv

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Broadcasting Tv /

Rogers Communications (RCI)

RCI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.45%

services Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

51.08%

EPS $2.93

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RCI DARS™ Rating

RCI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

77,996

Open Price

$42.79

Day's Range

$42.65 - $43.27

Previous Close

$43.0

52 week low / high

$32.2 - $54.82

Percent off 52 week high

-21.56%

RCI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RCI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RCI

Compare RCI to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

RCI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RCI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-09

$0.3738

2019-12-10

$0.3793

2019-09-06

$0.3754

2019-06-07

$0.3739

2019-03-11

$0.3725

2018-12-10

$0.3578

2018-09-13

$0.3647

2018-06-08

$0.3717

2018-03-09

$0.3697

2017-12-08

$0.375269

2017-09-14

$0.395

2017-06-08

$0.3562

2017-03-09

$0.3578

2016-12-08

$0.3609

2016-09-07

$0.3687

2016-06-08

$0.3657

2016-03-09

$0.3584

2015-12-09

$0.3553

2015-09-09

$0.3669

2015-06-10

$0.392

2015-03-11

$0.3769

2014-12-09

$0.4006

2014-09-10

$0.4193

2014-06-11

$0.419

2014-03-12

$0.4121

2013-12-11

$0.4079

2013-09-11

$0.4189

2013-06-12

$0.4259

2013-03-13

$0.4232

2012-12-12

$0.4011

2012-09-12

$0.406

2012-06-13

$0.3844

2012-03-15

$0.3985

2011-12-13

$0.3468

2011-09-13

$0.3601

2011-06-13

$0.3648

2011-03-16

$0.3581

2010-11-16

$0.3171

2010-09-07

$0.3053

2010-05-12

$0.3124

2010-03-03

$0.309

2009-11-18

$0.2743

2009-09-04

$0.2634

2009-05-13

$0.2494

2009-03-04

$0.225

2008-11-21

$0.1967

2008-08-29

$0.2341

2008-05-09

$0.2485

2008-03-04

$0.2514

2007-12-10

$0.1242

2007-09-11

$0.1158

2007-06-12

$0.1179

2007-03-13

$0.0341

2006-12-18

$0.0696

2006-06-12

$0.017

2005-12-23

$0.0161

2005-06-13

$0.00995

2004-12-09

$0.0103

2004-06-10

$0.0092

2003-12-10

$0.00955

2003-06-12

$0.00925

1996-12-27

$0.2025

1996-09-26

$0.2025

1996-06-26

$0.2025

1996-03-27

$0.2025

1995-12-27

$0.195

1995-09-27

$0.195

1995-06-28

$0.195

RCI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RCI

Metric

RCI Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

RCI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.24%

-0.39%

3years

RCI

News
RCI

Research
RCI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RCI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

1996

1995

1993

RCI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3738

2020-01-22

2020-03-09

2020-03-10

2020-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3793

2019-10-23

2019-12-10

2019-12-11

2020-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3754

2019-06-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3739

2019-04-18

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2019-01-24

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3578

2018-10-19

2018-12-10

2018-12-11

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3647

2018-08-15

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3717

2018-04-19

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3697

2018-01-25

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3753

2017-10-19

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2017-08-17

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3562

2017-04-18

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-07-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3578

2017-01-26

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3609

2016-10-20

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3687

2016-08-11

2016-09-07

2016-09-11

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3657

2016-04-18

2016-06-08

2016-06-12

2016-07-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3584

2016-01-27

2016-03-09

2016-03-13

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3553

2015-10-22

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3669

2015-08-13

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3920

2015-04-21

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3769

2015-01-29

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4006

2014-10-23

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4193

2014-08-14

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4190

2014-04-22

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4121

2014-02-12

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4079

2013-10-24

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4189

2013-08-15

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4259

2013-04-23

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4232

2013-02-15

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4011

2012-10-24

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4060

2012-08-15

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3844

2012-04-25

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3985

2012-02-22

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3468

2011-10-26

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3601

2011-08-17

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3648

2011-04-27

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3581

2011-02-16

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3171

2010-10-26

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3053

2010-08-18

2010-09-07

2010-09-09

2010-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3124

2010-04-29

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3090

2010-02-17

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2743

2009-10-27

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2010-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2634

2009-08-20

2009-09-04

2009-09-09

2009-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2494

2009-04-29

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2009-02-18

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1967

2008-10-28

2008-11-21

2008-11-25

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2341

2008-08-19

2008-08-29

2008-09-03

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2485

2008-04-29

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2514

2008-02-21

2008-03-04

2008-03-06

2008-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1242

2007-11-01

2007-12-10

2007-12-12

2008-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1158

2007-07-31

2007-09-11

2007-09-13

2007-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1179

2007-05-28

2007-06-12

2007-06-14

2007-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0341

2007-02-20

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0696

2006-10-31

2006-12-18

2006-12-20

2007-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2006-04-25

2006-06-12

2006-06-14

2006-07-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0161

2005-12-14

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2006-01-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2005-04-20

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0103

2004-11-11

2004-12-09

2004-12-13

2005-01-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0092

2004-05-27

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0096

2003-11-26

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0093

2003-05-29

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2025

1996-12-16

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

1996-09-16

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

1996-06-14

1996-06-26

1996-06-30

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

1996-03-05

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1995-12-14

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1995-09-15

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1995-06-15

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

RCI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Rogers Communications on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RCI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Broadcasting Tv

Rogers Communications (RCI) - operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. As of December 31, 2007, it operated 52 radio stations; a spiritually-themed television station; a specialty sports television service that provides regional sports programming; a nationally televised shopping service; and The Biography Channel Canada. This segment also holds a 50% interest in Dome Productions, a mobile production and distribution joint venture. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

