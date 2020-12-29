Welcome to Dividend.com
Omnicom Group logo

News

Omnicom Hikes Dividend by 8% Despite COVID-19-Related Revenue Hit

Justin Kuepper Mar 08, 2021

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications business serving more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

The company generated 56% of its revenue from Advertising, 16.5% from CRM Customer Experience, 8.6% from CRM Execution & Support, 9.9% from Public Relations, and 9% from Healthcare during the fourth quarter of 2020. Most of the spending within these categories came from Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare (16%), Food and Beverage (14%), and Automotive (10%) industries around the world.

In geographic terms, the company generated 58% of its revenue from North America, 27% of its revenue from Europe, 11% of its revenue from the Asia Pacific region, and the remainder from Latin America, the Middle East and Africa during the quarter.

Omnicom Beats Low Expectations

Omnicom Group reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell by 9.2% to $3.76 billion, beating consensus estimates by $100 million, with GAAP earnings of $1.84 per share, beating consensus estimates by 21 cents. While the results were better than analysts expected, COVID-19 contributed to a sharp decline in advertising spend around the world.

Despite the lackluster fourth-quarter performance, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.70 per share, which represents a 3.8% forward yield. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 10, 2021.

Want to keep track of all the dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

