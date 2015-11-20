Best Dividend Stocks
Buckle Inc.

Stock

BKE

Price as of:

$26.83 -0.26 -0.96%

Industry

Apparel Stores

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
Buckle Inc. (BKE)

Buckle Inc. (BKE)

BKE

Stock Dividend Data

4.43%

services Average 0.02%

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

58.81%

EPS $2.04

0 yrs

Get BKE DARS™ Rating

BKE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

42,922

Open Price

$27.15

Day's Range

$26.78 - $27.15

Previous Close

$27.09

52 week low / high

$14.81 - $28.52

Percent off 52 week high

-5.93%

BKE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3000

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 09

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3000

2019-12-02

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-01-24

Regular

BKE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BKE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-09

$0.3

2019-10-10

$0.25

2019-07-11

$0.25

2019-04-11

$0.25

2019-01-10

$0.25

2018-10-11

$0.25

2018-07-12

$0.25

2018-04-12

$0.25

2018-01-11

$0.25

2017-10-12

$0.25

2017-07-12

$0.25

2017-04-11

$0.25

2017-01-11

$0.25

2016-10-12

$0.25

2016-07-13

$0.25

2016-04-13

$0.25

2016-01-13

$0.25

2015-10-13

$0.23

2015-07-13

$0.23

2015-04-13

$0.23

2015-01-13

$0.23

2014-10-10

$0.22

2014-07-11

$0.22

2014-04-11

$0.22

2014-01-13

$0.22

2013-10-10

$0.2

2013-07-11

$0.2

2013-04-11

$0.2

2012-12-05

$0.2

2012-10-11

$0.2

2012-07-11

$0.2

2012-04-11

$0.2

2012-01-11

$0.2

2011-10-12

$0.2

2011-07-13

$0.2

2011-04-13

$0.2

2011-01-12

$0.2

2010-10-13

$0.2

2010-07-13

$0.2

2010-04-13

$0.2

2010-01-13

$0.2

2009-10-13

$0.2

2009-07-13

$0.2

2009-04-13

$0.2

2009-01-13

$0.2

2008-10-10

$0.2

2008-07-11

$0.16666666666666666

2008-04-11

$0.16666666666666666

2008-01-11

$0.16666666666666666

2007-10-11

$0.16666666666666666

2007-07-12

$0.13333333333333333

2007-04-12

$0.13333333333333333

2007-01-17

$0.13333333333333333

2006-10-12

$0.08888888888888889

2006-07-12

$0.07555555555555556

2006-04-12

$0.07555555555555556

2006-01-11

$0.07555555555555556

2005-10-12

$0.07555555555555556

2005-07-13

$0.06666666666666667

2005-04-13

$0.05333333333333334

2005-01-12

$0.05333333333333334

2004-10-13

$0.05333333333333334

2004-07-13

$0.044444444444444446

2004-04-13

$0.044444444444444446

2004-01-13

$0.044444444444444446

2003-10-10

$0.044444444444444446

BKE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BKE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BKE

Metric

BKE Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BKE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.27%

20.00%

0years

BKE

News
BKE

Research
BKE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BKE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

BKE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2019-12-02

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-09-16

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-06-03

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-03-25

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-12-10

2019-01-10

2019-01-11

2019-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-09-17

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-06-01

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-03-26

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-12-04

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-09-18

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-05-31

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-03-21

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-12-06

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-09-12

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-05-27

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-03-28

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-12-07

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-09-15

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-05-29

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-03-23

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2014-12-08

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-09-15

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-05-27

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-03-24

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-12-09

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-09-17

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-05-31

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-03-25

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-11-05

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-09-17

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-06-01

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-03-19

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-12-12

2012-01-11

2012-01-16

2012-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-09-19

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-06-02

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-03-21

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-12-14

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-09-20

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-06-04

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-03-22

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-12-14

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-09-22

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-05-29

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-03-23

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-12-15

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-09-15

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2008-05-28

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2008-03-24

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2007-12-10

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2007-09-17

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2007-05-31

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2007-03-19

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2006-12-12

2007-01-17

2007-01-19

2007-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2006-09-18

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

2006-06-02

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

2006-03-24

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

2005-12-13

2006-01-11

2006-01-16

2006-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

2005-09-19

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2005-06-02

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2005-03-21

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2004-12-13

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2004-09-20

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2004-05-28

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2004-03-15

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2003-12-15

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2003-09-15

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-27

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

BKE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Buckle Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BKE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Apparel Stores

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) operates retail stores that offer casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. As of September 2013, Buckle operates 452 stores in 43 U.S. states. The company was founded in 1948. It was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in 1991. The Buckle is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska. The Buckle is largely affected by increasing competition in the apparel space, as well as increasing labour costs abroad for employees. The Buckle has been paying dividends since 2003, and cut its dividend in 2013. The Buckle pays its dividends quarterly.

