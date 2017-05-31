Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Omnicom Group

Stock

OMC

Price as of:

$80.71 -0.12 -0.15%

Industry

Advertising Agencies

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Advertising Agencies /

Omnicom Group (OMC)

OMC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.21%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

43.17%

EPS $6.02

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OMC DARS™ Rating

OMC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$80.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,108,700

Open Price

$80.86

Day's Range

$80.35 - $81.06

Previous Close

$80.83

52 week low / high

$68.58 - $85.05

Percent off 52 week high

-5.10%

OMC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OMC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OMC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OMC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OMC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.65

2019-09-19

$0.65

2019-06-13

$0.65

2019-03-08

$0.65

2018-12-20

$0.6

2018-09-20

$0.6

2018-06-13

$0.6

2018-03-08

$0.6

2017-12-18

$0.6

2017-09-21

$0.55

2017-06-12

$0.55

2017-03-07

$0.55

2016-12-15

$0.55

2016-09-20

$0.55

2016-06-09

$0.55

2016-03-07

$0.5

2015-12-16

$0.5

2015-09-18

$0.5

2015-06-10

$0.5

2015-03-05

$0.5

2014-12-19

$0.5

2014-09-19

$0.5

2014-06-11

$0.5

2014-02-28

$0.4

2013-12-18

$0.4

2013-09-20

$0.4

2013-06-12

$0.4

2013-03-01

$0.4

2012-12-12

$0.3

2012-09-20

$0.3

2012-06-12

$0.3

2012-03-01

$0.3

2011-12-19

$0.25

2011-09-21

$0.25

2011-06-10

$0.25

2011-03-02

$0.25

2010-12-20

$0.2

2010-09-20

$0.2

2010-06-11

$0.2

2010-03-03

$0.2

2009-12-14

$0.15

2009-09-16

$0.15

2009-06-05

$0.15

2009-03-04

$0.15

2008-12-15

$0.15

2008-09-17

$0.15

2008-06-04

$0.15

2008-03-05

$0.15

2007-12-13

$0.15

2007-09-18

$0.15

2007-06-04

$0.15

2007-03-06

$0.125

2006-12-14

$0.125

2006-09-19

$0.125

2006-06-05

$0.125

2006-03-07

$0.125

2005-12-14

$0.125

2005-09-21

$0.1125

2005-06-07

$0.1125

2005-03-08

$0.1125

2004-12-21

$0.1125

2004-09-22

$0.1125

2004-06-04

$0.1125

2004-03-03

$0.1125

2003-12-23

$0.1

2003-09-24

$0.1

2003-06-04

$0.1

2003-03-05

$0.1

2002-12-18

$0.1

2002-09-18

$0.1

2002-06-05

$0.1

2002-03-06

$0.1

2001-12-18

$0.1

2001-09-19

$0.1

2001-06-06

$0.1

2001-03-07

$0.0875

2000-12-15

$0.0875

2000-09-26

$0.0875

2000-06-07

$0.0875

2000-03-08

$0.0875

1999-12-16

$0.0875

1999-09-22

$0.075

1999-06-09

$0.075

1999-03-10

$0.075

1998-12-11

$0.075

1998-09-23

$0.0625

1998-06-10

$0.0625

1998-03-11

$0.0625

1997-12-12

$0.125

1997-09-24

$0.0625

1997-06-11

$0.05

1997-03-12

$0.05

1996-12-12

$0.05

1996-09-25

$0.05

1996-06-12

$0.04375

1996-03-13

$0.04375

1995-12-13

$0.0875

1995-09-27

$0.04375

1995-06-13

$0.03875

OMC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OMC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OMC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

OMC Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

OMC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.54%

8.33%

9years

OMC

News
OMC

Research
OMC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OMC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OMC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6500

2019-12-10

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2019-07-15

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2019-05-20

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2019-02-11

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-12-11

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-07-19

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-05-22

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-02-15

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-12-04

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2018-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-07-13

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-05-25

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-02-02

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-12-08

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2017-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-07-14

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-05-24

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-02-02

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-12-03

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2016-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-07-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-05-18

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-02-10

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-12-08

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-07-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-05-21

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-02-06

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-12-03

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-07-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-05-21

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-02-12

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-11-27

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-07-19

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-05-22

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-02-09

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-12-08

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2012-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-07-21

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-05-24

2011-06-10

2011-06-14

2011-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-02-14

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-12-10

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2011-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-07-21

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-05-25

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-02-10

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-12-04

2009-12-14

2009-12-16

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-07-16

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-05-19

2009-06-05

2009-06-09

2009-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-02-13

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-12-05

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2009-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-07-17

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-05-16

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-02-13

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-12-07

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-07-25

2007-09-18

2007-09-20

2007-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-05-22

2007-06-04

2007-06-06

2007-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-02-13

2007-03-06

2007-03-08

2007-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-12-08

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2007-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-07-20

2006-09-19

2006-09-21

2006-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-05-23

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

2006-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-02-14

2006-03-07

2006-03-09

2006-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-12-06

2005-12-14

2005-12-18

2006-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2005-07-22

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2005-05-24

2005-06-07

2005-06-09

2005-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2005-02-08

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2004-12-14

2004-12-21

2004-12-24

2005-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2004-09-14

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2004-05-25

2004-06-04

2004-06-08

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2004-02-17

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-12-16

2003-12-23

2003-12-26

2004-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-09-16

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-05-20

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-02-04

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-12-10

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-09-10

2002-09-18

2002-09-20

2002-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-05-21

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-01-28

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-12-03

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2002-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-09-11

2001-09-19

2001-09-21

2001-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-05-22

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2001-01-29

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2000-12-04

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2001-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2000-09-19

2000-09-26

2000-09-28

2000-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

Unknown

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2000-02-01

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1999-12-07

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

2000-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-09-14

1999-09-22

1999-09-24

1999-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-05-17

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-02-01

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1999-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-09-15

1998-09-23

1998-09-25

1998-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-05-18

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-02-03

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-12-02

1997-12-12

1997-12-16

1998-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-09-16

1997-09-24

1997-09-26

1997-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-05-19

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-01-29

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-12-04

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-09-17

1996-09-25

1996-09-27

1996-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-05-20

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1996-02-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1995-11-29

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1995-09-18

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

1995-05-22

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

OMC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Omnicom Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

OMC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Advertising Agencies

Omnicom Group- (OMC)- is a leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. The company was founded in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X