Golar LNG Ltd.
Compare GLNG to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
GLNG Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
GLNG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
GLNG Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-20.00%
|
50.00%
|
-83.33%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade GLNG using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading GLNG’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading GLNG’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Market Wrap December 4th: Bob Evans Beats As Consumer Stocks Take The Stage
Aaron Levitt
|
Market Wrap December 4th: Bob Evans Beats As Consumer Stocks Take The Stage
News
American Eagle & Others Set To Report as The Fed Looms
Aaron Levitt
|
American Eagle Outfitters & Other Retailers Set To Report While The Fed Looms
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for August 28 - IHG, ASML & More
Rupert Hadlow
|
Today's upgrades and downgrades for notable dividend-paying stocks.
News
Market Wrap-Up for August 21: The Week in Review
Rupert Hadlow
|
We highlight the biggest market events for the week ended August 21.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Transportation Logistics
Additional Links:
Golar LNG Ltd.-(GLNG)-operates as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping company in Bermuda. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of December 31, 2006, the company operated a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. Golar LNG was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$23.14
-$0.43
-1.824%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$130.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.15
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.06
-21.429%
$0.08
$0.08
0.000%
$0.62
$0.02
3.333%
$32.00
$0.00
0.000%
$6.11
-$0.14
-2.240%
$12.80
$12.80
0.000%
