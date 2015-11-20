The Buckle Inc. (BKE) operates retail stores that offer casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. As of September 2013, Buckle operates 452 stores in 43 U.S. states. The company was founded in 1948. It was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in 1991. The Buckle is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska. The Buckle is largely affected by increasing competition in the apparel space, as well as increasing labour costs abroad for employees. The Buckle has been paying dividends since 2003, and cut its dividend in 2013. The Buckle pays its dividends quarterly.