Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

World Fuel Services Corp

Stock

INT

Price as of:

$43.46 +0.02 +0.05%

Industry

Basic Materials Wholesale

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Basic Materials Wholesale /

World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

INT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.92%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

16.44%

EPS $2.43

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get INT DARS™ Rating

INT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

82,022

Open Price

$43.43

Day's Range

$43.05 - $43.89

Previous Close

$43.44

52 week low / high

$19.81 - $44.33

Percent off 52 week high

-1.96%

INT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1000

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 19

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1000

2019-11-22

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-10

Regular

Trade INT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
INT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast INT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.1

2019-09-24

$0.1

2019-06-07

$0.1

2019-03-21

$0.06

2018-12-13

$0.06

2018-09-20

$0.06

2018-06-07

$0.06

2018-03-15

$0.06

2017-12-14

$0.06

2017-10-13

$0.06

2017-06-07

$0.06

2017-03-15

$0.06

2016-12-14

$0.06

2016-09-21

$0.06

2016-06-08

$0.06

2016-03-16

$0.06

2015-12-16

$0.06

2015-09-17

$0.06

2015-06-17

$0.06

2015-03-18

$0.06

2014-12-17

$0.0375

2014-09-17

$0.0375

2014-06-18

$0.0375

2014-03-19

$0.0375

2013-12-11

$0.0375

2013-09-18

$0.0375

2013-06-19

$0.0375

2013-03-20

$0.0375

2012-12-12

$0.0375

2012-09-12

$0.0375

2012-06-20

$0.0375

2012-03-21

$0.0375

2011-12-14

$0.0375

2011-09-14

$0.0375

2011-06-22

$0.0375

2011-03-16

$0.0375

2010-12-15

$0.0375

2010-09-15

$0.0375

2010-06-16

$0.0375

2010-03-17

$0.0375

2009-12-16

$0.0375

2009-09-16

$0.0375

2009-06-17

$0.0375

2009-03-18

$0.0375

2008-12-17

$0.01875

2008-09-17

$0.01875

2008-06-16

$0.01875

2008-03-18

$0.01875

2007-12-19

$0.01875

2007-09-19

$0.01875

2007-06-20

$0.01875

2007-03-21

$0.01875

2006-12-20

$0.01875

2006-09-20

$0.01875

2006-06-21

$0.01875

2006-03-22

$0.01875

2005-12-14

$0.01875

2005-09-14

$0.01875

2005-06-15

$0.01875

2005-03-16

$0.01875

2004-12-15

$0.01875

2004-09-15

$0.01875

2004-06-16

$0.01875

2004-03-17

$0.01875

2003-12-17

$0.01875

2003-09-17

$0.01875

2003-06-18

$0.01875

2003-03-12

$0.01875

2002-12-11

$0.01875

2002-09-11

$0.01875

2002-06-12

$0.01875

2002-03-13

$0.01875

2001-12-12

$0.01875

2001-09-17

$0.01875

2001-06-13

$0.01875

2001-03-14

$0.0125

2000-12-13

$0.0125

2000-09-13

$0.0125

2000-06-14

$0.0125

2000-03-15

$0.0125

1999-12-15

$0.0125

1999-09-15

$0.0125

1999-06-16

$0.0125

1999-03-17

$0.0125

1998-12-16

$0.0125

1998-09-16

$0.0125

1998-06-17

$0.0125

1998-03-17

$0.0125

1997-12-17

$0.0125

1997-09-17

$0.0125

1997-06-17

$0.0125

1997-03-18

$0.0125

1996-12-18

$0.0125

1996-09-18

$0.0125

1996-06-18

$0.0125

1996-03-20

$0.008333333333333333

1995-12-20

$0.008333333333333333

1995-09-20

$0.008333333333333333

1995-06-15

$0.008333333333333333

1994-06-16

$0.008333333333333333 ()

INT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for INT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

INT Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

INT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.56%

66.67%

4years

INT

News
INT

Research
INT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

INT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

INT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2019-11-22

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-09-10

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-05-29

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-03-08

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-11-30

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-09-06

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-05-24

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-10-04

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-05-25

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-03-03

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-11-30

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2017-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-09-12

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-05-26

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-03-03

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-11-24

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2016-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-09-09

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-06-01

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-03-03

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-11-21

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-09-03

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-05-29

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-03-07

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-11-26

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-08-23

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-05-31

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-03-08

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-11-20

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-08-24

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-06-12

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-03-06

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-11-22

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2012-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-09-06

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-06-10

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-03-04

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-12-02

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2011-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-09-02

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-06-03

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-03-04

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-12-03

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2010-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-09-03

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-06-04

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-02-26

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2008-12-05

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2009-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2008-09-05

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2008-06-06

2008-06-16

2008-06-18

2008-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2008-03-07

2008-03-18

2008-03-21

2008-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2007-12-07

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2007-09-07

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2007-06-08

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2007-03-09

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2006-12-08

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2006-09-08

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2006-06-09

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2006-03-10

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2005-12-02

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2006-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2005-09-02

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2005-06-03

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2005-03-07

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2005-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2004-09-01

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2004-06-01

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2004-03-01

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2003-11-26

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2003-09-02

2003-09-17

2003-09-19

2003-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2003-06-02

2003-06-18

2003-06-20

2003-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2003-02-28

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2002-11-29

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2002-08-30

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2002-05-31

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2001-11-30

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2001-08-31

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2001-05-31

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-03-01

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-09-01

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-06-01

2000-06-14

2000-06-16

2000-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-03-02

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-12-02

1999-12-15

1999-12-17

2000-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-09-02

1999-09-15

1999-09-17

1999-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-06-08

1999-06-16

1999-06-18

1999-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-03-04

1999-03-17

1999-03-19

1999-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-12-03

1998-12-16

1998-12-18

1999-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-09-03

1998-09-16

1998-09-18

1998-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-04-04

1998-06-17

1998-06-19

1998-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-03-04

1998-03-17

1998-03-19

1998-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-12-09

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-09-04

1997-09-17

1997-09-19

1997-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-06-05

1997-06-17

1997-06-19

1997-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-03-05

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-12-05

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-09-05

1996-09-18

1996-09-20

1996-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-06-05

1996-06-18

1996-06-20

1996-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

1996-03-08

1996-03-20

1996-03-22

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

1995-12-07

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1996-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

1995-09-06

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

1995-06-06

1995-06-15

1995-06-19

1995-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083 ()

1994-05-09

1994-06-16

1994-06-22

1994-07-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

INT

Investor Resources

Learn more about World Fuel Services Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

INT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Basic Materials Wholesale

World Fuel Services- (INT)-engages in the marketing and sale of marine, aviation, and land fuel products and related services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Miami, Florida.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X