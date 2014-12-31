Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Stock

SWK

Price as of:

$90.27 +18.24 +25.32%

Industry

Machine Tools And Accessories

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Machine Tools And Accessories /

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

SWK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.29%

industrial-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

31.78%

EPS $8.69

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

52 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SWK DARS™ Rating

SWK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$90.27

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,363,100

Open Price

$76.77

Day's Range

$76.07 - $92.15

Previous Close

$72.03

52 week low / high

$70.0 - $173.67

Percent off 52 week high

-48.02%

SWK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SWK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SWK

Compare SWK to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Industrial Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.0 3.72% 36.24% 17.39% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SWK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SWK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SWK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.69

2019-11-27

$0.69

2019-08-30

$0.69

2019-06-03

$0.66

2019-03-04

$0.66

2018-11-29

$0.66

2018-09-06

$0.66

2018-06-05

$0.63

2018-03-08

$0.63

2017-11-30

$0.63

2017-08-30

$0.63

2017-06-05

$0.58

2017-02-27

$0.58

2016-11-30

$0.58

2016-08-31

$0.58

2016-05-27

$0.55

2016-02-29

$0.55

2015-12-02

$0.55

2015-09-02

$0.55

2015-06-01

$0.52

2015-03-02

$0.52

2014-12-03

$0.52

2014-09-03

$0.52

2014-06-02

$0.5

2014-03-03

$0.5

2013-12-04

$0.5

2013-09-04

$0.5

2013-06-03

$0.49

2013-03-07

$0.49

2012-12-05

$0.49

2012-09-05

$0.49

2012-06-04

$0.41

2012-03-05

$0.41

2011-11-30

$0.41

2011-08-31

$0.41

2011-05-27

$0.41

2011-02-28

$0.41

2010-12-01

$0.34

2010-09-01

$0.34

2010-05-28

$0.33

2010-03-01

$0.33

2009-12-02

$0.33

2009-09-02

$0.33

2009-06-01

$0.32

2009-03-02

$0.32

2008-12-03

$0.32

2008-09-03

$0.32

2008-06-02

$0.31

2008-03-03

$0.31

2007-12-05

$0.31

2007-09-05

$0.31

2007-06-04

$0.3

2007-03-05

$0.3

2006-12-06

$0.3

2006-09-06

$0.3

2006-06-05

$0.29

2006-03-06

$0.29

2005-12-07

$0.29

2005-09-07

$0.29

2005-06-06

$0.28

2005-03-07

$0.28

2004-11-24

$0.28

2004-09-01

$0.28

2004-06-02

$0.26

2004-03-04

$0.26

2003-11-19

$0.26

2003-08-28

$0.26

2003-05-29

$0.255

2003-03-06

$0.255

2002-11-20

$0.255

2002-08-29

$0.255

2002-05-30

$0.24

2002-02-28

$0.24

2001-11-20

$0.24

2001-08-30

$0.24

2001-05-31

$0.23

2001-03-01

$0.23

2000-11-21

$0.23

2000-08-31

$0.23

2000-06-01

$0.22

2000-03-02

$0.22

1999-11-23

$0.22

1999-09-02

$0.22

1999-06-03

$0.215

1999-03-04

$0.215

1998-11-24

$0.215

1998-09-03

$0.215

1998-06-04

$0.2

1998-03-05

$0.2

1997-11-25

$0.2

1997-09-04

$0.2

1997-06-05

$0.185

1997-03-06

$0.185

1996-11-26

$0.185

1996-09-05

$0.185

1996-06-06

$0.18

1996-03-07

$0.18

1995-11-29

$0.18

1995-09-07

$0.18

1995-06-08

$0.175

SWK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SWK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SWK

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SWK Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SWK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.48%

2.22%

52years

SWK

News
SWK

Research
SWK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SWK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SWK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6900

