Guess, Inc.

Stock

GES

Price as of:

$21.48 +0.12 +0.56%

Industry

Apparel Stores

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Apparel Stores /

Guess, Inc. (GES)

GES

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.11%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.45

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

45.92%

EPS $0.98

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GES DARS™ Rating

GES

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

539,675

Open Price

$21.44

Day's Range

$21.25 - $21.9

Previous Close

$21.36

52 week low / high

$13.34 - $23.28

Percent off 52 week high

-7.73%

GES

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GES has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GES's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

GES

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GES’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-10

$0.1125

2019-09-10

$0.1125

2019-06-18

$0.1125

2019-04-02

$0.225

2018-12-11

$0.225

2018-09-11

$0.225

2018-06-12

$0.225

2018-04-03

$0.225

2017-12-12

$0.225

2017-09-01

$0.225

2017-06-05

$0.225

2017-03-27

$0.225

2016-12-12

$0.225

2016-09-02

$0.225

2016-06-06

$0.225

2016-03-28

$0.225

2015-12-07

$0.225

2015-09-04

$0.225

2015-06-15

$0.225

2015-03-30

$0.225

2014-12-15

$0.225

2014-09-08

$0.225

2014-06-09

$0.225

2014-03-31

$0.225

2013-12-16

$0.2

2013-09-09

$0.2

2013-06-10

$0.2

2013-04-01

$0.2

2012-12-10

$0.2

2012-08-31

$0.2

2012-06-04

$0.2

2012-03-26

$0.2

2011-12-12

$0.2

2011-09-02

$0.2

2011-06-06

$0.2

2011-03-28

$0.2

2010-12-06

$0.2

2010-09-03

$0.16

2010-06-07

$0.16

2010-03-29

$0.16

2009-12-14

$0.125

2009-09-04

$0.125

2009-06-15

$0.1

2009-03-30

$0.1

2008-12-15

$0.1

2008-09-15

$0.1

2008-06-16

$0.08

2008-03-31

$0.08

2007-12-17

$0.08

2007-09-17

$0.08

2007-06-18

$0.06

2007-02-22

$0.06

GES's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GES

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GES

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GES Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

GES

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-20.63%

-50.00%

1years

GES

News
GES

Research
GES

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GES

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

GES

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1125

2019-11-26

2019-12-10

2019-12-11

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2019-08-26

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2019-06-06

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2019-03-20

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-11-28

2018-12-11

2018-12-12

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-08-29

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-05-30

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-03-21

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-11-21

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2018-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-08-23

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-05-24

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-03-15

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2016-11-30

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2016-08-24

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2016-05-25

2016-06-06

2016-06-08

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2016-03-16

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2015-11-24

2015-12-07

2015-12-09

2015-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2015-08-26

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2015-06-02

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2015-03-16

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-08-27

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-05-29

2014-06-09

2014-06-11

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-03-19

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-12-04

2013-12-16

2013-12-18

2014-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-08-28

2013-09-09

2013-09-11

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-05-30

2013-06-10

2013-06-12

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-03-20

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-11-28

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-08-22

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-05-22

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-03-14

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-11-30

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-08-24

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

2011-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-05-25

2011-06-06

2011-06-08

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-03-16

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-11-23

2010-12-06

2010-12-08

2010-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-08-25

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

2010-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-05-27

2010-06-07

2010-06-09

2010-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-03-17

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-11-30

2009-12-14

2009-12-16

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-08-26

2009-09-04

2009-09-09

2009-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-06-04

2009-06-15

2009-06-17

2009-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-03-17

2009-03-30

2009-04-01

2009-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-12-04

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-09-03

2008-09-15

2008-09-17

2008-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-06-03

2008-06-16

2008-06-18

2008-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-03-19

2008-03-31

2008-04-02

2008-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-12-04

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-09-04

2007-09-17

2007-09-19

2007-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-06-05

2007-06-18

2007-06-20

2007-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-02-14

2007-02-22

2007-02-26

2007-03-12

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

GES

Investor Resources

Learn more about Guess, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GES

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Apparel Stores

Guess Inc.- (GES)-designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It also operated 40 stores in Europe, 76 stores in Asia, and 7 stores in Mexico. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

