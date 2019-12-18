This table allows you to know how fast INT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-19 $0.1 2019-09-24 $0.1 2019-06-07 $0.1 2019-03-21 $0.06 2018-12-13 $0.06 2018-09-20 $0.06 2018-06-07 $0.06 2018-03-15 $0.06 2017-12-14 $0.06 2017-10-13 $0.06 2017-06-07 $0.06 2017-03-15 $0.06 2016-12-14 $0.06 2016-09-21 $0.06 2016-06-08 $0.06 2016-03-16 $0.06 2015-12-16 $0.06 2015-09-17 $0.06 2015-06-17 $0.06 2015-03-18 $0.06 2014-12-17 $0.0375 2014-09-17 $0.0375 2014-06-18 $0.0375 2014-03-19 $0.0375 2013-12-11 $0.0375 2013-09-18 $0.0375 2013-06-19 $0.0375 2013-03-20 $0.0375 2012-12-12 $0.0375 2012-09-12 $0.0375 2012-06-20 $0.0375 2012-03-21 $0.0375 2011-12-14 $0.0375 2011-09-14 $0.0375 2011-06-22 $0.0375 2011-03-16 $0.0375 2010-12-15 $0.0375 2010-09-15 $0.0375 2010-06-16 $0.0375 2010-03-17 $0.0375 2009-12-16 $0.0375 2009-09-16 $0.0375 2009-06-17 $0.0375 2009-03-18 $0.0375 2008-12-17 $0.01875 2008-09-17 $0.01875 2008-06-16 $0.01875 2008-03-18 $0.01875 2007-12-19 $0.01875 2007-09-19 $0.01875 2007-06-20 $0.01875 2007-03-21 $0.01875 2006-12-20 $0.01875 2006-09-20 $0.01875 2006-06-21 $0.01875 2006-03-22 $0.01875 2005-12-14 $0.01875 2005-09-14 $0.01875 2005-06-15 $0.01875 2005-03-16 $0.01875 2004-12-15 $0.01875 2004-09-15 $0.01875 2004-06-16 $0.01875 2004-03-17 $0.01875 2003-12-17 $0.01875 2003-09-17 $0.01875 2003-06-18 $0.01875 2003-03-12 $0.01875 2002-12-11 $0.01875 2002-09-11 $0.01875 2002-06-12 $0.01875 2002-03-13 $0.01875 2001-12-12 $0.01875 2001-09-17 $0.01875 2001-06-13 $0.01875 2001-03-14 $0.0125 2000-12-13 $0.0125 2000-09-13 $0.0125 2000-06-14 $0.0125 2000-03-15 $0.0125 1999-12-15 $0.0125 1999-09-15 $0.0125 1999-06-16 $0.0125 1999-03-17 $0.0125 1998-12-16 $0.0125 1998-09-16 $0.0125 1998-06-17 $0.0125 1998-03-17 $0.0125 1997-12-17 $0.0125 1997-09-17 $0.0125 1997-06-17 $0.0125 1997-03-18 $0.0125 1996-12-18 $0.0125 1996-09-18 $0.0125 1996-06-18 $0.0125 1996-03-20 $0.008333333333333333 1995-12-20 $0.008333333333333333 1995-09-20 $0.008333333333333333 1995-06-15 $0.008333333333333333 1994-06-16 $0.008333333333333333 ()