2020-02-20

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2019-10-15

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2019-07-17

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2019-04-17

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2019-02-12

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2018-10-17

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2018-07-18

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-04-19

2018-06-05

2018-06-06

2018-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-02-27

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-10-18

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-07-19

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2017-04-20

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

2017-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2017-02-15

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2016-10-20

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2016-07-21

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-04-20

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

2016-03-02

2016-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-10-16

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-07-23

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2015-04-16

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2015-02-17

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2014-10-13

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2014-07-23

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-04-15

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-02-18

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-10-10

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-07-24

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2013-04-16

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2013-02-19

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2012-10-15

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2012-07-18

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2012-04-17

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

2012-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2012-02-14

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

2012-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-10-13

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-07-15

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-04-19

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2010-10-15

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2010-07-16

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2010-04-20

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2010-02-16

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2009-10-16

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2009-07-20

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2009-04-23

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2009-02-17

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-10-17

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2008-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-07-18

2008-09-03

2008-09-05

2008-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-04-23

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-02-20

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-10-19

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-07-20

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-04-25

2007-06-04

2007-06-06

2007-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-02-21

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

2007-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-10-24

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-07-25

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-04-26

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

2006-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-02-22

2006-03-06

2006-03-08

2006-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-10-25

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-07-26

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-04-27

2005-06-06

2005-06-08

2005-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-02-23

2005-03-07

2005-03-09

2005-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2004-10-14

2004-11-24

2004-11-29

2004-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2004-07-22

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2004-04-23

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2004-01-23

2004-03-04

2004-03-08

2004-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2003-10-15

2003-11-19

2003-11-21

2003-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2003-07-15

2003-08-28

2003-09-02

2003-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2003-04-22

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2003-01-24

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2002-10-16

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2002-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2002-07-17

2002-08-29

2002-09-03

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2002-04-24

2002-05-30

2002-06-03

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2002-01-24

2002-02-28

2002-03-04

2002-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2001-10-18

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2001-07-17

2001-08-30

2001-09-04

2001-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2001-05-24

2001-05-31

2001-06-04

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2001-01-25

2001-03-01

2001-03-05

2001-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2000-10-18

2000-11-21

2000-11-24

2000-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2000-07-12

2000-08-31

2000-09-05

2000-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-05

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-01-27

2000-03-02

2000-03-06

2000-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

Unknown

1999-11-23

1999-11-26

1999-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-07-13

1999-09-02

1999-09-07

1999-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1999-05-19

1999-06-03

1999-06-07

1999-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1999-02-24

1999-03-04

1999-03-08

1999-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1998-10-21

1998-11-24

1998-11-27

1998-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1998-07-15

1998-09-03

1998-09-08

1998-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-05-20

1998-06-04

1998-06-08

1998-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-02-25

1998-03-05

1998-03-09

1998-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-10-22

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-07-18

1997-09-04

1997-09-08

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

1997-05-21

1997-06-05

1997-06-09

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

1997-02-26

1997-03-06

1997-03-10

1997-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

1996-10-23

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

1996-08-28

1996-09-05

1996-09-09

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1996-05-29

1996-06-06

1996-06-10

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1996-02-28

1996-03-07

1996-03-11

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-10-25

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-08-30

1995-09-07

1995-09-11

1995-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1995-05-31

1995-06-08

1995-06-12

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

SWK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SWK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Machine Tools And Accessories

This company provides power and hand tools, mechanical access solutions, and electronic security and monitoring systems primarily in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Canada. The companys Construction & Do-It-Yourself segment offers professional corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, such as drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; consumer corded and cordless power tools, lawn and garden products, and home products; and hand tools, fasteners, and storage products. This segment sells its products to professional end users, distributors, and retailers. Its Security segment provides electronic security systems; electronic security services, such as alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance; healthcare solutions comprising medical carts and cabinets, asset tracking, infant and pediatric protection, patient protection, wander and fall management, and emergency call products; and automatic doors, residential and commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through retailers and third party distributors. The companys Industrial segment offers hand tools, power tools, and engineered storage solution products; engineered fasteners; and custom pipe handling machinery, joint welding and coating machinery, weld inspection services, and hydraulic tools and accessories. This segment sells its products to the automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, and natural gas pipeline industries through third party distributors and direct sales forces. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X